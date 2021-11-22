ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UNC Health Southeastern offers Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine for all adults

By Staff report
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNmXR_0d4XUKLI00

LUMBERTON — COVID-19 booster vaccines for individuals ages 18 and up have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration as well as the Centers for Disease Control.

UNC Health Southeastern is now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccines at primary care clinics throughout the system.

“We know that vaccine efficacy wanes, or decreases, with time, therefore if you are 18 and above and received your primary COVID-19 vaccine, please go and get boosted, particularly now that we are entering the winter season,” said Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Obiefuna Okoye, who serves as medical director for UNC Health Southeastern’s Infection Control department.

The CDC recommends waiting at least six months after completing the primary COVID-19 vaccination series before receiving the Pfizer booster.

Individuals who are eligible for a COVID-19 booster vaccine may schedule an appointment by calling UNC Health Southeastern primary care clinics direct or scheduling through the Call Center at 1-844-735-8864. Visit srmc.org/care-treatment/primary-care/ to view a complete clinic listing with hours and phone numbers.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Study: COVID-19 protection wanes after two doses of Pfizer vaccine

Protection can gradually fade after a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, which suggests that a booster shot might be necessary, researchers report. They analyzed data from more than 80,000 adults in Israel, average age 44, who had no previous evidence of infection and who had received a PCR test at least three weeks after their second shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
Knowridge Science Report

Vaccines may not prevent severe COVID-19 in these people

In a new study from Regenstrief Institute, researchers found that COVID-19 vaccines are less effective at protecting against COVID-19-associated hospitalizations in people who are immunocompromised. In general, immunocompromised individuals are at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes. These findings indicate that while two-doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are beneficial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc System#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Unc Health Southeastern#Infection Control#The Call Center
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Well-known drug could help the most severely affected COVID-19 patients in intensive-care departments

Mortality rates for corona patients requiring mechanical ventilation is around 50%, and there are only a few effective treatment options. However, new research results indicate that a well-known drug, already being used at hospitals, could improve the course of these critically ill patients. The study has just been published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

Science says coronavirus vaccines, over time, barely effective

A new study of veterans’ medical histories published in the journal Science finds that the effectiveness of all three COVID-19 vaccines available in America dramatically dropped as the months wore on — by double digit levels, in fact. That’s science, folks. That’s taking a look at data through honest eyes...
SCIENCE
NBC 26 WGBA

New COVID variant emerges leading health care leaders to stress the importance of vaccinations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) - A new variant of COVID-19 has been discovered in South Africa and the World Health Organization is calling it a "variant of concern," with the possibility of increased risk of being more transmissible compared to other variants."What you do can really matter and be meaningful to the health of our entire community," says Dr. Burmeister encouraging the community to sign up for vaccinations.
WORLD
news9.com

Doctors Advise What To Expect When Getting COVID-19 Booster Shot

The CDC has given the green light for COVID-19 booster shots for everyone over age 18, prompting questions from patients about what to expect with a third dose of the vaccine. Health officials, like Dr. Melanie Swift at the Mayo Clinic, say COVID-19 vaccines are doing a good job preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, even against the Delta variant, but waning immunity is a concern. “Boosting gives you that bigger immune response from your original vaccine, and it also helps you fight Delta better.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy