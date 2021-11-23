ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Canelo Moves To Cruiserweight Shows An Old Saying Still Rings True

By Niall Doran
boxingnewsandviews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bigger they are the harder they fall. David beat Goliath after all. Canelo Alvarez is boxing’s best current fighter and biggest star and will attempt to go all the way up to cruiserweight next year and win the WBC title. A daunting task but very achievable and realistic...

www.boxingnewsandviews.com

Comments / 2

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Canelo reveals the lesson he learned from Floyd Mayweather defeat

Canelo Alvarez has revealed what he learned from a 2013 loss to Floyd Mayweather – never to experience that feeling in the future. The Mexican superstar is yet to taste defeat in those eight years since Mayweather carded a hotly-debated majority decision. It wasn’t the majority card that was the...
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Terence Crawford’s salty comment on Canelo Alvarez’s success

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford stressed that Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is at the peak of his career but his time will also come. Canelo Alvarez has had a big year and his recent win over Caleb Plant saw him making history once again. His fellow world champion Terence Crawford, on the other hand, spent almost the entire 2021 without an elite-level opponent to share the ring with.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

One boxer doesn’t see Canelo as pound for pound best, he aims to prove it

Welterweight Terence Crawford aims to put all the doubts aside on Saturday night after making a bold claim that he’s the pound for pound number one fighter on the planet. ‘Bud’ – who cleaned up 140 pounds and is undefeated in 37 bouts, faces Shawn Porter in what many believe is his first live opponent for some years.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Margarito
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Dan Rafael
Person
Jack Dempsey
bjpenndotcom

Canelo Alvarez explains why a boxing match with UFC champion Kamaru Usman “doesn’t make sense” for his legacy

Canelo Alvarez explains why a boxing match with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman “doesn’t make sense” for his legacy. Alvarez (56-1-2) puts his WBA, WBC, WBO and The Ring champion titles on the line against IBF champion Caleb Plant (21-0) this evening in Las Vegas. The winner of the contest will become the first undisputed super middleweight champion in boxing history.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Canelo Alvarez responds to Kamaru Usman’s callout

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters sure have been eager to land a crossover fight into boxing. Sure, they may get their butts handed to them in the ring, but the money is good — 10 to 20 times higher than most UFC champions are making in the Octagon. With that...
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

Canelo confirms “50-50” Makabu cruiserweight challenge for May, 2022

Pound for Pound number one Canelo Alvarez confirmed his clash with WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga’ Junior’ Makabu will happen in May 2022. The fight should get rubber-stamped for Las Vegas in the coming days when Canelo will aim to make history next spring. If successful, the Mexican superstar will equal...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Cruiserweight#Combat#Wbc#Mexican#Great Scott#Https T Co Mptve5zhpb#Danrafael1#Oscardelahoya
FanSided

Canelo Alvarez net worth: How much did Canelo make to fight Caleb Plant?

Canelo Alvarez is gearing up to fight Caleb Plant on Saturday and will look to add to his already growing bank account. But how much is the Mexican boxer actually worth?. According to Celebrity Net Worth Alvarez is worth about $140 million. The outlet also reports, that on October 17, 2018, Canelo Alvarez signed a 5-year $365 million fight contract with Oscar De La Hoya’s promotion company and DAZN.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford wants Canelo Alvarez after Porter fight

By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford is already looking past his opponent for this Saturday night in Shawn Porter by saying he wants superstar Canelo Alvarez. Like a glutton, Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) isn’t satisfied with the filet mignon that’s on his plate this Saturday; he wants some tasty ribeye steak in targeting Canelo for that lottery money.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Canelo Alvarez bids to match Floyd Mayweather title feat at cruiserweight

Canelo Alvarez aims to match former opponent Floyd Mayweather when the Mexican superstar bids for a fifth-weight world boxing title. At the World Boxing Council’s 59th Convention in Mexico City, President Mauricio Sulaiman stated his organization would approve Canelo facing current cruiserweight world champion Junior Makabu. This request from his...
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Canelo Alvarez Runs Into Boxing Legend In Mexico City

Mexico city one of the world’s great cities of the world for sure. Much bigger than you think it is when you get there though:. The WBC (World Boxing Council) Convention also was recently held there. It brought out a lot of boxing legends and stars both from Mexico, the...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Canelo Alvarez looks to collect another belt against WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu

Canelo Alvarez will attempt to add to his belt collection when he goes up against WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu. Right now, in the world of boxing, there are very few boxers who can claim to be as great as Canelo Alvarez. He continues to walk through every challenger that comes his way since the controversial Gennady Golovkin fights, and he’s picking up a whole lot of belts in the process.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Canelo Alvarez - WBC Approves Request To Next Challenge Makabu For Cruiserweight Title

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez isn’t even close to done in his pursuit of making history. The pound-for-pound king and recently crowned undisputed super middleweight champion plans to next set his sights on the cruiserweight division, according to trainer/manager Eddy Reynoso. Guadalajara’s Alvarez was approved by the WBC to next challenge its current champion, Ilunga ‘Junior’ Makabu, following a formal request made by Reynoso during the mandatory challenger portion of the WBC annual convention Tuesday evening in Mexico City.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Ring Magazine

Ring Ratings Update: Crawford takes No. 1 at welterweight, Canelo remains P4P King

Just when it seemed like Canelo Alvarez had solidified his claim as the consensus No. 1 on pound-for-pound lists by halting Caleb Plant in 11 rounds to become the first undisputed super middleweight champion, Terence Crawford reminded the boxing world that he could very well be the man atop the mythical rankings with his surgical breakdown of Shawn Porter in defense of his WBO welterweight title.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bloody Elbow

Canelo Alvarez making audacious attempt to become cruiserweight champion in next fight

Boxing’s undisputed super-middleweight champion is looking to jump two weight classes and win a world title in his fifth weight class. Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) has been approved for a WBC cruiserweight title fight against Congolese champion Ilunga Junior Makabu (28-2, 25 KOs). Alvarez intends to return to the ring in May or June, so that would be the targeted date, but actually making the fight happen would involve getting a deal done with Makabu’s promoter... Don King. Yes. Don King.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bad Left Hook

Timothy Bradley calls Canelo Alvarez’s move to cruiserweight ‘orchestrated greatness’

Guess what fans, Timothy Bradley has some strong opinions and isn’t afraid to share them publicly. After the recent announcement that Canelo Alvarez will be moving on (at least for now) from the super middleweight division to jump up to cruiserweight to face Ilunga Makabu, Bradley puts his analyst hat on and breaks down why he believes it’s a carefully crafted move to bolster Canelo’s resume on paper, but not necessarily the best biggest challenge out there for him.
COMBAT SPORTS
HollywoodLife

Floyd Mayweather, 44, & Model GF, 24, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game For Date Night

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is back with his ex girlfriend Gallienne Nabila, and the couple were spotted enjoying a date night in Los Angeles at a Lakers game. Floyd Mayweather proved his rekindled romance with model girlfriend Gallienne Nabila was going strong when the pair sat courtside at the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers game on November 2. The boxer, 44, put his unique fashion sense on display in a black sweater featuring a white graphic print, along with ripped black jeans and black leather boots. His on again/off again girlfriend Gallienne, 24, stunned in a black, scoop-neck long sleeved top along with tight leather pants and strappy gold pumps. She accessorized her fit with gold necklaces and rings, as she styled her raven tresses in loose waves.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy