Meyhem Lauren Creates the Ultimate Crab Pizza | Pizza Wars

This month’s Recipe This or That poll winners were homemade dough, butternut squash, mozzarella, maple syrup, and baking. I knew exactly what I was going to make: your new favorite pizza. One of my objectives was to highlight the butternut squash’s flavor, instead of masking it into something like faux pepperoni or bacon. So I kept it simple with maple syrup, black pepper, coriander, cayenne, and enough salt to contrast all the sweetness. Roast until deeply browned (that means lots of sweet, awesome flavor). To really lean in to the poll, more maple syrup gets mixed into the pizza dough and brushed onto the crust at the end. After I pulled out my pizzas, I was shocked by how well it all worked. Creamy cheese, candied squash, savory shallot, spicy pepper, citrusy coriander. Just don’t shy away from the salt at the end—it brings everything together. If you aren’t into homemade doughs, feel free to swap in store-bought pizza dough for ease. Also, if you’d like to plan ahead, you can proof the dough overnight in the fridge instead of at room temperature; this yields a more deeply flavored crust. And if you’d prefer to make larger instead of smaller pizzas, you can divide the dough into three or two pieces instead of four, roll them into bigger circles, then extend the cook time accordingly. —Carolina Gelen.

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO