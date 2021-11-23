The Romantic Southern California Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend

When it comes to picking a destination for a romantic getaway with your partner, you’ll find that Southern California is just full of spectacular options. From coastal retreats to wine country escapes, sometimes deciding where to go is the hardest part! We’re here to make it easy for you by featuring a mountain bed and breakfast that’s full of amenities and romantic charm. Whether you feel like spending the weekend cuddled up indoors or outside exploring the natural splendor, your stay at Strawberry Creek Inn is sure to be a memorable one.

Welcome to bliss! Tucked away in the San Jacinto Mountains in the charming town of Idyllwild, Strawberry Creek Inn B&B is the romantic retreat that you've been dreaming of.

Just a couple of hours away from Los Angeles and San Diego, Strawberry Creek feels like it's worlds apart. Here, you can escape the hustle and bustle of city life and bask in the tranquility of the mountains. Simply put, it's the perfect place to snuggle up for the weekend with a loved one!

Idyllwild is beautiful no matter the time of year and there's no better place to stay during your visit than this romantic B&B. Strawberry Creek Inn boasts four unique styles of accommodations including fireplace suites, themed courtyard suites, and a secluded free-standing cottage that overlooks the creek.

The accommodations are as cozy and lovely as can be, but it's the amenities that will make you feel right at home at Strawberry Creek. All guests at the inn can enjoy premium luxury bath products, plush double-layer robes, provided firewood for your fireplace, and concierge service to make your visit a memorable one.

Although there are plenty of places to dine in Idyllwild, nothing beats the inn's famous two-course breakfast that's made with local, organic ingredients. Paired with fresh ground coffee or a cup of steaming hot tea, we can't think of a better way to start your morning in the mountains.

You could honestly spend your entire stay indoors, taking advantage of the common area's selection of books, board games, puzzles, and movies. But when you feel like stretching your legs, the gorgeous outdoors will be there calling your name.

A warm, inviting atmosphere, endless amenities, and a gorgeous mountain setting - Strawberry Inn has everything you need for a romantic getaway in the San Jacinto Mountains. Are you ready to make a dash for this little slice of paradise? Learn more by visiting the inn's website here .

Are you ready to start planning a romantic getaway to this Southern California bed and breakfast?

