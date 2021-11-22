ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Socioeconomic challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic for Veterans with psychosis or recent homelessness

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 7 days ago

Health Soc Care Community. 2021 Nov 21. doi: 10.1111/hsc.13655. Online ahead of print. The COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing have directly impacted the socioeconomic well-being of most Americans. Veterans with psychosis (PSY) and Veterans who were recently housed (RHV) through a supportive housing programme may be especially vulnerable to experiencing negative...

Related
Long Beach Post

Hospitals continue to face financial, staffing challenges brought on by COVID-19 pandemic

Since the emergence of COVID-19 almost two years ago, medical facilities have faced an onslaught of challenges—from overcrowding to budgetary shortfalls to staff shortages. Some of the challenges were the result of the pandemic and some were exacerbated by it, but many hurdles remain, according to hospital executives. The post Hospitals continue to face financial, staffing challenges brought on by COVID-19 pandemic appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Medscape News

Orthopaedic Care During COVID-19: Utilization of Telemedicine in Orthopaedic Surgery During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The recent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic made social distancing vital to limiting the spread of infection. As a result many patients postponed their hospital and orthopaedic clinic visits for the fear of contracting the virus, which in turn led to serious complications caused by negligence and lack of follow-up in elbow patients. The pandemic has been an ongoing threat; therefore, establishing an effective virtual assessment technique for patient follow-up has become a valuable option. The authors conducted a systematic approach for proper virtual assessment of patients with elbow disorders using telemedicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Challenges faced by healthcare workers during COVID-19 pandemic

In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, while many of us remained in the safety of our own homes, frontline healthcare workers faced a sudden influx of patients with the new, highly contagious, life-threatening disease. This undoubtedly caused a great deal of stress among hospital staff. But what exactly were the most difficult aspects from the point of view of the healthcare workers themselves? Researchers from Osaka University have investigated this by conducting a survey of intensive care workers' experiences in Japan. The results, published this month in Asian Bioethics Review, have revealed a number of ethical and social issues that were particularly challenging, including limited communication and life-sustaining treatment.
WORLD
UN News Centre

Spotlight Initiative combats gender-based violence during COVID-19 pandemic

Despite COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, some 650,000 women and girls were provided with gender-based violence services through a joint UN and European Union (EU) programme working to stamp out what is arguably one of the most prevalent human rights violations. This is just one of the achievements detailed in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Overcoming the COVID-19 Pandemic for Dementia Research: Engaging Rural, Older, Racially and Ethnically Diverse Church Attendees in Remote Recruitment, Intervention and Assessment

Gerontol Geriatr Med. 2021 Nov 20;7:23337214211058919. doi: 10.1177/23337214211058919. eCollection 2021 Jan-Dec. BACKGROUND: Access to cognitive screening in rural underserved communities is limited and was further diminished during the COVID-19 pandemic. We examined whether a telephone-based cognitive screening intervention would be effective in increasing ADRD knowledge, detecting the need for further cognitive evaluation, and making and tracking the results of referrals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Understanding health anxiety in the COVID-19 pandemic

Int J Soc Psychiatry. 2021 Nov 25:207640211057794. doi: 10.1177/00207640211057794. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be one of the greatest public health challenges faced by the UK. Reported rates of psychiatric difficulties have increased and the mechanisms by which the pandemic has affected mental health requires investigation.
MENTAL HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Cancer Caregivers Face Mental Health Struggles During COVID-19 Pandemic

Over two-thirds of unpaid caregivers of people living with cancer in the United States report that their emotional and mental health has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 66% reporting that the pandemic has made caregiving harder overall, according to a survey of more than 100 US cancer caregivers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Soc#Psychosis#Veterans#Health Soc Care Community#Americans#Ctl
dailynurse.com

On Being a Nurse Scientist During the COVID-19 Pandemic

DailyNurse is inviting nurses in every branch of the profession to share their pandemic experiences and reflections with their peers. Was there a particular experience that you will carry with you for life? Have you been inspired by specific colleagues or a group of nurses? Has Covid significantly changed the way you work, teach, or learn? Did it affect your goals, your role, life? Are you rethinking your ideas about what it means to be a nurse, or has Covid reinforced them? To share your story, submit a 400-800 word post to editor@dailynurse.com.
SCIENCE
childrensnational.org

Study shows increase in diabetes cases during COVID-19 pandemic

While the effects of COVID-19 on diabetes-related outcomes are extensively studied in adults, data about the incidence and severity of presentation of pediatric new-onset Type 1 diabetes (T1D) and Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is limited. A new retrospective study of 737 youth diagnosed with diabetes at Children’s National Hospital between March 11, 2018 and March 10, 2021 found pediatric T1D cases rose 15.2% and T2D cases increased by 182% during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the prior two years — affecting non-Hispanic Black youth the most.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Psychotropic medications sales during COVID-19 outbreak in Italy changed according to the pandemic phases and related lockdowns

Public Health. 2021 Oct 16;201:75-77. doi: 10.1016/j.puhe.2021.10.005. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: We have investigated the psychotropic medications sales (i.e. benzodiazepines, mood stabilisers and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) during the COVID-19 pandemic in the period from March 2020 to February 2021 compared with the same period in the preceding year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
docwirenews.com

A Cardiovascular Clinic Patients' Survey to Assess Challenges and Opportunities of Digital Health Adoption During the COVID-19 Pandemic Digital Health Survey During COVID-19

Cardiovasc Digit Health J. 2021 Nov 18. doi: 10.1016/j.cvdhj.2021.10.007. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: COVID-19 boosted healthcare digitalization and personalization in cardiology. However, understanding patient attitudes and engagement behaviors are essential to achieve successful acceptance and implementation of digital health technologies in personalized care. OBJECTIVE: This study aims to understand...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Estes Park Trail Gazette

COVID challenges different during this surge

During a town hall update presented by Banner Health and UCHealth for Larimer and Weld Counties on Thursday, Nov. 18, Northern Colorado health care professionals said while the 2020 COVID challenges included PPE (personal protective equipment) shortages and an inability to get needed medical supplies, the current challenges are different.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
pih.org

Addressing Food Insecurity During the COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond

As the pandemic raged in Pima County, Ariz., and the number of families in need of food assistance spiked, the Tucson Food Bank reached out for extra volunteers. That’s when Ruthann Smithrud, a former first grade teacher and executive director of the nonprofit, Faith That Works Tucson, stepped in. Smithrud’s small group of outreach volunteers had been organizing clothing drives and operating a mobile shower unit so that anyone in town could bathe in a safe, private place. Now, suddenly, a call from the Pima County Health Department brought the group into the region’s COVID-19 response operation.
CHARITIES
docwirenews.com

MOTIVATION OF MEDICAL STAFF DURING THE SPREAD OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Probl Sotsialnoi Gig Zdravookhranenniiai Istor Med. 2021 Aug;29(Special Issue):1400-1403. doi: 10.32687/0869-866X-2021-29-s2-1400-1403. The article is devoted to the consideration of the issues of motivation of medical personnel to work effectively in an extreme situation of a pandemic (COVID-19). The paper presents a sociological analysis of the working conditions of medical workers in the situation of the spread of a new coronavirus infection and the problems faced by medical workers in providing medical care in a pandemic. A content analysis of Russian regulatory documents regulating the requirements for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus was carried out. A survey was conducted by the method of a semi-formalized interview from June 15 to June 30, 2020 among employees of medical organizations. The authors analyzed the results of the study and concluded that medical workers remain the main resource in the fight against a new pandemic, and, unfortunately, one of the most vulnerable groups.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Stress Among Asian Youth During COVID-19: Moderation by Educational, Spiritual, and Cultural Sources of Belonging

J Adolesc Health. 2021 Nov 23:S1054-139X(21)00499-7. doi: 10.1016/j.jadohealth.2021.10.007. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: The aim of this study is to examine levels of COVID-19 stress among Asian youth-compared to white youth-in a Canadian sample, and whether this stress is moderated by a sense of belonging derived from access to contextual (spiritual, cultural, educational) resources.
PUBLIC HEALTH

