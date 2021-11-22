ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A rigorous framework for detecting SARS-CoV-2 spike protein mutational ensemble from genomic and structural features

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Curr Res Struct Biol. 2021;3:290-300. doi: 10.1016/j.crstbi.2021.11.002. Epub 2021 Nov 13. The recent release of SARS-CoV-2 genomic data from several countries has provided clues into the potential antigenic drift of the coronavirus population. In particular, the genomic instability observed in the spike...

A Highly Sensitive and Specific SARS-CoV-2 Spike- and Nucleoprotein-Based Fluorescent Multiplex Immunoassay (FMIA) to Measure IgG, IgA, and IgM Class Antibodies

Microbiol Spectr. 2021 Nov 17:e0113121. doi: 10.1128/Spectrum.01131-21. Online ahead of print. Validation and standardization of accurate serological assays are crucial for the surveillance of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and population immunity. We describe the analytical and clinical performance of an in-house fluorescent multiplex immunoassay (FMIA) for simultaneous quantification of antibodies against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) nucleoprotein and spike glycoprotein. Furthermore, we calibrated IgG-FMIA against World Health Organization (WHO) International Standard and compared FMIA results to an in-house enzyme immunoassay (EIA) and a microneutralization test (MNT). We also compared the MNT results of two laboratories. IgG-FMIA displayed 100% specificity and sensitivity for samples collected 13 to 150 days post-onset of symptoms (DPO). For IgA- and IgM-FMIA, 100% specificity and sensitivity were obtained for a shorter time window (13 to 36 and 13 to 28 DPO for IgA- and IgM-FMIA, respectively). FMIA and EIA results displayed moderate to strong correlation, but FMIA was overall more specific and sensitive. IgG-FMIA identified 100% of samples with neutralizing antibodies (NAbs). Anti-spike IgG concentrations correlated strongly (ρ = 0.77 to 0.84, P < 2.2 × 10-16) with NAb titers, and the two laboratories’ NAb titers displayed a very strong correlation (ρ = 0.95, P < 2.2 × 10-16). Our results indicate good correlation and concordance of antibody concentrations measured with different types of in-house SARS-CoV-2 antibody assays. Calibration against the WHO international standard did not, however, improve the comparability of FMIA and EIA results. IMPORTANCE SARS-CoV-2 serological assays with excellent clinical performance are essential for reliable estimation of the persistence of immunity after infection or vaccination. In this paper we present a thoroughly validated SARS-CoV-2 serological assay with excellent clinical performance and good comparability to neutralizing antibody titers. Neutralization tests are still considered the gold standard for SARS-CoV-2 serological assays, but our assay can identify samples with neutralizing antibodies with 100% sensitivity and 96% specificity without the need for laborious and slow biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) facility-requiring analyses.
SARS-CoV-2 spike evolutionary behaviors; simulation of N501Y mutation outcomes in terms of immunogenicity and structural characteristic

J Cell Biochem. 2021 Nov 15. doi: 10.1002/jcb.30181. Online ahead of print. Since the emergence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), a large number of mutations in its genome have been reported. Some of the mutations occur in noncoding regions without affecting the pathobiology of the virus, while mutations in coding regions are significant. One of the regions where a mutation can occur, affecting the function of the virus is at the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the spike protein. RBD interacts with angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) and facilitates the entry of the virus into the host cells. There is a lot of focus on RBD mutations, especially the displacement of N501Y which is observed in the UK/Kent, South Africa, and Brazilian lineages of SARS-CoV-2. Our group utilizes computational biology approaches such as immunoinformatics, protein-protein interaction analysis, molecular dynamics, free energy computation, and tertiary structure analysis to disclose the consequences of N501Y mutation at the molecular level. Surprisingly, we discovered that this mutation reduces the immunogenicity of the spike protein; also, displacement of Asn with Tyr reduces protein compactness and significantly increases the stability of the spike protein and its affinity to ACE2. Moreover, following the N501Y mutation secondary structure and folding of the spike protein changed dramatically.
Disulfide bonds play a critical role in the structure and function of the receptor-binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike antigen

J Mol Biol. 2021 Nov 12:167357. doi: 10.1016/j.jmb.2021.167357. Online ahead of print. The current coronavirus pandemic is exerting a tremendously detrimental impact on global health. The Spike proteins of coronaviruses, responsible for cell receptor binding and viral internalization, possess multiple and frequently conserved disulfide bonds raising the question about their role in these proteins. Here, we present a detailed structural and functional investigation of the disulfide bonds of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike receptor-binding domain (RBD). Molecular dynamics simulations of the RBD predict increased flexibility of the surface loops when the four disulfide bonds of the domain are reduced. This flexibility is particularly prominent for the disulfide bond-containing surface loop (residues 456-490) that participates in the formation of the interaction surface with the Spike cell receptor ACE2. In vitro, disulfide bond reducing agents affect the RBD secondary structure, lower its melting temperature from 52°C to 36-39°C and decrease its binding affinity to ACE2 by two orders of magnitude at 37°C. Consistent with these in vitro findings, the reducing agents tris(2-carboxyethyl)phosphine (TCEP) and dithiothreitol (DTT) were able to inhibit viral replication at low millimolar levels in cell-based assays. Our research demonstrates the mechanism by which the disulfide bonds contribute to the molecular structure of the RBD of the Spike protein, allowing the RBD to execute its viral function.
Two extraction-free reverse transcription loop-mediated isothermal amplification assays for detection of SARS-CoV-2

BMC Infect Dis. 2021 Nov 17;21(1):1162. doi: 10.1186/s12879-021-06876-0. BACKGROUND: Current assays for detection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) rely on time consuming, costly and laboratory based methods for virus isolation, purification and removing inhibitors. To address this limitation, we propose a simple method for testing RNA from nasopharyngeal swab samples that bypasses the RNA purification step.
In silico molecular docking studies of certain commercially available flavonoids as effective antiviral agents against spike glycoprotein of SARS-CoV-2

Eur Rev Med Pharmacol Sci. 2021 Nov;25(21):6741-6744. doi: 10.26355/eurrev_202111_27119. OBJECTIVE: Coronaviruses are large, enveloped, positive-stranded RNA viruses. These viruses contain spike-like projections of glycoprotein on their surface, which appear like a crown. Millions of infections and thousands of deaths have been reported worldwide to date. Hence, the objective of the present study was to look for in silico evaluation of certain commercially available flavonoids against SARS-CoV-2 enzyme.
NIH Director's Blog

Enhanced fusogenicity and pathogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 Delta P681R mutation

During the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, a variety of mutations have accumulated in the viral genome, and currently, four variants of concern (VOCs) are considered potentially hazardous to human society1. The recently emerged B.1.617.2/Delta VOC is closely associated with the COVID-19 surge that occurred in India in the spring of 20212. However, its virological properties remain unclear. Here, we show that the B.1.617.2/Delta variant is highly fusogenic and notably more pathogenic than prototypic SARS-CoV-2 in infected hamsters. The P681R mutation in the spike protein, which is highly conserved in this lineage, facilitates spike protein cleavage and enhances viral fusogenicity. Moreover, we demonstrate that the P681R-bearing virus exhibits higher pathogenicity than its parental virus. Our data suggest that the P681R mutation is a hallmark of the virological phenotype of the B.1.617.2/Delta variant and is associated with enhanced pathogenicity.
Impact of Helicobacter pylori-Related Metabolic Syndrome Parameters on Arterial Hypertension

Microorganisms. 2021 Nov 14;9(11):2351. doi: 10.3390/microorganisms9112351. Arterial hypertension is a risk factor for several pathologies, mainly including cardio-cerebrovascular diseases, which rank as leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Arterial hypertension also constitutes a fundamental component of the metabolic syndrome. Helicobacter pylori infection is one of the most common types of chronic infection globally and displays a plethora of both gastric and extragastric effects. Among other entities, Helicobacter pylori has been implicated in the pathogenesis of the metabolic syndrome. Within this review, we illustrate the current state-of-the-art evidence, which may link several components of the Helicobacter pylori-related metabolic syndrome, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and arterial hypertension. In particular, current knowledge of how Helicobacter pylori exerts its virulence through dietary, inflammatory and metabolic pathways will be discussed. Although there is still no causative link between these entities, the emerging evidence from both basic and clinical research supports the proposal that several components of the Helicobacter pylori infection-related metabolic syndrome present an important risk factor in the development of arterial hypertension. The triad of Helicobacter pylori infection, the metabolic syndrome, and hypertension represents a crucial worldwide health problem on a pandemic scale with high morbidity and mortality, like COVID-19, thereby requiring awareness and appropriate management on a global scale.
ScienceAlert

Molecule Derived From Poisonous Plant Blocks All SARS-CoV-2 Variants in Cell Cultures

The plant-based antiviral agent thapsigargin (TG), derived from a group of poisonous plants known as 'deadly carrots', appears to be effective against all variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the lab – and that includes the quick-spreading Delta variant. A previous study published in February demonstrated that TG can be effective against a host of viruses. Now, this latest work by the same research team confirms that the antiviral also isn't being outflanked as SARS-CoV-2 evolves. With the emergence of new variants an ongoing possibility, it's intriguing to observe the continuous efficacy of TG. In tests on cell cultures in the lab, doses of TG delivered...
NewsBreak
Phosphatidylserine receptors enhance SARS-CoV-2 infection

PLoS Pathog. 2021 Nov 19;17(11):e1009743. doi: 10.1371/journal.ppat.1009743. Online ahead of print. Phosphatidylserine (PS) receptors enhance infection of many enveloped viruses through virion-associated PS binding that is termed apoptotic mimicry. Here we show that this broadly shared uptake mechanism is utilized by SARS-CoV-2 in cells that express low surface levels of ACE2. Expression of members of the TIM (TIM-1 and TIM-4) and TAM (AXL) families of PS receptors enhance SARS-CoV-2 binding to cells, facilitate internalization of fluorescently-labeled virions and increase ACE2-dependent infection of SARS-CoV-2; however, PS receptors alone did not mediate infection. We were unable to detect direct interactions of the PS receptor AXL with purified SARS-CoV-2 spike, contrary to a previous report. Instead, our studies indicate that the PS receptors interact with PS on the surface of SARS-CoV-2 virions. In support of this, we demonstrate that: 1) significant quantities of PS are located on the outer leaflet of SARS-CoV-2 virions, 2) PS liposomes, but not phosphatidylcholine liposomes, reduced entry of VSV/Spike pseudovirions and 3) an established mutant of TIM-1 which does not bind to PS is unable to facilitate entry of SARS-CoV-2. As AXL is an abundant PS receptor on a number of airway lines, we evaluated small molecule inhibitors of AXL signaling such as bemcentinib for their ability to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection. Bemcentinib robustly inhibited virus infection of Vero E6 cells as well as multiple human lung cell lines that expressed AXL. This inhibition correlated well with inhibitors that block endosomal acidification and cathepsin activity, consistent with AXL-mediated uptake of SARS-CoV-2 into the endosomal compartment. We extended our observations to the related betacoronavirus mouse hepatitis virus (MHV), showing that inhibition or ablation of AXL reduces MHV infection of murine cells. In total, our findings provide evidence that PS receptors facilitate infection of the pandemic coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and suggest that inhibition of the PS receptor AXL has therapeutic potential against SARS-CoV-2.
Nature.com

Large scale discovery of coronavirus-host factor protein interaction motifs reveals SARS-CoV-2 specific mechanisms and vulnerabilities

Viral proteins make extensive use of short peptide interaction motifs to hijack cellular host factors. However, most current large-scale methods do not identify this important class of protein-protein interactions. Uncovering peptide mediated interactions provides both a molecular understanding of viral interactions with their host and the foundation for developing novel antiviral reagents. Here we describe a viral peptide discovery approach covering 23 coronavirus strains that provides high resolution information on direct virus-host interactions. We identify 269 peptide-based interactions for 18 coronaviruses including a specific interaction between the human G3BP1/2 proteins and an Î¦xFG peptide motif in the SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid (N) protein. This interaction supports viral replication and through its Î¦xFG motif N rewires the G3BP1/2 interactome to disrupt stress granules. A peptide-based inhibitor disrupting the G3BP1/2-N interaction dampened SARS-CoV-2 infection showing that our results can be directly translated into novel specific antiviral reagents.
pnas.org

Mass spectrometric identification of immunogenic SARS-CoV-2 epitopes and cognate TCRs

Edited by Wafik El-Deiry, Brown University, Providence, RI, and accepted by Editorial Board Member Philippa Marrack September 20, 2021 (received for review June 30, 2021) Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections elicit both humoral and cellular immune responses. For the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, it has become increasingly apparent that T cell responses are equally if not more important than humoral responses in mediating recovery and immune protection. One major challenge in developing T cell–based therapies for infectious and malignant diseases has been the identification of immunogenic epitopes that can elicit a meaningful T cell response. Traditionally, this has been achieved using sophisticated in silico methods to predict putative epitopes deduced from binding affinities. Our studies find that, in contrast to current convention, “immunodominant” SARS-CoV-2 peptides defined by such in silico methods often fail to elicit T cell responses recognizing naturally presented SARS-CoV-2 epitopes. We postulated that immunogenic epitopes for SARS-CoV-2 are best defined empirically by directly analyzing peptides eluted from the naturally processed peptide–major histocompatibility complex (MHC) and then validating immunogenicity by determining whether such peptides can elicit T cells recognizing SARS-CoV-2 antigen-expressing cells. Using a tandem mass spectrometry approach, we identified epitopes derived from not only structural but also nonstructural genes in regions highly conserved among SARS-CoV-2 strains, including recently recognized variants. Finally, there are no reported T cell receptor–engineered T cell technology that can redirect T cell specificity to recognize and kill SARS-CoV-2 target cells. We report here several SARS-CoV-2 epitopes defined by mass spectrometric analysis of MHC-eluted peptides, provide empiric evidence for their immunogenicity, and demonstrate engineered TCR-redirected killing.
Nature.com

In silico evaluation of the interaction between ACE2 and SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein in a hyperglycemic environment

The worse outcome ofÂ COVID-19 in people with diabetes mellitus could be related to the non-enzymatic glycation of human ACE2, leading to a more susceptible interaction with virus Spike protein. We aimed to evaluate, through a computational approach, the interaction between human ACE2 receptor and SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein under different conditions of hyperglycemic environment. A computational analysis was performed, based on the X-ray crystallographic structure of the Spike Receptor-Binding Domain (RBD)-ACE2 system. The possible scenarios of lysine aminoacid residues on surface transformed by glycation were considered: (1) on ACE2 receptor; (2) on Spike protein; (3) on both ACE2 receptor and Spike protein. In comparison to the native condition, the number of polar bonds (comprising both hydrogen bonds and salt bridges) in the poses considered are 10, 6, 6, and 4 for the states ACE2/Spike both native, ACE2 native/Spike glycated, ACE2 glycated/Spike native, ACE2/Spike both glycated, respectively. The analysis highlighted also how the number of non-polar contacts (in this case, van der Waals and aromatic interactions) significantly decreases when the lysine aminoacid residues undergo glycation. Following non-enzymatic glycation, the number of interactions between human ACE2 receptor and SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein is decreased in comparison to the unmodified model. The reduced affinity of the Spike protein for ACE2 receptor in case of non-enzymatic glycation may shift the virus to multiple alternative entry routes.
SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein interacts with immunoregulators and stress granules and phase separates to form liquid droplets

FEBS Lett. 2021 Nov 15. doi: 10.1002/1873-3468.14229. Online ahead of print. The current work investigated SARS-CoV-2 Nucleocapsid (NCAP or N protein) interactors in A549 human lung cancer cells using a SILAC-based mass spectrometry approach. NCAP interactors included proteins of the stress granule (SG) machinery and immunoregulators. NCAP showed specific interaction with the SG proteins G3BP1, G3BP2, YTHDF3, USP10, and PKR and translocated to SGs following oxidative stress and heat shock. Treatment of recombinant NCAP with RNA isolated from A549 cells exposed to oxidative stress stimulated NCAP to undergo liquid-liquid phase separation (LLPS). RNA degradation using RNase A treatment completely blocked the LLPS property of NCAP as well as its SG association. The RNA intercalator mitoxantrone also disrupted NCAP assembly in vitro and in cells. This study provides insight into the biological processes and biophysical properties of the SARS-CoV-2 NCAP.
Surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern by identification of single nucleotide polymorphisms in the spike protein by a multiplex real-time PCR

J Virol Methods. 2021 Nov 22:114374. doi: 10.1016/j.jviromet.2021.114374. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Although active surveillance SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) is required for proper outbreak control measures, many lower income countries find it challenging to detect VOCs) by carrying genomic sequencing alone, due to limited resources. METHODS: VOCs can...
Prior SARS-CoV-2 Infection Ups Protection for Vaccinated

MONDAY, Nov. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For individuals vaccinated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, prior severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is associated with a lower risk for breakthrough infection, according to a study published online Nov. 1 in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Laith J....
Cladribine Alters Immune Cell Surface Molecules for Adhesion and Costimulation: Further Insights to the Mode of Action in Multiple Sclerosis

Cells. 2021 Nov 10;10(11):3116. doi: 10.3390/cells10113116. Cladribine (CLAD) is a deoxyadenosine analogue prodrug which is given in multiple sclerosis (MS) as two short oral treatment courses 12 months apart. Reconstitution of adaptive immune function following selective immune cell depletion is the presumed mode of action. In this exploratory study, we investigated the impact of CLAD tablets on immune cell surface molecules for adhesion (CAMs) and costimulation (CoSs) in people with MS (pwMS). We studied 18 pwMS who started treatment with CLAD and 10 healthy controls (HCs). Peripheral blood mononuclear cells were collected at baseline and every 3 months throughout a 24-month period. We analysed ICAM-1, LFA-1, CD28, HLADR, CD154, CD44, VLA-4 (CD49d/CD29), PSGL-1 and PD-1 with regard to their expression on B and T cells (T helper (Th) and cytotoxic T cells (cT)) and surface density (mean fluorescence intensity, MFI) by flow cytometry. The targeted analysis of CAM and CoS on the surface of immune cells in pwMS revealed a higher percentage of ICAM-1 (B cells, Th, cT), LFA-1 (B cells, cT), HLADR (B cells, cT), CD28 (cT) and CD154 (Th). In pwMS, we found lower frequencies of Th and cT cells expressing PSGL-1 and B cells for the inhibitory signal PD-1, whereas the surface expression of LFA-1 on cT and of HLADR on B cells was denser. Twenty-four months after the first CLAD cycle, the frequencies of B cells expressing CD44, CD29 and CD49d were lower compared with the baseline, together with decreased densities of ICAM-1, CD44 and HLADR. The rate of CD154 expressing Th cells dropped at 12 months. For cT, no changes were seen for frequency or density. Immune reconstitution by oral CLAD was associated with modification of the pro-migratory and -inflammatory surface patterns of CAMs and CoSs in immune cell subsets. This observation pertains primarily to B cells, which are key cells underlying MS pathogenesis.
Protective mucosal immunity against SARS-CoV-2 after heterologous systemic prime-mucosal boost immunization

Nat Commun. 2021 Nov 26;12(1):6871. doi: 10.1038/s41467-021-27063-4. Several effective SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are currently in use, but effective boosters are needed to maintain or increase immunity due to waning responses and the emergence of novel variants. Here we report that intranasal vaccinations with adenovirus 5 and 19a vectored vaccines following a systemic plasmid DNA or mRNA priming result in systemic and mucosal immunity in mice. In contrast to two intramuscular applications of an mRNA vaccine, intranasal boosts with adenoviral vectors induce high levels of mucosal IgA and lung-resident memory T cells (TRM); mucosal neutralization of virus variants of concern is also enhanced. The mRNA prime provokes a comprehensive T cell response consisting of circulating and lung TRM after the boost, while the plasmid DNA prime induces mostly mucosal T cells. Concomitantly, the intranasal boost strategies lead to complete protection against a SARS-CoV-2 infection in mice. Our data thus suggest that mucosal booster immunizations after mRNA priming is a promising approach to establish mucosal immunity in addition to systemic responses.
Current applications and outcomes of venoarterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation based on six years of experience. Risk factors for in-hospital mortality. A single-center retrospective study

Pol Arch Intern Med. 2021 Nov 26. doi: 10.20452/pamw.16145. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: The data regarding venoarterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (VA ECMO) as a temporary circulatory support in cardiogenic shock (CS) for Central Europe are scarce. OBJECTIVES: To disclose the indications, in-hospital and long-term (1 year) mortality along with...
A Novel Strategy for the Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Variants Based on Multiplex PCR-Mass Spectrometry Minisequencing Technology

Microbiol Spectr. 2021 Nov 17:e0126721. doi: 10.1128/Spectrum.01267-21. Online ahead of print. The objective of this study was to construct a novel strategy for the detection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants using multiplex PCR-mass spectrometry minisequencing technique (mPCR-MS minisequencing). Using the nucleic acid sequence of a SARS-CoV-2 nonvariant and a synthetic SARS-CoV-2 variant-carrying plasmid, a matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization-time of flight mass spectrometry (MALDI-TOF MS) method based on the single-base mass probe extension of multiplex PCR amplification products was established to detect 9 mutation types in 7 mutated sites (HV6970del, N501Y, K417N, P681H, D614G, E484K, L452R, E484Q, and P681R) in the receptor-binding domain of the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 variants. Twenty-one respiratory tract pathogens (9 bacteria and 12 respiratory viruses) and nucleic acid samples from non-COVID-19 patients were selected for specific validation. Twenty samples from COVID-19 patients were used to verify the accuracy of this method. The 9 mutation types could be detected simultaneously by triple PCR amplification coupled with MALDI-TOF MS. SARS-CoV-2 and six variants, B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), B.1.429 (Epsilon), B.1.526 (Iota), P.1 (Gamma) and B.1.617.2 (Delta), could be identified. The detection limit for all 9 sites was 1.5 × 103 copies. The specificity of this method was 100%, and the accuracy of real-time PCR cycle threshold (CT) values less than 27 among positive samples was 100%. This method is open and extensible, and can be used in a high-throughput manner, easily allowing the addition of new mutation sites as needed to identify and track new SARS-CoV-2 variants as they emerge. mPCR-MS minisequencing provides a new detection option with practical application value for SARS-CoV-2 and its variant infection. IMPORTANCE The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants is the key factor in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. An all-in-one SARS-CoV-2 variant identification method based on a multiplex PCR-mass spectrometry minisequencing system was developed in this study. Six SARS-CoV-2 variants (Alpha, Beta, Epsilon, Iota, Gamma, and Delta) can be identified simultaneously. This method can not only achieve the multisite simultaneous detection that cannot be realized by PCR coupled with first-generation sequencing technology and quantitative PCR (qPCR) technology but also avoid the shortcomings of time-consuming, high-cost, and high technical requirements of whole-genome sequencing technology. As a simple screening assay for monitoring the emergence and spread of SARS-CoV-2 and variants, mPCR-MS minisequencing is expected to play an important role in the detection and monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 infection as a supplementary technology.
Scientist

Tool Identifies Likely Reservoir Species for SARS-CoV-2

As public health experts continue to wrestle with the spread of SARS-CoV-2 among people, concerns that the virus may find other viable hosts have grown. If humans pass the virus on to other species that are susceptible to infection, those animals could act as a reservoir for the virus and eventually pass mutated versions back to humans, extending and potentially worsening the pandemic. The big question is which species are most likely to pose this risk.
