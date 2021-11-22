ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers getting important contributions from confident AHL call-ups

Sportsnet.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON -- Having the best winning percentage in the West and a 13-4 record with a week left in November? That’s impressive. Doing it without your No. 1 goalie (Mike Smith), the player who killed more penalties last season than any other forward (Josh Archibald), and now minus top defenceman Darnell...

www.sportsnet.ca

oilersnation.com

GDB 14.0 Wrap Up: Oilers wrap up 5-4 win in St. Louis and McDavid gets his 600th point

In this house, we bet the over! Final Score: 5-4 Oilers. With disappointing losses in Detroit and Buffalo bookending a solid game in Boston, I was very curious to see how the Oilers would respond tonight in St. Louis. And since the Blues were coming into this game on the second half of a back-to-back set and missing a few key pieces of their lineup, I thought the Oilers had a solid chance to avoid their first losing streak provided that they could hit the ground running right from the opening faceoff. We needed them to have a good start so that they weren’t chasing the game again, but unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened as the Oilers kept taking needless penalties and basically gifted St. Louis with free chances to score. I don’t know when we need to start worrying about how brutal these starts have been lately, but it’s pretty tough to win in this league when you’re always trailing out of the gate. Thankfully, they were able to knot things up at one apiece with a buzzer-beater goal by McDavid but had it not been for Koskinen then the boys could have easily been down by a field goal. To put it lightly, they needed to pick it up.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Oilers’ Latest Loss to Jets

The Edmonton Oilers lost to the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday (Nov. 15), finishing their five-game road trip with two wins and three losses. Oilers netminder Mikko Koskinen conceded a soft goal on Winnipeg’s first shot of the game, and the Jets never looked back, building a 4-0 lead after two periods. Leon Draisaitl stayed red hot, scoring both goals for Edmonton.
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Oilers recall Broberg, Lagesson from Condors

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers have recalled defencemen William Lagesson and Philip Broberg from the Bakersfield Condors while placing defencemen Darnell Nurse and Slater Koekkoek on Injured Reserve. Additionally, goaltender Mike Smith has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve. Broberg has posted 10 assists in 13 games for the Condors...
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers & Broberg Can Prove Doubters Wrong With His Call-Up

Over the last several years, the Edmonton Oilers have been successful with their first-round draft pick selections — Darnell Nurse, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard — to name a few. But when the team selected defenseman Philip Broberg eighth overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, he became a controversial pick amongst their fanbase.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Oilers' two-headed monster of McDavid and Draisaitl puts on a desert clinic

You could say, “Sure, they only beat the Arizona Coyotes.”. But we would counter with, “Yes, but they did it with the entire left side of their defence on the injury list, in the second of back-to-back games.”. Then you could say, “Ya but, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl carried...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Oilers, Jets both underdogs on Saturday NHL odds

The Edmonton Oilers will be looking to close out their current three-game road trip on a winning note when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night as slim +100 underdogs on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Edmonton is coming off a 5-3 victory in Arizona...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Kris Russell, the Oilers' prince of pain, orbits history after changing his game

What do they give Kris Russell when he officially becomes the all-time National Hockey League leader in shots blocked Saturday night in Vegas?. A giant portrait of him skating off the ice, bent over, a thought bubble hovering over his head that reads, “#@&%!!!”?. He is the prince of pain,...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Analyzing what makes the Oilers' power play dangerous and if its sustainable

The Oilers’ power play quickly became one of the hottest in the league this season. Through their first 10per cen games of the season, they led the league with a torrid 50 per cent efficiency. Now approaching the quarter-mark of the season through 19 games, they haven’t maintained that level, but still lead the league at 39 per cent — and they’re almost 10 per cent ahead of the next best (St. Louis Blues at 29.1 per cent).
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

NHL fines Jets' Morrissey, Senators' Zaitsev, Blue Jackets' Domi

The NHL has handed out $5,000 fines to Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey, Ottawa Senators defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and Columbus Blue Jackets winger Max Domi for their actions during games on Wednesday. Morrissey's slash was on Alexandre Texier just after the Blue Jackets scored an empty-net goal late in the...
NHL
wingsnation.com

Red Wings recall Veleno from AHL; place Stephens on IR

Preparing for a busy slate of games during the upcoming week, which begins against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, the Detroit Red Wings are already off to a tough start as they placed forward Mitchell Stephens on the injured reserve retroactively to Nov. 13. Stephens, 24, suffered a lower-body...
NHL
NHL

Cayden Primeau called up from Laval

DETROIT - The Canadiens called up goaltender Cayden Primeau from the AHL's Laval Rocket on Saturday. The call up comes following a game in Detroit which saw Jake Allen's night end early after a collision with Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin in the first period. Primeau has appeared in nine...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Call Up Red-Hot Oskar Steen From AHL

It’s no secret that the Boston Bruins are experiencing some serious issues with offensive production from their middle-6 forward group. With that in mind, the Boston Bruins have called Oskar Steen up from Providence for Saturday’s game against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center after an impressive stretch of AHL performances for the Providence Bruins.
NHL
WKTV

Confident Comets not focused on streak as shot at AHL history nears

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets are 10-0-0-0 to start the season, which is the best opening stretch in franchise history, surpassing the eight straight wins that began the 2019-20 campaign. Now, the team sits just one win away from the all-time American Hockey League record of 11 straight to...
NHL
