Models and materials for exercise promotion in comprehensive multiple sclerosis care: completion of the 'exercise in medicine' development process

 7 days ago

Disabil Rehabil. 2021 Nov 22:1-9. doi: 10.1080/09638288.2021.1998662. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: Health care providers have highlighted the need for tools and resources that support promotion of exercise behavior within comprehensive multiple sclerosis (MS) care. This study involved a final quality improvement evaluation of exercise promotion models and materials for inclusion...

docwirenews.com

An Innovative Approach to Modelling the Optimal Treatment Sequence for Patients with Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis: Implementation, Validation, and Impact of the Decision-Making Approach

Adv Ther. 2021 Nov 18. doi: 10.1007/s12325-021-01975-5. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: An innovative computational model was developed to address challenges regarding the evaluation of treatment sequences in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) through the concept of a ‘virtual’ physician who observes and assesses patients over time. We describe the implementation and validation of the model, then apply this framework as a case study to determine the impact of different decision-making approaches on the optimal sequence of disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) and associated outcomes.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Antibodies to neurofilament light as potential biomarkers in multiple sclerosis

BMJ Neurol Open. 2021 Nov 11;3(2):e000192. doi: 10.1136/bmjno-2021-000192. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: The concentration of neurofilament light (NfL) protein in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and blood is widely considered as a quantitative measure of neuro-axonal injury. Immune reactivity to NfL released into extracellular fluids induces specific autoantibody response. We investigated the levels and avidity of antibodies to NfL in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) treated with disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) and their correlation with disease worsening and NfL protein concentration.
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Workplaces can help promote exercise, but job conditions remain a major hurdle

We know regular exercise is really good for health, but even with the best of intentions, many workers do not exercise as much as they should. To get more workers in all types of workplaces to be active, public health messaging must move away from making it only an individual’s responsibility to be more active. It should instead recognize the important role employers can play in creating the conditions for workers to focus on exercise. There’s much to be said for this approach. From a public health perspective, focusing on workplaces can seem like low-hanging fruit, since they are settings where...
FITNESS
MedicineNet.com

Does MS Medication Help With Fatigue? Multiple Sclerosis

While medications used to treat multiple sclerosis (MS) may not help ease fatigue, they may help keep you awake and manage your tiredness. Presently, there are no FDA-approved drugs for treating MS-related fatigue. Doctors may prescribe off-label medications, such as:. Amantadine: One of the most commonly prescribed medications to treat...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Pain, quality of life, and religiosity in people with multiple sclerosis

Neurol Sci. 2021 Nov 23. doi: 10.1007/s10072-021-05759-1. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To investigate in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients, the relationship between pain and religiosity and to determine whether distinct dimensions of religiosity were associated with quality of life. METHODS: MS patients during clinical follow-up filled out the visual analogue...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

The Role of Nutritional Lifestyle and Physical Activity in Multiple Sclerosis Pathogenesis and Management: A Narrative Review

Nutrients. 2021 Oct 25;13(11):3774. doi: 10.3390/nu13113774. Studies on the role of nutritional factors and physical activity (PA) in the pathogenesis of multiple sclerosis (MS) go back a long time. Despite the intrinsic difficulty of studying their positive or negative role in MS, the interest of researchers on these topics increased during the last few decades, since the role of diet has been investigated with the perspective of the association with disease-modifying drugs (DMD). The association of DMD, diets, and PA might have an additive effect in modifying disease severity. Among the various diets investigated (low-carbohydrate, gluten-free, Mediterranean, low-fat, fasting-mimicking, and Western diets) only low-carbohydrate, Mediterranean, and fast-mimicking diets have shown both in animal models and in humans a positive effect on MS course and in patient-reported outcomes (PROs). However, the Mediterranean diet is easier to be maintained compared to fast-mimicking and low-carbohydrate diets, which may lead to detrimental side effects requiring careful clinical monitoring. Conversely, the Western diet, which is characterized by a high intake of highly saturated fats and carbohydrates, may lead to the activation of pro-inflammatory immune pathways and is therefore not recommended. PA showed a positive effect both in animal models as well as on disease course and PROs in humans. Training with combined exercises is considered the more effective approach.
FITNESS
docwirenews.com

The Increasing Role of Kappa Free Light Chains in the Diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis

Cells. 2021 Nov 6;10(11):3056. doi: 10.3390/cells10113056. Free light chains (FLC) are a promising biomarker to detect intrathecal inflammation in patients with inflammatory central nervous system (CNS) diseases, including multiple sclerosis (MS). The diagnostic use of this biomarker, in particular the kappa isoform of FLC (“KFLC”), has been investigated for more than 40 years. Based on an extensive literature review, we found that an agreement on the correct method for evaluating KFLC concentrations has not yet been reached. KFLC indices with varying cut-off values and blood-CSF-barrier (QAlbumin) related non-linear formulas for KFLC interpretation have been investigated in several studies. All approaches revealed high diagnostic sensitivity and specificity compared with the oligoclonal bands, which are considered the gold standard for the detection of intrathecally synthesized immunoglobulins. Measurement of KFLC is fully automated, rater-independent, and has been shown to be stable against most pre-analytic influencing factors. In conclusion, the determination of KFLC represents a promising diagnostic approach to show intrathecal inflammation in neuroinflammatory diseases. Multicenter studies are needed to show the diagnostic sensitivity and specificity of KFLC in MS by using the latest McDonald criteria and appropriate, as well as standardized, cut-off values for KFLC concentrations, preferably considering non-linear formulas such as Reiber’s diagram.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

GANAB as a Novel Biomarker in Multiple Sclerosis: Correlation with Neuroinflammation and IFI35

Pharmaceuticals (Basel). 2021 Nov 21;14(11):1195. doi: 10.3390/ph14111195. Multiple sclerosis (MS) still lacks reliable biomarkers of neuroinflammation predictive for disease activity and treatment response. Thus, in a prospective study we assessed 55 MS patients (28 interferon (IFN)-treated, 10 treated with no-IFN therapies, 17 untreated) and 20 matched healthy controls (HCs) for the putative correlation of the densitometric expression of glucosidase II alpha subunit (GANAB) with clinical/paraclinical parameters and with interferon-induced protein 35 (IFI35). We also assessed the disease progression in terms of the Rio Score (RS) in order to distinguish the responder patients to IFN therapy (RS = 0) from the non-responder ones (RS ≥ 1). We found GANAB to be 2.51-fold downregulated in the IFN-treated group with respect to the untreated one (p < 0.0001) and 3.39-fold downregulated in responder patients compared to the non-responders (p < 0.0001). GANAB correlated directly with RS (r = 0.8088, p < 0.0001) and lesion load (LL) (r = 0.5824, p = 0.0014) in the IFN-treated group and inversely with disease duration (DD) (r = -0.6081, p = 0.0096) in the untreated one. Lower mean values were expressed for GANAB than IFI35 in IFN responder (p < 0.0001) and higher mean values in the non-responder patients (p = 0.0022). Inverse correlations were also expressed with IFI35 in the overall patient population (r = -0.6468, p < 0.0001). In conclusion, the modular expression of GANAB reflects IFI35, RS, DD, and LL values, making it a biomarker of neuroinflammation that is predictive for disease activity and treatment response in MS.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Associations between Lifestyle Behaviors and Quality of Life Differ Based on Multiple Sclerosis Phenotype

J Pers Med. 2021 Nov 17;11(11):1218. doi: 10.3390/jpm11111218. Multiple sclerosis (MS), a neuroinflammatory disorder, occurs as non-progressive or progressive phenotypes; both forms present with diverse symptoms that may reduce quality of life (QoL). Adherence to healthy lifestyle behaviors has been associated with higher QoL in people with MS; whether these associations differ based on MS phenotype is unknown. Cross-sectional self-reported observational data from 1108 iConquerMS participants were analysed. Associations between lifestyle behaviors and QoL were assessed by linear regression, and phenotype differences via moderation analyses. Diet, wellness, and physical activity, but not vitamin D or omega-3 supplement use, were associated with QoL. Specifically, certain diet types were negatively associated with QoL in relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), and positively associated in progressive MS (ProgMS). Participation in wellness activities had mixed associations with QoL in RRMS but was not associated in ProgMS. Physical activity was positively associated with QoL in RRMS and ProgMS. Phenotype differences were observed in diet and wellness with physical QoL, and physical activity with most QoL subdomains. Our findings show lifestyle behaviors are associated with QoL and appear to differ based on MS phenotype. Future studies assessing timing, duration, and adherence of adopting lifestyle behaviors may better inform their role in MS management.
LIFESTYLE
docwirenews.com

Multiple sclerosis impairment scale and brain MRI in secondary progressive multiple sclerosis

Acta Neurol Scand. 2021 Nov 19. doi: 10.1111/ane.13554. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To examine the Multiple Sclerosis Impairment Scale (MSIS) in secondary progressive MS (SPMS) in relation to the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) outcomes, and mobility. METHODS: In this observational single-center study, 68 secondary...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Ambient air pollution and multiple sclerosis: a systematic review

Rev Environ Health. 2021 Jan 4;36(4):535-544. doi: 10.1515/reveh-2020-0079. Print 2021 Dec 20. OBJECTIVES: Some studies have shown that environmental risk factors, including air pollution, might be related to the incidence or recurrence of multiple sclerosis (MS). This systematic review was conducted to investigate the relation between air pollution and MS.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

OPTIMISE: MS study protocol: a pragmatic, prospective observational study to address the need for, and challenges with, real world pharmacovigilance in multiple sclerosis

BMJ Open. 2021 Nov 25;11(11):e050176. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2021-050176. INTRODUCTION: The power of ‘real world’ data to improve our understanding of the clinical aspects of multiple sclerosis (MS) is starting to be realised. Disease modifying therapy (DMT) use across the UK is driven by national prescribing guidelines. As such, the UK provides an ideal country in which to gather MS outcomes data. A rigorously conducted observational study with a focus on pharmacovigilance has the potential to provide important data to inform clinicians and patients while testing the reliability of estimates from pivotal trials when applied to patients in the UK.
BEAUTY & FASHION
belmarrahealth.com

Anxiety Effectively Treated with Exercise

A new study from the University of Gothenburg has found that both moderate and strenuous exercise may alleviate anxiety symptoms. Researchers believe that even when the disorder is chronic, exercise can play an essential role in helping to reduce the symptoms of anxiety. Published in the Journal of Affective Disorders,...
MENTAL HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Dynamics and Predictors of Cognitive Impairment along the Disease Course in Multiple Sclerosis

J Pers Med. 2021 Oct 28;11(11):1107. doi: 10.3390/jpm11111107. (1) Background: The evolution and predictors of cognitive impairment (CI) in multiple sclerosis (MS) are poorly understood. We aimed to define the temporal dynamics of cognition throughout the disease course and identify clinical and neuroimaging measures that predict CI. (2) Methods: This paper features a longitudinal study with 212 patients who underwent several cognitive examinations at different time points. Dynamics of cognition were assessed using mixed-effects linear spline models. Machine learning techniques were used to identify which baseline demographic, clinical, and neuroimaging measures best predicted CI. (3) Results: In the first 5 years of MS, we detected an increase in the z-scores of global cognition, verbal memory, and information processing speed, which was followed by a decline in global cognition and memory (p < 0.05) between years 5 and 15. From 15 to 30 years of disease onset, cognitive decline continued, affecting global cognition and verbal memory. The baseline measures that best predicted CI were education, disease severity, lesion burden, and hippocampus and anterior cingulate cortex volume. (4) Conclusions: In MS, cognition deteriorates 5 years after disease onset, declining steadily over the next 25 years and more markedly affecting verbal memory. Education, disease severity, lesion burden, and volume of limbic structures predict future CI and may be helpful when identifying at-risk patients.
EDUCATION
docwirenews.com

Patient advocacy group involvement in health technology assessments: an observational study

Res Involv Engagem. 2021 Nov 25;7(1):83. doi: 10.1186/s40900-021-00327-5. BACKGROUND: In some jurisdictions, patients and patient groups may be invited to provide input when Health Technology Assessment (HTA) is used to inform decisions about which medicines should be subsidised or funded. This input can help frame the evidence from a patient perspective, address uncertainties in the evidence and interpret it for the local setting. However, there is currently no evidence linking patient involvement with positive reimbursement decisions.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Influence of Virtual Reality Devices on Pain and Anxiety in Patients Undergoing Cystoscopy Performed under Local Anaesthesia

J Pers Med. 2021 Nov 16;11(11):1214. doi: 10.3390/jpm11111214. Bladder cancer is one of the most common malignancies. Its diagnosis is based on transurethral cystoscopy. Virtual reality (VR) is a three-dimensional world generated through the projection of images, the emission of sounds and other stimuli. VR has been proven to be a very effective “distractor” and, thus, a useful tool in managing pain. The aim of this study was to determine whether the use of VR sets is technically feasible during the cystoscopy and whether the use of VR devices would reduce the degree of ailments associated with the procedure; Methods: The study prospectively included both men and women who qualified for rigid cystoscopy due to both primary and follow-up diagnostics. The study group underwent rigid cystoscopy with the VR set and the control group underwent the procedure without the VR set. Patients enrolled in both groups were subjected to blood pressure, heart rate and saturation measurements before, during and after the procedure. Additionally, the patients were asked to describe the severity of fear, pain sensations and nausea associated with the procedure. Non-verbal pain manifestations were assessed using the adult adjusted Faces, Legs, Activity, Cry and Consolability (FLACC) scale; Results: The study population included 103 patients (74M/29F; mean age 64.4 years). Pain intensity differed significantly between the groups, reaching lower values in the VR group. In all analyzed subgroups the use of the VR set was associated with higher levels of nausea. The mean FLACC score reached higher values for patients without the VR set. Blood pressure as well as heart rate increased during the procedure and decreased afterwards. The increase in systolic blood pressure and pulse rate was statistically higher in the control group; Conclusions: This study confirmed that cystoscopy is associated with considerable preprocedural fear and severe pain. Blood pressure and heart rate rise significantly during the cystoscopy. VR sets can lower pain perception during cystoscopy, but they may cause moderate nausea.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Endocannabinoids and the Anti-inflammatory Power of Exercise

Chronic inflammation can cause physical disease. Inflammatory cytokines such as IL-6 and TNF-α may also affect our mental health. Physical activity decreases TNF-α and IL-6. Exercise has an anti-inflammatory effect and may help treat inflammation-related maladies. 15 minutes of strength training per day increases endocannabinoids and reduces inflammatory cytokines. Scientists...
FITNESS

