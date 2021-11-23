Canelo Moves To Cruiserweight Shows An Old Saying Still Rings True

Canelo Alvarez will attempt to add to his belt collection when he goes up against WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu. Right now, in the world of boxing, there are very few boxers who can claim to be as great as Canelo Alvarez. He continues to walk through every challenger that comes his way since the controversial Gennady Golovkin fights, and he’s picking up a whole lot of belts in the process.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO