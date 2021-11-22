Small and Inexpensive Gifts That Car Fans Will Adore

The new Acura Integra is the most divisive car to launch in recent memory. Some are happy there's a new affordable turbo manual sport-compact, but for every one of those people, there seems to be at least two mad that A) the design doesn't nod to previous generations, B) it's not a hardcore Type R, C) it's not a coupe, and D) all of the above. In response to these points, design is subjective, a Type S likely with Civic Type R underpinnings is coming, and a three-door just wasn't possible. But not for lack of trying, per Acura head Jon Ikeda.
