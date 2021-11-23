Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Could Miss The Remainder Of The Season Due To Nerve Issues

There’s not a lot of positive health news coming out of the Denver Nuggets these days, but Monte Morris says he’s feeling better and better as the season progresses. Morris is one of just five Nuggets to play in all 14 of the team's games. Aaron Gordon is the only other starter who can say the same, and the Nuggets will again be shorthanded when the Philadelphia 76ers come to town Wednesday. Michael Porter Jr. (low back pain) and Zeke Nnaji (right ankle sprain) will join Jamal Murray, who’s still recovering from knee surgery, in street clothes Wednesday. Denver coach Michael Malone said Will Barton III was “heading toward probable” late Wednesday morning, but the team listed the veteran wing and second-leading scorer as doubtful with low back pain later in the afternoon. Porter remains out for the “foreseeable future” without an official diagnosis available.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO