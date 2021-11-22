Simulation and evaluation of the protective barrier enclosure for cardiopulmonary resuscitation

Molecules. 2021 Nov 20;26(22):7021. doi: 10.3390/molecules26227021. Queen bee acid or 10-hydroxy-2-decenoic acid (10-HDA) is one of the main and unique lipid components (fatty acids) in royal jelly. Previous studies have demonstrated that 10-HDA has various pharmacological and biological activities. The present study aims to evaluate the anti-tumor effects of 10-HDA alone and combined with cyclophosphamide (CP), as an alkylating agent which widely used for the treatment of neoplastic cancers, against the Ehrlich solid tumors (EST) in mice. Methods: A total of 72 female Swiss albino mice were divided into eight groups. EST mice were treated with 10-HDA (2.5 and 5 mg/kg) alone and combined with CP (25 mg/kg) orally once a day for 2 weeks. Tumor growth inhibition, body weight, the serum level of alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) and carcinoembryonic antigen tumor (CAE), liver and kidney enzymes, tumor lipid peroxidation (LPO) and nitric oxide (NO), antioxidant enzymes (e.g. glutathione reductase (GR), glutathione peroxidase (GPx), catalase enzyme (CAT)), tumor necrosis factor alpha level (TNF-α), and the apoptosis-regulatory genes expression were assessed in tested mice. Results: the findings exhibited that treatment of EST-suffering mice with 10-HDA at the doses of 2.5 and 5 mg/kg especially in combination with CP significantly (p < 0.001) decreased the tumor volume and inhibition rate, tumor markers (AFP and CEA), serum level of liver and kidney, LPO and NO, TNF-α level, as well as the expression level of Bcl-2 in comparison with the mice in the C2 group; while 10-HDA at the doses of 2.5 and 5 mg/kg especially in combination with CP significantly (p < 0.001) improved the level of antioxidant enzymes of GPx, CAT, and SOD and the expression level of caspase-3 and Bax genes. Conclusions: According to the results of the present investigations, 10-HDA at the doses of 2.5 and 5 mg/kg especially in combination with CP showed promising antitumor effects against EST in mice and can be recommended as a new or alternative anticancer agent against tumor; nevertheless, further investigations, particularly in clinical setting, are required to confirm these results.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO