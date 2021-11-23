ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Could Miss The Remainder Of The Season Due To Nerve Issues

By Charles Eluemuno
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe injury bug has struck again, as the Denver Nuggets could lose another key player for an extended period. Jamal Murray tore his ACL late in the 2020-21 NBA season and is expected to be out until at least March 1, 2021. While the Nuggets have managed without Murray...

Wind Chimes: The latest chatter around Michael Porter Jr.’s injury

How serious is Michael Porter Jr.’s back injury? Could the Nuggets have found their next Torrey Craig in the G League?. Harrison Wind is the Denver Nuggets beat reporter for DNVR Nuggets. The University of Colorado alum grew up in Boulder and has covered the Nuggets for the last three seasons. You can hear him every weekday on the DNVR Nuggets podcast. Follow Harrison on Twitter - @HarrisonWind.
Michael Porter Jr. card investors take sizable hit with brutal injury luck

Whether the Michael Porter Jr. card investors out there like it or not, the Denver Nuggets’ young forward is out again due to a back injury. This is a huge blow to his stock in the card market after weeks of playing poorly on the court. Now, all those who have invested in his cards can do nothing but wait until he comes back and rises above this challenge.
Monte Morris on the mend after knee pain slowed Denver Nuggets point guard's start to season

There’s not a lot of positive health news coming out of the Denver Nuggets these days, but Monte Morris says he’s feeling better and better as the season progresses. Morris is one of just five Nuggets to play in all 14 of the team's games. Aaron Gordon is the only other starter who can say the same, and the Nuggets will again be shorthanded when the Philadelphia 76ers come to town Wednesday. Michael Porter Jr. (low back pain) and Zeke Nnaji (right ankle sprain) will join Jamal Murray, who’s still recovering from knee surgery, in street clothes Wednesday. Denver coach Michael Malone said Will Barton III was “heading toward probable” late Wednesday morning, but the team listed the veteran wing and second-leading scorer as doubtful with low back pain later in the afternoon. Porter remains out for the “foreseeable future” without an official diagnosis available.
Sixers, Nuggets Set to Meet in Denver

With an 8-7 record, the Philadelphia 76ers head from Utah to Denver, where they will meet the 9-5 Denver Nuggets. The Sixers enter the contest with the second-highest offensive rating (112.2) in the NBA, while the Nuggets currently hold the third-best defensive rating (102.5). Thursday morning’s injury report listed the...
Derrick Jones Jr. Just Took Flight Against the Denver Nuggets

Derrick Jones Jr. is a dunk contest champion, and he reminded us of that on Friday night in Denver. In the third quarter against the Nuggets, the Bulls reserve set a screen for Zach LaVine before diving toward the rim. LaVine immediately fed him the ball, and Jones took off right inside the free-throw line. For a second I thought he left his feet too soon, but then I remember who we were dealing with.
76ers Defeat Nuggets in Denver | At The Buzzer

The shorthanded 76ers (9-7) snapped a five-game skid Thursday in Denver, defeating the Nuggets (9-6), 103-89. Tyrese Maxey led the way for the 76ers with 22 points, as six Sixers finished in double figures. In the absence of Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols), Danny Green (left hamstring tightness), and...
How long is Michael Porter Jr. out? Latest injury updates on Nuggets forward

The Nuggets continue to be without forward Michael Porter Jr. Porter played in Denver's first nine games of the 2021-22 season but left the team's matchup with Houston on Nov. 6 with back tightness. He hasn't taken the court since. Porter struggled in the games he appeared in, averaging 9.9...
3 Affordable Michael Porter Jr. Replacements For Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets received some negative news regarding Michael Porter Jr. on Sunday night that could wind up having detrimental effects on their 2021-22 season. Porter is in danger of missing the rest of the NBA season due to a nerve issue in his back that could require surgery, according to Mike Singer of The Denver Post.
Report: Michael Porter Jr.’s season may be in jeopardy due to back injury

According to Mike Singer of The Denver Post, Denver Nuggets star forward Michael Porter Jr. has a nerve issue in his back that may force him to miss the remainder of the year. One of the reasons Porter fell to the Nuggets on draft night back in 2018 was because of the back injury he suffered during his lone season at Missouri. Porter missed his entire rookie season with the Nuggets due to surgery, but has since grown into a star player that has fit seamless next to the Nuggets two other stars in Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
Denver Nuggets riser PJ Dozier suffers season-ending knee injury

Denver Nuggets rising guard PJ Dozier suffered a season-ending left ACL injury after the Nuggets 119-100 loss Tuesday to Portland. The fifth-year pro out of South Carolina turned into an integral part of the Nuggets rotation. “Everybody kind of embraced him in the locker room,” Nuggets guard Monte Morris said....
