Two Red Springs men jailed for larceny charges

LUMBERTON — Two Red Springs men have been arrested and accused of involvement in multiple thefts including trailers throughout Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Townsend, 33, and Travis Hammonds, 25, were charged with “multiple thefts of trailers and other property,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The thefts occurred at residences, storage locations and a church throughout the county. The owners of trailers and a lawn mower seized have been contacted,” the Sheriff’s Office released in a Sunday press release.

Townsend and Hammonds are charged with six counts of felony conspiracy, six counts of felony larceny and six counts of felony possession of stolen goods according to the Sheriff’s Office. Both men were placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond each.

The investigation continues and “more charges are likely.” The Red Springs Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case or location of stolen property is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.