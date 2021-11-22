ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evidence of extensive cellular immune response after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in ocrelizumab-treated patients with multiple sclerosis

Neurol Res Pract. 2021 Nov 22;3(1):60. doi: 10.1186/s42466-021-00158-5. BACKGROUND: Patients with multiple sclerosis receiving ocrelizumab-treatment are in desperate need of a protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection. METHODS: In this study, Euroimmun semi-quantitative Anti-SARS-CoV-2...

