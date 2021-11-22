UNC Health Southeastern offers Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine for all adults

LUMBERTON — COVID-19 booster vaccines for individuals ages 18 and up have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration as well as the Centers for Disease Control.

UNC Health Southeastern is now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccines at primary care clinics throughout the system.

“We know that vaccine efficacy wanes, or decreases, with time, therefore if you are 18 and above and received your primary COVID-19 vaccine, please go and get boosted, particularly now that we are entering the winter season,” said Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Obiefuna Okoye, who serves as medical director for UNC Health Southeastern’s Infection Control department.

The CDC recommends waiting at least six months after completing the primary COVID-19 vaccination series before receiving the Pfizer booster.

Individuals who are eligible for a COVID-19 booster vaccine may schedule an appointment by calling UNC Health Southeastern primary care clinics direct or scheduling through the Call Center at 1-844-735-8864. Visit srmc.org/care-treatment/primary-care/ to view a complete clinic listing with hours and phone numbers.