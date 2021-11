U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, announced Nov. 15 that he filed for re-election in Texas' 31st congressional district. “Central Texas is the greatest place on Earth. It is my home, and it is worth fighting for," Carter said in a statement. "It is my honor to serve the hardworking people of the 31st district, and it is my honor to ask for their vote again. Together, we will keep bringing the fight to Washington, D.C., and fight for the conservative principles that make this nation and district so great.”

