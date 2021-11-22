Models and materials for exercise promotion in comprehensive multiple sclerosis care: completion of the 'exercise in medicine' development process

J Pers Med. 2021 Nov 16;11(11):1214. doi: 10.3390/jpm11111214. Bladder cancer is one of the most common malignancies. Its diagnosis is based on transurethral cystoscopy. Virtual reality (VR) is a three-dimensional world generated through the projection of images, the emission of sounds and other stimuli. VR has been proven to be a very effective “distractor” and, thus, a useful tool in managing pain. The aim of this study was to determine whether the use of VR sets is technically feasible during the cystoscopy and whether the use of VR devices would reduce the degree of ailments associated with the procedure; Methods: The study prospectively included both men and women who qualified for rigid cystoscopy due to both primary and follow-up diagnostics. The study group underwent rigid cystoscopy with the VR set and the control group underwent the procedure without the VR set. Patients enrolled in both groups were subjected to blood pressure, heart rate and saturation measurements before, during and after the procedure. Additionally, the patients were asked to describe the severity of fear, pain sensations and nausea associated with the procedure. Non-verbal pain manifestations were assessed using the adult adjusted Faces, Legs, Activity, Cry and Consolability (FLACC) scale; Results: The study population included 103 patients (74M/29F; mean age 64.4 years). Pain intensity differed significantly between the groups, reaching lower values in the VR group. In all analyzed subgroups the use of the VR set was associated with higher levels of nausea. The mean FLACC score reached higher values for patients without the VR set. Blood pressure as well as heart rate increased during the procedure and decreased afterwards. The increase in systolic blood pressure and pulse rate was statistically higher in the control group; Conclusions: This study confirmed that cystoscopy is associated with considerable preprocedural fear and severe pain. Blood pressure and heart rate rise significantly during the cystoscopy. VR sets can lower pain perception during cystoscopy, but they may cause moderate nausea.

