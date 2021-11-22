ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Role of Vitamins in Neurodegenerative Diseases: A Review

CNS Neurol Disord Drug Targets. 2021 Nov 19. doi: 10.2174/1871527320666211119122150. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Vitamins are the micronutrients required for boosting the immune system and managing any future infection. Vitamins are involved in neurogenesis, a defense mechanism working in neurons, metabolic reactions, neuronal survival, and neuronal transmission....

diabetesselfmanagement.com

Vitamin D and Fish Oil Reduce Autoimmune Disease Risk in Older Adults

Taking vitamin D and fish oil supplements reduced the risk for autoimmune diseases — a group of disorders that includes type 1 diabetes — over a five-year period, according to a new study presented virtually at ACR 2021, the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, and described in an article at Medscape.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

The Best Vitamins for Parkinson’s Disease

If you have Parkinson's disease, you may wonder whether vitamins might be helpful for the condition. Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative condition that impacts dopamine-producing neurons in the area of the brain that controls movement. When these nerve cells become damaged or die, dopamine production is reduced, causing movement problems.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

VGF as a biomarker and therapeutic target in neurodegenerative and psychiatric diseases

Brain Commun. 2021 Oct 27;3(4):fcab261. doi: 10.1093/braincomms/fcab261. eCollection 2021. Neurosecretory protein VGF (non-acronymic) belongs to the granin family of neuropeptides. VGF and VGF-derived peptides have been repeatedly identified in well-powered and well-designed multi-omic studies as dysregulated in neurodegenerative and psychiatric diseases. New therapeutics is urgently needed for these devastating and costly diseases, as are new biomarkers to improve disease diagnosis and mechanistic understanding. From a list of 537 genes involved in Alzheimer’s disease pathogenesis, VGF was highlighted by the Accelerating Medicines Partnership in Alzheimer’s disease as the potential therapeutic target of greatest interest. VGF levels are consistently decreased in brain tissue and CSF samples from patients with Alzheimer’s disease compared to controls, and its levels correlate with disease severity and Alzheimer’s disease pathology. In the brain, VGF exists as multiple functional VGF-derived peptides. Full-length human VGF1-615 undergoes proteolytic processing by prohormone convertases and other proteases in the regulated secretory pathway to produce at least 12 active VGF-derived peptides. In cell and animal models, these VGF-derived peptides have been linked to energy balance regulation, neurogenesis, synaptogenesis, learning and memory, and depression-related behaviours throughout development and adulthood. The C-terminal VGF-derived peptides, TLQP-62 (VGF554-615) and TLQP-21 (VGF554-574) have differential effects on Alzheimer’s disease pathogenesis, neuronal and microglial activity, and learning and memory. TLQP-62 activates neuronal cell-surface receptors and regulates long-term hippocampal memory formation. TLQP-62 also prevents immune-mediated memory impairment, depression-like and anxiety-like behaviours in mice. TLQP-21 binds to microglial cell-surface receptors, triggering microglial chemotaxis and phagocytosis. These actions were reported to reduce amyloid-β plaques and decrease neuritic dystrophy in a transgenic mouse model of familial Alzheimer’s disease. Expression differences of VGF-derived peptides have also been associated with frontotemporal lobar dementias, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Lewy body diseases, Huntington’s disease, pain, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and antidepressant response. This review summarizes current knowledge and highlights questions for future investigation regarding the roles of VGF and its dysregulation in neurodegenerative and psychiatric disease. Finally, the potential of VGF and VGF-derived peptides as biomarkers and novel therapeutic targets for neurodegenerative and psychiatric diseases is highlighted.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

UK announces $502.7m investment for neurodegenerative disease research

The UK Government has announced funding of approximately $502.7m (£375m) over the next five years to boost research in neurodegenerative diseases. An amount of at least $67.02m (£50m) will be provided primarily for research in developing motor neurone disease (MND) therapies. Estimates show that in the UK, nearly 5,000 individuals...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Vitamins#Vitamin A#Vitamins C#Disease#Science#Ms
spring.org.uk

The Facial Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

As many as one-in-eight people could be low in vitamin B12. Facial twitches and pain in the face can both be signs of vitamin B12 deficiency, studies suggests. The reason is that the body uses vitamin B12 to make red blood cells and to keep the nervous system healthy. B12...
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Review Examines Interstitial Lung Disease in Lysosomal Storage Disorders

This new analysis shows early diagnosis of some lysosomal storage disorders can help avoid irreversible damage across the board. Lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs), including Gaucher disease (GD), Niemann-Pick disease (or acid sphingomyelinase deficiency [ASMD]), and Fabry disease (FD), have all been associated with lung symptoms and/or interstitial lung disease (ILD). A recent review determined that early diagnosis of these diseases is key to avoid irreversible organ damage and that when enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) is started early, it can sometimes help prevent organ failure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Review: Neuroprotective, Multimodal Treatment Needed Against Parkinson Disease

Treatment strategies focused on dopaminergic regeneration rather than symptomatic relief may transform the way Parkinson disease is managed. The use and development of neuroprotective and multimodal treatment methods against Parkinson disease (PD) could cause a shift in the paradigm of treatment for the condition, according to a review published in Neural Regeneration Research.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

New Review Identifies Three Types of Alzheimer's Disease

According to the commonly accepted model, Alzheimer’s disease is characterised by an ineluctable sequence, from the accumulation of toxic proteins in the brain to dementia resulting from neurodegeneration. While this deterministic sequence is sometimes true, it does not seem to be the case for all patients. Moreover, the disappointing results of recently marketed drugs have highlighted the need to reconsider this disease, which affects nearly 10 million people in Europe.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
EatThis

Major Sign You May Have Dementia, Says Study

Dementia is a progressive disease, and it's important to treat it as early as possible so its progression can be slowed. That's challenging, because many early symptoms of dementia are vague—and some may seem unrelated to the condition. A new study suggests there's a major sign that you may develop dementia that may be overlooked. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Seekingalpha.com

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals: Advancing Therapies For Viral, Neuropathic And Neurodegenerative Diseases

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is advancing novel disease-modifying therapies for viral, neuropathic and neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing novel, multimodal, disease-modifying therapies for viral, neuropathic and neurodegenerative diseases. Pipeline. (Image source: company website) The Company’s lead drug candidate ANA001, currently in phase...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Vitamin D Benefits

Vitamin D can improve your mood, lower the risk of a heart attack and help with asthma management. Getting enough vitamin D protects your health in a variety of ways. "It's very important to optimize your intake of vitamin D to help support bone health," says Rebecca Drayer, a registered dietitian at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. "There's a greater risk of bone fractures if vitamin D levels are low because this may cause less calcium to be stored in the bones."
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Dynamics and Predictors of Cognitive Impairment along the Disease Course in Multiple Sclerosis

J Pers Med. 2021 Oct 28;11(11):1107. doi: 10.3390/jpm11111107. (1) Background: The evolution and predictors of cognitive impairment (CI) in multiple sclerosis (MS) are poorly understood. We aimed to define the temporal dynamics of cognition throughout the disease course and identify clinical and neuroimaging measures that predict CI. (2) Methods: This paper features a longitudinal study with 212 patients who underwent several cognitive examinations at different time points. Dynamics of cognition were assessed using mixed-effects linear spline models. Machine learning techniques were used to identify which baseline demographic, clinical, and neuroimaging measures best predicted CI. (3) Results: In the first 5 years of MS, we detected an increase in the z-scores of global cognition, verbal memory, and information processing speed, which was followed by a decline in global cognition and memory (p < 0.05) between years 5 and 15. From 15 to 30 years of disease onset, cognitive decline continued, affecting global cognition and verbal memory. The baseline measures that best predicted CI were education, disease severity, lesion burden, and hippocampus and anterior cingulate cortex volume. (4) Conclusions: In MS, cognition deteriorates 5 years after disease onset, declining steadily over the next 25 years and more markedly affecting verbal memory. Education, disease severity, lesion burden, and volume of limbic structures predict future CI and may be helpful when identifying at-risk patients.
EDUCATION
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH

