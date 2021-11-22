ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Risk factors and early prediction of clinical deterioration and mortality in adult COVID-19 inpatients: an Australian tertiary hospital experience

Intern Med J. 2021 Nov 22. doi: 10.1111/imj.15631. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Early recognition of severe COVID-19 is essential for timely patient triage. AIMS: We aim to report clinical and laboratory findings and patient outcomes at a tertiary hospital in Melbourne, Australia. METHODS: This is a retrospective study...

UW Health: Hospital conditions are driving factors behind risk for increased death rate among COVID patients in ICU

MADISON, Wis. — Researchers with the UW School of Medicine and Public Health say physical health is only one factor to consider when analyzing a hospital’s likelihood to have increased intensive care unit mortality rates for patients with COVID-19. According to research published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, UW researchers used hospital data from around the country to determine the other factors that lead to increased mortality rates within 28 days of a patient’s admission. They found that the socioeconomic status of a hospital’s patient population and hospital strain were driving factors behind some hospitals’ higher 28-day ICU mortality rates.
Optimising the impact of COVID-19 vaccination on mortality and hospitalisations using an individual additive risk measuring approach based on a risk adjustment scheme

Eur J Health Econ. 2021 Nov 19. doi: 10.1007/s10198-021-01408-8. Online ahead of print. In this population-based cohort study, billing data from German statutory health insurance (BARMER, 10% of population) are used to develop a prioritisation model for COVID-19 vaccinations based on cumulative underlying conditions. Using a morbidity-based classification system, prevalence and risks for COVID-19-related hospitalisations, ventilations and deaths are estimated. Trisomies, behavioural and developmental disorders (relative risk: 2.09), dementia and organic psychoorganic syndromes (POS) (2.23) and (metastasised) malignant neoplasms (1.99) were identified as the most important conditions for escalations of COVID-19 infection. Moreover, optimal vaccination priority schedules for participants are established on the basis of individual cumulative escalation risk and are compared to the prioritisation scheme chosen by the German Government. We estimate how many people would have already received a vaccination prior to escalation. Vaccination schedules based on individual cumulative risk are shown to be 85% faster than random schedules in preventing deaths, and as much as 57% faster than the German approach, which was based primarily on age and specific diseases. In terms of hospitalisation avoidance, the individual cumulative risk approach was 51% and 28% faster. On this basis, it is concluded that using individual cumulative risk-based vaccination schedules, healthcare systems can be relieved and escalations more optimally avoided.
Mortality Risk Among Patients With COVID-19 Prescribed Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor Antidepressants

JAMA Netw Open. 2021 Nov 1;4(11):e2133090. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.33090. IMPORTANCE: Antidepressant use may be associated with reduced levels of several proinflammatory cytokines suggested to be involved with the development of severe COVID-19. An association between the use of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)-specifically fluoxetine hydrochloride and fluvoxamine maleate-with decreased mortality among patients with COVID-19 has been reported in recent studies; however, these studies had limited power due to their small size.
Long-Term HbA1c Helps Predict Risk of COVID-19 Disease Severity

A retrospective study leveraging 2-3 years of data found long-term HbA1c control was a greater predictor of COVID-19 severity than a single, contemporary HbA1c measurement as other studies have examined. New research from an analysis examining medical record data from more than 16,000 patients from 2017-2020 is providing clinicians with...
The GlycoMark® Test is More Accurate than HbA1c and Glucose for Predicting Mortality in Diabetic and Non-Diabetic COVID-19 Patients

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Precision Diabetes, Inc. today announces the presentation of data demonstrating that the 1,5-anhydroglucitol blood test (GlycoMark®) is more accurate than commonly used diabetes tests, hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) and glucose, in predicting mortality in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with and without diabetes. The study, "1,5-anhydroglucitol is an Independent Predictor of Mortality in Patients with COVID-19," was presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions conference.
SSRIs Linked to Reduced Relative Risk for Mortality in COVID-19

HealthDay News — For patients with COVID-19, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are associated with a reduced relative risk for mortality, according to a study published online Nov. 15 in JAMA Network Open. Tomiko Oskotsky, M.D., from the University of California in San Francisco, and colleagues analyzed electronic health records...
Predicting Hospitalized Time of Covid-19 Patients

The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 caused tremendous equipment, materials deficiency and beds shortage problems in healthcare system across the U.S. [1]. The hospitals not only need to take care of the routine patients, but also need to take care of the sudden increased Covid-19 patients. A good planning and management of a hospital system becomes very important.
A Risk Factor Model to Identify Medical Inpatients at Risk for VTE

Venous thromboembolism (VTE) prophylaxis is recommended for hospitalized medical patients at high risk for VTE. A study performed a risk assessment using large data sets. The results were published in Thrombosis and Haemostasis. Researchers developed a constructed a derivation cohort using 6 years of data from 13 hospitals to identify...
COVID Mortality Risk Factors: An Unexpected Finding

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Schizophrenia and severe mood and anxiety disorders are associated with a significantly lower risk of COVID-19 but are tied to a two- to fourfold increased risk of death from the virus, new research shows. The study...
Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
Early Treatment With Sotrovimab Decreases Risk for Progression to Severe COVID-19

Treatment with sotrovimab, a pan-sarbecovirus monoclonal antibody, was found to decrease the risk for severe disease progression among high-risk patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, according to results of an ongoing, multicenter, double-blind, prospective phase 3 trial published in The New England Journal of Medicine. In this study, investigators enrolled adult patients...
End-stage kidney disease patients show increased risk of infection, mortality from COVID-19

Patients undergoing long-term dialysis, especially Black and Hispanic patients and those living in nursing homes, were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a nationwide study by University of Michigan researchers. The study, published on JAMA Network Open, examined nearly the entire Medicare dialysis population—almost 500,000 patients—in the United...
Preterm birth, stillbirth and early neonatal mortality during the Danish COVID-19 lockdown

Eur J Pediatr. 2021 Nov 16. doi: 10.1007/s00431-021-04297-4. Online ahead of print. Using provisional or opportunistic data, three nationwide studies (The Netherlands, the USA and Denmark) have identified a reduction in preterm or extremely preterm births during periods of COVID-19 restrictions. However, none of the studies accounted for perinatal deaths. To determine whether the reduction in extremely preterm births, observed in Denmark during the COVID-19 lockdown, could be the result of an increase in perinatal deaths and to assess the impact of extended COVID-19 restrictions, we performed a nationwide Danish register-based prevalence proportion study. We examined all singleton pregnancies delivered in Denmark during the COVID-19 strict lockdown calendar periods (March 12-April 14, 2015-2020, N = 31,164 births) and the extended calendar periods of COVID-19 restrictions (February 27-September 30, 2015-2020, N = 214,862 births). The extremely preterm birth rate was reduced (OR 0.27, 95% CI 0.07 to 0.86) during the strict lockdown period in 2020, while perinatal mortality was not significantly different. During the extended period of restrictions in 2020, the extremely preterm birth rate was marginally reduced, and a significant reduction in the stillbirth rate (OR 0.69, 0.50 to 0.95) was observed. No changes in early neonatal mortality rates were found.Conclusion: Stillbirth and extremely preterm birth rates were reduced in Denmark during the period of COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown, respectively, suggesting that aspects of these containment and control measures confer an element of protection. The present observational study does not allow for causal inference; however, the results support the design of studies to ascertain whether behavioural or social changes for pregnant women may improve pregnancy outcomes. What is Known: • The aetiologies of preterm birth and stillbirth are multifaceted and linked to a wide range of socio-demographic, medical, obstetric, foetal, psychosocial and environmental factors. • The COVID-19 lockdown saw a reduction in extremely preterm births in Denmark and other high-income countries. An urgent question is whether this reduction can be explained by increased perinatal mortality. What is New: • The reduction in extremely preterm births during the Danish COVID-19 lockdown was not a consequence of increased perinatal mortality, which remained unchanged during this period. • The stillbirth rate was reduced throughout the extended period of COVID-19 restrictions.
Prescription omega-3 pill didn't affect outcome for non-hospitalized adults with COVID-19

A high dose of a purified omega-3 fatty acid, available by prescription only, was well tolerated; however, it did not substantially reduce incidents of hospitalizations and/or deaths among people with COVID-19, according to a late-breaking clinical trial presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2021. Researchers sought to...
Hospital plans COVID vaccine clinic

CARIBOU, Maine — Cary Medical Center will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Caribou Parks and Recreation Department. This clinic will provide initial vaccines for the two-dose, the one-dose Janssen, boosters and the pediatric dose. “We have seen a drastic increase in...
Early warning system model predicts cancer patients' deterioration

About 9% of cancer patients experience complications while hospitalized that lead to a deterioration in their condition, a transfer to the intensive care unit or even death. A multidisciplinary team of researchers at Washington University in St. Louis is developing a machine learning-based early warning system model to predict this deterioration and improve patient outcomes.
Challenges and Lessons Learned for Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation of Persons With COVID-19: Clinical Presentation, Assessment, Needs, and Services Utilization

Am J Phys Med Rehabil. 2021 Dec 1;100(12):1115-1123. doi: 10.1097/PHM.0000000000001887. OBJECTIVE: The aim of the study was to present: (1) physiatric care delivery amid the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, (2) challenges, (3) data from the first cohort of post-COVID-19 inpatient rehabilitation facility patients, and (4) lessons learned by a research consortium of New York and New Jersey rehabilitation institutions.
Risk factors of severe COVID-19 in people with multiple sclerosis : A systematic review and meta-analysis

Rev Neurol (Paris). 2021 Nov 4:S0035-3787(21)00743-8. doi: 10.1016/j.neurol.2021.10.003. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To gather, synthesize, and meta-analyze data regarding the risk factors associated with a severe course of COVID-19 among patients with multiple sclerosis (pwMS). METHODS: MEDLINE, Embase, Scopus, and WoS were searched in May 2021. Briefly, the eligibility...
