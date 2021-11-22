Small and Inexpensive Gifts That Car Fans Will Adore

Much of the benefit of battery-powered tools comes down to how much more portable and nimble they are than their corded brethren. But that can often come at the cost of power, so the power-to-weight (PTW) ratio is a handy gauge of how much oomph they pack into their smaller frames. Tools with a higher PTW are more productive, and—in the construction trades—that can translate to more income because you may get more done in a day’s work. A favorable PTW ratio is also a limb-saver if you’re holding a power tool over your head or working with it at the end of a fully extended arm for any period of time. A tool that’s less tiring to use is one that’s safer. But it’s also a big deal if you’re just a homeowner working on your own place. It can help you achieve more satisfaction from the job and stay safer, and it may even improve your workmanship.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO