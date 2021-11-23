Lumberton FFA chapter members place first in state during NC FFA Association Land Judging Career Development Event

NC FFA State Officer Ray Lisenby, left, stands with Lumberton FFA Senior Team members Taylor Stone, Laci Rozier, Belle Merlo, Kamryn McInnis and NC FFA State Officer Sarah Landers during the 67th Annual North Carolina FFA Association Land Judging Career Development Event on Saturday. The team placed first in the state and will advance to the National Land Judging Career Development Event in May. Courtesy photo | Lumberton FFA

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Future Farmers of America Chapter brought home recognitions including the title of state champions during the 67th Annual North Carolina FFA Association Land Judging Career Development Event on Saturday.

The Senior Team placed first in the state. Senior Team members include Belle Merlo, Kamryn McInnis, Laci Rozier and Taylor Stone. Merlo was the top scoring individual in the state and McInnis the second highest top scoring individual in the state, according to Candace W. Grimsley, an FFA adviser at Lumberton High School.

The Senior team will advance to the National Land Judging Career Development Event in May in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Grimsley said.

The Junior Team placed second in the state, she said. Junior Team members include Emma Duncan, Selena Jackson, Landon Brewer and Shaun Henderson. Duncan was the fourth highest scoring individual in the Junior Division, she said.

The event took place in Beaufort County and was sponsored by Duke Energy, the Soil Science Society of North Carolina and the Naderman Career Development Event Fund.

“The event encourages students to analyze land characteristics such as soil type, erosion, and drainage to determine the best possible use. Knowledge about soils can be organized and applied in managing farms, fields, and woodlands, developing communities, as well as engineering work. Students are able to comprehend why soils respond differently to management practices and how soil properties affect crop growth and urban uses,” Grimsley said.

Both teams will be recognized at the 94th North Carolina State Convention in Raleigh in June. The event is one of 43 different career development events offered to North Carolina FFA members on the state level.