Injectable Hypomethylating Agents for Managing MDS

By Robert Dillard
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing an oral hypomethylating agent (HMA) may alleviate some treatment challenges in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), according to a study published in Clinical Lymphoma, Myeloma & Leukemia. “Until recently, patients with MDS could receive HMAs via intravenous (IV) or subcutaneous (SC) administration. An oral HMA...

