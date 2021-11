The following article is about the prediction of the match between Bangladesh vs Pakistan. Cricket has always been considered a gentleman’s game. We enjoy ourselves while watching the game. Sometimes we are indeed more disappointed or tense during a match, but that does not defy the fact that we love the game. Cricket series’ are being played over the world since the T20 Cricket World Cup had its finals. We have to wait for several months before we get another ICC tournament. In the meantime, the cricket boards of all the cricketing nations have arranged the series’ for us. It is only after something ends that we get to see a new beginning.

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO