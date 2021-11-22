Remote regulation of type 2 immunity by intestinal parasites

J Food Biochem. 2021 Nov 25:e14020. doi: 10.1111/jfbc.14020. Online ahead of print. Shanzha (Crataegus pinnatifida Bunge), an edible traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), has an effect on dyspepsia. However, the investigations of the pharmacological effects have not been carried out. This study aimed to identify the potential targets and pharmacological mechanisms of Shanzha in the treatment of dyspepsia by network pharmacology and molecular docking. Five active compounds and 13 key targets were obtained by a set of bioinformatics assays. Vitexin 7-glucoside, suchilactone, and 20-hexadecanoylingenol were the main compounds acting on dyspepsia. The key targets were prostaglandin-endoperoxide synthase 2 (PTGS2), serine/threonine-protein kinase mTOR (MTOR), heat shock protein HSP 90-alpha (HSP90AA1), mitogen-activated protein kinase 1 (MAPK1), MAPK3, E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase Mdm2 (MDM2), receptor tyrosine-protein kinase erbB-2 (ERBB2), caspase-3 (CASP3), matrix metalloproteinase-9 (MMP9), estrogen receptor (ESR1), tumor necrosis factor (TNF), phosphatidylinositol 4,5-bisphosphate 3-kinase catalytic subunit alpha isoform (PIK3CA), and peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma (PPARG), which played the vital roles in TNF, prostate cancer, thyroid hormone, hepatitis B and estrogen signaling pathway. The molecular mechanisms of Shanzha regulating dyspepsia were mainly related to reduction of inflammatory response, controlling cell proliferation and survival, increasing intestinal moisture, and promoting intestinal motility. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Shanzha has been used as an edible TCM to improve digestion for a long time. However, the ingredients and mechanisms of Shanzha in the treatment of dyspepsia are not clear. In this research, network pharmacological analysis integrated with molecular docking was conducted to investigate the molecular mechanism. The results suggested that the core targets alleviated dyspepsia by reducing the intestinal inflammatory response, increasing intestinal movement, controlling cell physiological activities, and reducing constipation. In summary, this study demonstrated the multiple compounds, targets, and pathways characteristics of Shanzha in the treatment of dyspepsia, which may provide guidance and foundations for further application of edible medicine.
