Science

Simulation and evaluation of the protective barrier enclosure for cardiopulmonary resuscitation

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Resusc Plus. 2021 Dec;8:100180. doi: 10.1016/j.resplu.2021.100180. Epub 2021 Nov 13. INTRODUCTION: The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a significant challenge for infection prevention and control during airway management in anaesthesia and critical care. The protective barrier enclosure has been described and studied particularly for perioperative anaesthesia use. The potential use of the...

www.docwirenews.com

docwirenews.com

The COVID-19 Pandemic: Reflections of Science, Person, and Challenge in Academic Research Settings

J Neuroimmune Pharmacol. 2021 Nov 26. doi: 10.1007/s11481-021-10035-2. Online ahead of print. In spring of 2021, the Society on NeuroImmune Pharmacology (SNIP) organized a virtual workshop on the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The daylong event’s fourth and final symposium, “Well-being and reflections,” offered a glimpse at the pandemic’s impact on the lives of our scientists and educators. This manuscript includes a brief summary of the symposium, a transcription of our incoming president Dr. Santosh Kumar’s lecture, titled “Intervention and improved well-being of basic science researchers during the COVID-19 era: a case study,” and the panel discussion that followed, “Reflection and sharing,” featuring Drs. Jean M. Bidlack, Sylvia Fitting, Santhi Gorantla, Maria Cecilia G. Marcondes, Loyda M. Melendez, and Ilker K. Sariyer. The conclusion of this manuscript includes comments from SNIP’s president Dr. Sulie L. Chang and our Chief Editor, Dr. Howard E. Gendelman. Drs. Sowmya Yelamanchili and Jeymohan Joseph co-chaired the symposium.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Current applications and outcomes of venoarterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation based on six years of experience. Risk factors for in-hospital mortality. A single-center retrospective study

Pol Arch Intern Med. 2021 Nov 26. doi: 10.20452/pamw.16145. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: The data regarding venoarterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (VA ECMO) as a temporary circulatory support in cardiogenic shock (CS) for Central Europe are scarce. OBJECTIVES: To disclose the indications, in-hospital and long-term (1 year) mortality along with...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Cutaneous reactions to COVID-19 vaccine at the dermatology primary care

Immun Inflamm Dis. 2021 Nov 27. doi: 10.1002/iid3.568. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines can cause adverse reactions, mainly from vaccine-induced immune responses. Some of these may also involve the skin and worry unaware patients. A better understanding of such adverse reactions may reduce concerns and help promote the vaccination of large population groups.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Epstein Barr Virus Exploits Genetic Susceptibility to Increase Multiple Sclerosis Risk

Microorganisms. 2021 Oct 21;9(11):2191. doi: 10.3390/microorganisms9112191. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (CNS) for which both genetic and environmental risk factors have been identified. The strongest synergy among them exists between the MHC class II haplotype and infection with the Epstein Barr virus (EBV), especially symptomatic primary EBV infection (infectious mononucleosis) and elevated EBV-specific antibodies. In this review, we will summarize the epidemiological evidence that EBV infection is a prerequisite for MS development, describe altered EBV specific immune responses in MS patients, and speculate about possible pathogenic mechanisms for the synergy between EBV infection and the MS-associated MHC class II haplotype. We will also discuss how at least one of these mechanisms might explain the recent success of B cell-depleting therapies for MS. While a better mechanistic understanding of the role of EBV infection and its immune control during MS pathogenesis is required and calls for the development of innovative experimental systems to test the proposed mechanisms, therapies targeting EBV-infected B cells are already starting to be explored in MS patients.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Risk factors of severe COVID-19 in people with multiple sclerosis : A systematic review and meta-analysis

Rev Neurol (Paris). 2021 Nov 4:S0035-3787(21)00743-8. doi: 10.1016/j.neurol.2021.10.003. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To gather, synthesize, and meta-analyze data regarding the risk factors associated with a severe course of COVID-19 among patients with multiple sclerosis (pwMS). METHODS: MEDLINE, Embase, Scopus, and WoS were searched in May 2021. Briefly, the eligibility...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Nanovesicles derived from bispecific CAR-T cells targeting the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 for treating COVID-19

J Nanobiotechnology. 2021 Nov 25;19(1):391. doi: 10.1186/s12951-021-01148-0. BACKGROUND: Considering the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, there is an urgent need to develop effective treatments. At present, neutralizing antibodies and small-molecule drugs such as remdesivir, the most promising compound to treat this infection, have attracted considerable attention. However, some potential problems need to be concerned including viral resistance to antibody-mediated neutralization caused by selective pressure from a single antibody treatment, the unexpected antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) effect, and the toxic effect of small-molecule drugs.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
docwirenews.com

Spike residue 403 affects binding of coronavirus spikes to human ACE2

Nat Commun. 2021 Nov 25;12(1):6855. doi: 10.1038/s41467-021-27180-0. The bat sarbecovirus RaTG13 is a close relative of SARS-CoV-2, the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this bat virus was most likely unable to directly infect humans since its Spike (S) protein does not interact efficiently with the human ACE2 receptor. Here, we show that a single T403R mutation increases binding of RaTG13 S to human ACE2 and allows VSV pseudoparticle infection of human lung cells and intestinal organoids. Conversely, mutation of R403T in the SARS-CoV-2 S reduces pseudoparticle infection and viral replication. The T403R RaTG13 S is neutralized by sera from individuals vaccinated against COVID-19 indicating that vaccination might protect against future zoonoses. Our data suggest that a positively charged amino acid at position 403 in the S protein is critical for efficient utilization of human ACE2 by S proteins of bat coronaviruses. This finding could help to better predict the zoonotic potential of animal coronaviruses.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Anti-inflammatory activity of a natural herbal-marine drug (MS14 – SANT and SUSP) compared to sodium salicylate or methylprednisolone in a rat model for multiple sclerosis

Eur J Transl Myol. 2021 Nov 24. doi: 10.4081/ejtm.2022.10169. Online ahead of print. A natural compound of marine herbal origin has been used in Persian Traditional Medicine to relieve some symptoms of multiple sclerosis. The present study investigated the anti-inflammatory effects of a patented extracts of the traditional receipt (MS14). In this preliminary experiment, we used seven groups of six rats: the control group received vehicle, the two positive control groups were treated with either sodium salicylate (300 mg/kg) intraperitoneal (i.p.) or methyl prednisolon (MPN 10 mg/kg) i.p., while the test groups were treated with a solution centrifuged MS14 (SANT 100 mg/kg) and suspension of MS14 (SUSP 100, 150, 300 mg/kg) i.p. After thirty minutes, paw volume was measured by plethysmometer and immediately formalin solution was injected subcutaneously into the hind paw and after an hour, inflamed paw volume was measured. In days 2-8, the inflamed paw volume was measured and immediately drugs were injected i.p. The anti-inflammatory effect of MPN was significant only on days 5 and 6. The anti-inflammatory effect of SS was significant only on the 6th day, while the anti-inflammatory effect of SANT MS14 (100 mg/kg) was also significant only on the 6th day. SUSP MS14 (150 mg/kg) significantly reduced edema from second to 6th day. Intra-peritoneal injection of SUSP MS14 with 300 mg/kg was toxic, so excluded from the study. This research indicates that the MS14 possesses an anti-inflammatory effect after intra-peritoneal administration. Comparative anti-inflammatory effects of MS14 with Glucocorticoids in this study, may justify a possible mechanism for its action in multiple sclerosis, if further studies will provid strong statistically confirmatory effects in animals and safety human trials.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Anti-Tumor Effects of Queen Bee Acid (10-Hydroxy-2-Decenoic Acid) Alone and in Combination with Cyclophosphamide and Its Cellular Mechanisms against Ehrlich Solid Tumor in Mice

Molecules. 2021 Nov 20;26(22):7021. doi: 10.3390/molecules26227021. Queen bee acid or 10-hydroxy-2-decenoic acid (10-HDA) is one of the main and unique lipid components (fatty acids) in royal jelly. Previous studies have demonstrated that 10-HDA has various pharmacological and biological activities. The present study aims to evaluate the anti-tumor effects of 10-HDA alone and combined with cyclophosphamide (CP), as an alkylating agent which widely used for the treatment of neoplastic cancers, against the Ehrlich solid tumors (EST) in mice. Methods: A total of 72 female Swiss albino mice were divided into eight groups. EST mice were treated with 10-HDA (2.5 and 5 mg/kg) alone and combined with CP (25 mg/kg) orally once a day for 2 weeks. Tumor growth inhibition, body weight, the serum level of alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) and carcinoembryonic antigen tumor (CAE), liver and kidney enzymes, tumor lipid peroxidation (LPO) and nitric oxide (NO), antioxidant enzymes (e.g. glutathione reductase (GR), glutathione peroxidase (GPx), catalase enzyme (CAT)), tumor necrosis factor alpha level (TNF-α), and the apoptosis-regulatory genes expression were assessed in tested mice. Results: the findings exhibited that treatment of EST-suffering mice with 10-HDA at the doses of 2.5 and 5 mg/kg especially in combination with CP significantly (p < 0.001) decreased the tumor volume and inhibition rate, tumor markers (AFP and CEA), serum level of liver and kidney, LPO and NO, TNF-α level, as well as the expression level of Bcl-2 in comparison with the mice in the C2 group; while 10-HDA at the doses of 2.5 and 5 mg/kg especially in combination with CP significantly (p < 0.001) improved the level of antioxidant enzymes of GPx, CAT, and SOD and the expression level of caspase-3 and Bax genes. Conclusions: According to the results of the present investigations, 10-HDA at the doses of 2.5 and 5 mg/kg especially in combination with CP showed promising antitumor effects against EST in mice and can be recommended as a new or alternative anticancer agent against tumor; nevertheless, further investigations, particularly in clinical setting, are required to confirm these results.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Oncogenic KRAS Requires Complete Loss of BAP1 Function for Development of Murine Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Cancers (Basel). 2021 Nov 15;13(22):5709. doi: 10.3390/cancers13225709. Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) is a primary biliary malignancy that harbors a dismal prognosis. Oncogenic mutations of KRAS and loss-of-function mutations of BRCA1-associated protein 1 (BAP1) have been identified as recurrent somatic alterations in ICC. However, an autochthonous genetically engineered mouse model of ICC that genocopies the co-occurrence of these mutations has never been developed. By crossing Albumin-Cre mice bearing conditional alleles of mutant Kras and/or floxed Bap1, Cre-mediated recombination within the liver was induced. Mice with hepatic expression of mutant KrasG12D alone (KA), bi-allelic loss of hepatic Bap1 (BhomoA), and heterozygous loss of Bap1 in conjunction with mutant KrasG12D expression (BhetKA) developed primary hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), but no discernible ICC. In contrast, mice with homozygous loss of Bap1 in conjunction with mutant KrasG12D expression (BhomoKA) developed discrete foci of HCC and ICC. Further, the median survival of BhomoKA mice was significantly shorter at 24 weeks when compared to the median survival of ≥40 weeks in BhetKA mice and approximately 50 weeks in BhomoA and KA mice (p < 0.001). Microarray analysis performed on liver tissue from KA and BhomoKA mice identified differentially expressed genes in the setting of BAP1 loss and suggests that deregulation of ferroptosis might be one mechanism by which loss of BAP1 cooperates with oncogenic Ras in hepato-biliary carcinogenesis. Our autochthonous model provides an in vivo platform to further study this lethal class of neoplasm.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Reaching Herd Immunity During the SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic: What School Nurses Need to Know

NASN Sch Nurse. 2021 Nov 26:1942602X211044996. doi: 10.1177/1942602X211044996. Online ahead of print. The National Association of School Nurses supports pandemic control efforts. School nurses are advocates for their students, caregivers, school staff, teachers, and school administrators. With a clear understanding of how the SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) virus evolves over time and changes transmissibility through mutations, school nurses gain understanding in epidemiologic calculation of herd immunity. To understand why the estimates of herd immunity fluctuate, as often reported in the news, school nurses need to understand how epidemiologist calculate this number. Obtaining herd immunity will protect the most vulnerable in the population. If all countries have access to vaccines and populations choose to receive vaccinations, herd immunity is more likely to be obtained. Equipped with knowledge of how herd immunity is calculated, school nurses are in a position to educate and advocate for the use of vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Brain injury, endothelial injury and inflammatory markers are elevated and express sex-specific alterations after COVID-19

J Neuroinflammation. 2021 Nov 27;18(1):277. doi: 10.1186/s12974-021-02323-8. OBJECTIVE: Although COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, all organs can be affected including the brain. To date, specific investigations of brain injury markers (BIM) and endothelial injury markers (EIM) have been limited. Additionally, a male bias in disease severity and mortality after COVID-19 is evident globally. Sex differences in the immune response to COVID-19 may mediate this disparity. We investigated BIM, EIM and inflammatory cytokine/chemokine (CC) levels after COVID-19 and in across sexes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

The Increasing Role of Kappa Free Light Chains in the Diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis

Cells. 2021 Nov 6;10(11):3056. doi: 10.3390/cells10113056. Free light chains (FLC) are a promising biomarker to detect intrathecal inflammation in patients with inflammatory central nervous system (CNS) diseases, including multiple sclerosis (MS). The diagnostic use of this biomarker, in particular the kappa isoform of FLC (“KFLC”), has been investigated for more than 40 years. Based on an extensive literature review, we found that an agreement on the correct method for evaluating KFLC concentrations has not yet been reached. KFLC indices with varying cut-off values and blood-CSF-barrier (QAlbumin) related non-linear formulas for KFLC interpretation have been investigated in several studies. All approaches revealed high diagnostic sensitivity and specificity compared with the oligoclonal bands, which are considered the gold standard for the detection of intrathecally synthesized immunoglobulins. Measurement of KFLC is fully automated, rater-independent, and has been shown to be stable against most pre-analytic influencing factors. In conclusion, the determination of KFLC represents a promising diagnostic approach to show intrathecal inflammation in neuroinflammatory diseases. Multicenter studies are needed to show the diagnostic sensitivity and specificity of KFLC in MS by using the latest McDonald criteria and appropriate, as well as standardized, cut-off values for KFLC concentrations, preferably considering non-linear formulas such as Reiber’s diagram.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Stress Among Asian Youth During COVID-19: Moderation by Educational, Spiritual, and Cultural Sources of Belonging

J Adolesc Health. 2021 Nov 23:S1054-139X(21)00499-7. doi: 10.1016/j.jadohealth.2021.10.007. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: The aim of this study is to examine levels of COVID-19 stress among Asian youth-compared to white youth-in a Canadian sample, and whether this stress is moderated by a sense of belonging derived from access to contextual (spiritual, cultural, educational) resources.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Plants Used by The First Australians Seem to Stop Cancer Cells Rejecting Treatment

The sticky leaves of a native Australian shrub, used by the nation's First Peoples as medicine, have been found to contain compounds that could possibly assist with cancer treatment. Crude extracts of resin from the species Eremophila galeata appear to stop cancer cells from pushing medicine out via 'efflux' pumps. In short, the extract takes away the defense some cancer cells use to spit treatments like chemotherapy out of their 'bodies'. For thousands of years, the resin from this Australian family of flowering plants, whose name translates to 'desert loving', has been used by Aboriginal people in smoking ceremonies designed to boost...
CANCER
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH

