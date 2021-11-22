ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study Reveals Cytogenetically Driven Disruption of Myeloid Cell Maturation in MDS

By Robert Dillard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study elucidated the impact of accumulated abnormalities on myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and the severity of the disease. The results were published in Cytometry. Part B, Clinical Cytometry. Researchers collated bone marrow specimens from 16 patients with cytogenetic abnormalities, and flow cytometrically were sorted into three...

Futurity

Salt causes surprising reaction deep in the brain

New research in rodents reveals surprising new information about the relationship between neuron activity and blood flow deep in the brain, as well as how consuming salt affects the brain. When neurons are activated, it typically produces a rapid increase of blood flow to the area. This relationship is known...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Study finds how brain cells navigate in light, dark

London [UK], November 17 (ANI): Researchers have discovered how cells in an area of the brain called the retrosplenial cortex encode this angular head motion to enable navigation during day and night. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Neuron'. To navigate successfully in an environment, you...
ScienceAlert

Molecule Derived From Poisonous Plant Blocks All SARS-CoV-2 Variants in Cell Cultures

The plant-based antiviral agent thapsigargin (TG), derived from a group of poisonous plants known as 'deadly carrots', appears to be effective against all variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the lab – and that includes the quick-spreading Delta variant. A previous study published in February demonstrated that TG can be effective against a host of viruses. Now, this latest work by the same research team confirms that the antiviral also isn't being outflanked as SARS-CoV-2 evolves. With the emergence of new variants an ongoing possibility, it's intriguing to observe the continuous efficacy of TG. In tests on cell cultures in the lab, doses of TG delivered...
EurekAlert

Mouse cell studies show that correcting DNA disorganization could aid diagnosis and treatment of rare inherited diseases

Two nuclear proteins, called lamin A and lamin C, both help keep DNA organized, but new research reveals that they may impact disease development independently. Understanding how DNA organization impacts the body could reveal new diagnostics and therapies for genetic disease caused by mutations in the lamins and other nuclear envelope proteins.
batonrougenews.net

Study targets mouse's own cells to treat pneumonia

Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have discovered a therapy that targets host cells rather than bacterial cells in treating bacterial pneumonia in rodents. The findings of the study were published in the 'Journal of Clinical Investigation'. According to the World Health Organization, pneumonia...
Shropshire Star

Single blood sample can measure T-cell and antibody response to Covid – study

The approach can also be used to examine the immune response to vaccination and previous infection. Scientists have developed a test that can measure both the T-cell and antibody response to coronavirus in a single blood sample. Researchers say the approach can also be used to measure the immune response...
Phys.org

Researchers reveal structure of itch receptors on cells

Ever wonder what's going on when you get itchy skin, whether from a rash or medication or some other bodily reaction? And why do some strong anti-itching medications make us nauseous, dry-mouthed zombies? Scientists at the UNC School of Medicine and the University of California at San Francisco conducted research showing in precise detail how chemicals bind to mast cells to cause itch, and the scientists figured out the detailed structure of receptor proteins on the surface of these cells when a compound is bound to those proteins.
docwirenews.com

Impact of Iron Overload on MDS

Researchers of a study sought to elucidate iron overload (IOL) influences on myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) progression. The results were published in Hematology. To conduct this study, researchers collated clinical data from 143 MDS patients to assess the impact of IOL on patient survival and progression to acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
docwirenews.com

Distinct Immunological Features of Inflammatory Demyelinating Diseases of the Central Nervous System

Neuroimmunomodulation. 2021 Nov 25:1-11. doi: 10.1159/000519835. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: The immunological features between neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), multiple sclerosis (MS), and myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody-associated disease (MOGAD), lacked systemic comparisons. Accordingly, we aimed to investigate immunological differences between NMOSD, MS, and MOGAD. METHODS: Patients with MOGAD, MS,...
Phys.org

Study explores the origin of clonal dominance in excitable cell networks

Clonal dominance is a phenomenon that occurs when descendants (i.e., clones) of one or more founder cells in an organism contribute disproportionally to the system's final structure as the tissue grows. This phenomenon is associated with numerous biological processes, including bacterial growth and the genesis of tumors. While numerous studies have investigated clonal dominance, its origin is still is poorly understood.
studyfinds.org

Study reveals how COVID-19 is capable of infiltrating brain cells

SHREVEPORT, La. — COVID-19 is typically associated with respiratory symptoms, but plenty of studies have shown how the disease can impact the brain. Research reveals that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can infiltrate neurons, leading to various neurological issues in COVID-19 patients. But how exactly does this happen?. Researchers say the susceptibility...
docwirenews.com

The Increasing Role of Kappa Free Light Chains in the Diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis

Cells. 2021 Nov 6;10(11):3056. doi: 10.3390/cells10113056. Free light chains (FLC) are a promising biomarker to detect intrathecal inflammation in patients with inflammatory central nervous system (CNS) diseases, including multiple sclerosis (MS). The diagnostic use of this biomarker, in particular the kappa isoform of FLC (“KFLC”), has been investigated for more than 40 years. Based on an extensive literature review, we found that an agreement on the correct method for evaluating KFLC concentrations has not yet been reached. KFLC indices with varying cut-off values and blood-CSF-barrier (QAlbumin) related non-linear formulas for KFLC interpretation have been investigated in several studies. All approaches revealed high diagnostic sensitivity and specificity compared with the oligoclonal bands, which are considered the gold standard for the detection of intrathecally synthesized immunoglobulins. Measurement of KFLC is fully automated, rater-independent, and has been shown to be stable against most pre-analytic influencing factors. In conclusion, the determination of KFLC represents a promising diagnostic approach to show intrathecal inflammation in neuroinflammatory diseases. Multicenter studies are needed to show the diagnostic sensitivity and specificity of KFLC in MS by using the latest McDonald criteria and appropriate, as well as standardized, cut-off values for KFLC concentrations, preferably considering non-linear formulas such as Reiber’s diagram.
Chiropractic Economics

New study: multiple concussions can disrupt brain connectivity in teens, adolescents

Adolescents and young adults with post-concussive symptoms who suffered 3-5 concussions showed disruption in the default mode network, an interconnected network of brain regions involved in wakeful rest and internal thoughts. Results of the study using a special MRI technique called resting-state functional MRI (fMRI) are being presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
docwirenews.com

The no evidence of disease activity (NEDA) concept in MS: impact of spinal cord MRI

J Neurol. 2021 Nov 24. doi: 10.1007/s00415-021-10901-2. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Measures to define treatment response, such as no evidence of disease activity (NEDA), are routinely used in multiple sclerosis (MS) clinical practice. Although spinal cord involvement is a frequent feature of MS, its magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) monitoring is not routinely performed.
docwirenews.com

Investigation of the impact of SARS-CoV infection on the immunologic status and lung function after 15 years

BMC Infect Dis. 2021 Nov 24;21(1):1183. doi: 10.1186/s12879-021-06881-3. BACKGROUND: We investigate the long-term effects of SARS-CoV on patients’ lung and immune systems 15 years post-infection. SARS-CoV-2 pandemic is ongoing however, another genetically related beta-coronavirus SARS-CoV caused an epidemic in 2003-2004. METHODS: We enrolled 58 healthcare workers from Peking University People’s...
docwirenews.com

Quantitative analysis of spinal cord neuropathology in experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis

J Neuroimmunol. 2021 Nov 18;362:577777. doi: 10.1016/j.jneuroim.2021.577777. Online ahead of print. Multiple sclerosis is an inflammatory and neurodegenerative condition that is frequently modeled using experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE). Current methods of EAE histology include imprecise qualitative assessments and time-consuming analyses of selected regions. With increasing interest in neuroprotective or reparative therapies, it is important that potential therapeutics are evaluated in EAE through quantitative neuropathology. We describe a quantitative whole slide imaging immunofluorescence method that allows longitudinal sections of the entire EAE thoracic spinal cord to be investigated for the extent of neuroinflammation, axonal loss, and myelin density. This method should impact MS research by making histological comparisons of EAE increasingly robust.
docwirenews.com

Differences in the Treatment of Acute Coronary Syndrome in the Pre-COVID and COVID Era: An Analysis from Two German High-Volume Centers

J Cardiovasc Dev Dis. 2021 Oct 30;8(11):145. doi: 10.3390/jcdd8110145. The COVID-19 pandemic is placing a heavy burden on healthcare systems worldwide with the risk that acute cardiovascular diseases are treated too late. The present study aims to analyze patients with acute coronary syndrome in the current pandemic. A total of 966 patients (2019 n = 463, 2020 n = 503) can be evaluated. A comparison of patient care during and before the COVID-19 pandemic was made in terms of patient characteristics and pre- and in-hospital processes. Another aim is to show how many patients seek clinical care at a late stage of the disease. After Lockdown in Germany at week 12, 2020, there was a significant decrease in patients with an acute coronary syndrome (ACS), significant for STEMI cases in the first weeks after Lockdown (calendar week 13-16 2019 n = 43, 2020 n = 30; p = 0.02). The time from pain to first medical contact (time to FMC) is significantly extended during Lockdown, while internal clinical processes are unchanged. The rate of subacute myocardial infarction is numerically, but not significantly increased in calendar weeks 15, 2020 (p = 0.40) and 16 (p = 0,19). In addition, elderly patients avoid treatment for multifactorial reasons, and the longer overall pain to FMC may impact long-term mortality.
docwirenews.com

Immuno-oncology therapy in metastatic bladder cancer: a systematic review and network meta-analysis

Crit Rev Oncol Hematol. 2021 Nov 22:103534. doi: 10.1016/j.critrevonc.2021.103534. Online ahead of print. CONTEXT: Three first line and three second-line clinical trials tested the effect of immunotherapy (IO) relative to standard chemotherapy (CT) on overall survival. However, network meta-analysis-based comparisons have not yet been presented. We addressed this void. OBJECTIVE:...
