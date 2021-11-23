ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

You’ll Never Forget A Visit To Serenity Sheep Farm, A One-Of-A-Kind Farm Filled With Baby Sheep In Montana

By Spencer Schneider
Serenity Sheep Farm Stay is an incredible piece of land in the Gallatin Valley in Montana. Between Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park, Serenity Sheep Farm Stay has covered wagons for you to stay the night, and plenty of sheep and other farm animals for you to interact with and learn about.

Serenity Sheep Farm is located on 40 acres of pure Montana land filled with places for biking, backpacking, demonstrations, fishing, or even yoga with the farm animals!

Serenity Sheep Farm Stay/Facebook

The covered wagon you will stay in was built by the Winona Wagon Co. before 1926, and comfortably sleeps two, so head on up to the Serenity Sheep Farm for a weekend retreat.

Serenity Sheep Farm Stay/Facebook

The Stuckys have raised sheep on this land for over 20 years, and are a wealth of information that you can't get anywhere else.

Serenity Sheep Farm Stay/Facebook

This farm is so picturesque and scenic, couples often plan their honeymoon here to get some unique shots in their formal wear.

Serenity Sheep Farm Stay/Facebook

In the winter, things cool down a bit, but don't let that stop you. The landscape is stunningly beautiful after a night of fresh snow, and the sheep are a joy to watch prance through the morning snow. Just be sure to bundle up.

Serenity Sheep Farm Stay/Facebook

During warmer months, you can also gather and eat the farm's fresh eggs and garden vegetables to prepare one of the freshest meals you will ever have.

Serenity Sheep Farm Stay/Facebook

Serenity Sheep Farm Stay also serves as a wonderful home base for hunting, rock climbing, and rafting. If you are looking for something a little more relaxing, there are also quilting workshops, seasonal corn mazes, and the ability to bottle feed newborn animals. To learn more about Serenity Sheep Farm Stay, and to plan your next trip there, check out their official website .

Only In Montana

Only In Montana

