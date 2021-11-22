A rigorous framework for detecting SARS-CoV-2 spike protein mutational ensemble from genomic and structural features

Microbiol Spectr. 2021 Nov 17:e0126721. doi: 10.1128/Spectrum.01267-21. Online ahead of print. The objective of this study was to construct a novel strategy for the detection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants using multiplex PCR-mass spectrometry minisequencing technique (mPCR-MS minisequencing). Using the nucleic acid sequence of a SARS-CoV-2 nonvariant and a synthetic SARS-CoV-2 variant-carrying plasmid, a matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization-time of flight mass spectrometry (MALDI-TOF MS) method based on the single-base mass probe extension of multiplex PCR amplification products was established to detect 9 mutation types in 7 mutated sites (HV6970del, N501Y, K417N, P681H, D614G, E484K, L452R, E484Q, and P681R) in the receptor-binding domain of the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 variants. Twenty-one respiratory tract pathogens (9 bacteria and 12 respiratory viruses) and nucleic acid samples from non-COVID-19 patients were selected for specific validation. Twenty samples from COVID-19 patients were used to verify the accuracy of this method. The 9 mutation types could be detected simultaneously by triple PCR amplification coupled with MALDI-TOF MS. SARS-CoV-2 and six variants, B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), B.1.429 (Epsilon), B.1.526 (Iota), P.1 (Gamma) and B.1.617.2 (Delta), could be identified. The detection limit for all 9 sites was 1.5 × 103 copies. The specificity of this method was 100%, and the accuracy of real-time PCR cycle threshold (CT) values less than 27 among positive samples was 100%. This method is open and extensible, and can be used in a high-throughput manner, easily allowing the addition of new mutation sites as needed to identify and track new SARS-CoV-2 variants as they emerge. mPCR-MS minisequencing provides a new detection option with practical application value for SARS-CoV-2 and its variant infection. IMPORTANCE The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants is the key factor in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. An all-in-one SARS-CoV-2 variant identification method based on a multiplex PCR-mass spectrometry minisequencing system was developed in this study. Six SARS-CoV-2 variants (Alpha, Beta, Epsilon, Iota, Gamma, and Delta) can be identified simultaneously. This method can not only achieve the multisite simultaneous detection that cannot be realized by PCR coupled with first-generation sequencing technology and quantitative PCR (qPCR) technology but also avoid the shortcomings of time-consuming, high-cost, and high technical requirements of whole-genome sequencing technology. As a simple screening assay for monitoring the emergence and spread of SARS-CoV-2 and variants, mPCR-MS minisequencing is expected to play an important role in the detection and monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 infection as a supplementary technology.

