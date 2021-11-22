ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN will use technology and medical capacity to improve peacekeeping

Cover picture for the articleBeginning on 7 December, ministers from around the world will meet in Seoul, Republic of Korea, to close UN Peacekeeping capability gaps through concrete pledges with a focus on technology, medical capacity building, reducing the UN’s environmental footprint and increasing the number and role of women peacekeepers, UN officials said at...

