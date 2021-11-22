ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reduced transmission of Klebsiella pneumoniae carbapenemase-producing K. pneumoniae (KPC-KP) in patients with haematological malignancies hospitalized in an Italian hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic

JAC Antimicrob Resist. 2021 Nov 17;3(4):dlab167. doi: 10.1093/jacamr/dlab167. eCollection 2021 Dec. OBJECTIVES: During the lockdown that started in Italy on 10 March 2020 to address the COVID-19 pandemic, aggressive procedures were implemented to prevent SARS-CoV-2 transmission in SARS-CoV-2-negative patients with haematological malignancies. These efforts progressively reduced Klebsiella pneumonia carbapenemase-producing K. pneumoniae...

