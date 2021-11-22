ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Disparities in Hepatocellular Carcinoma Survival by Insurance Status: A Population-Based Study in China

Front Public Health. 2021 Nov 5;9:742355. doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2021.742355. eCollection 2021. Objective: Health disparities related to basic medical insurance in China have not been sufficiently examined, particularly among patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This study aims to investigate the disparities in HCC survival by insurance status in Tianjin, China. Methods: This retrospective...

Socioeconomic disparities in brain metastasis survival and treatment: a population-based study

World Neurosurg. 2021 Nov 13:S1878-8750(21)01737-X. doi: 10.1016/j.wneu.2021.11.036. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: In the present study, we utilized a validated socioeconomic status (SES) index and population-based registry to identify and quantify the impact of SES on access to treatment and overall survival for patients diagnosed with synchronous brain metastases (BM).
Prognostic Value of Lymphocyte-C-Reactive Protein Ratio in Patients Undergoing Radical Cystectomy for Bladder Cancer: A Population-Based Study

Front Oncol. 2021 Oct 28;11:760389. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.760389. eCollection 2021. PURPOSE: This study aimed to assess the prognostic value of the lymphocyte-C-reactive protein ratio (LCR) in patients with bladder cancer (BCa) who underwent radical cystectomy (RC). MATERIALS AND METHODS: BCa patients between 2009 and 2018 were retrieved from our medical center....
Extreme body mass index is associated with poor survival outcomes after radical cystectomy: a retrospective cohort study in a Chinese population

Transl Androl Urol. 2021 Oct;10(10):3852-3861. doi: 10.21037/tau-21-871. BACKGROUND: Body mass index (BMI) has been evidenced to be a significant prognostic factor in multiple cancers. This retrospective study aimed to investigate the association between BMI and survival outcomes after radical cystectomy (RC) in patients with bladder cancer (BCa). METHODS: Clinical and...
Population-attributable fractions of risk factors for all-cause dementia in China rural and urban areas: a cross-sectional study

J Neurol. 2021 Nov 28. doi: 10.1007/s00415-021-10886-y. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The prevalence of dementia in China, particularly in rural areas, is consistently increasing; however, research on population-attributable fractions (PAFs) of risk factors for dementia is scarce. METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional survey, namely, the China Multicentre Dementia Survey...
International variation in oesophageal and gastric cancer survival 2012-2014: differences by histological subtype and stage at diagnosis (an ICBP SURVMARK-2 population-based study)

Gut. 2021 Nov 25:gutjnl-2021-325266. doi: 10.1136/gutjnl-2021-325266. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To provide the first international comparison of oesophageal and gastric cancer survival by stage at diagnosis and histological subtype across high-income countries with similar access to healthcare. METHODS: As part of the ICBP SURVMARK-2 project, data from 28 923...
The distinct responsiveness of cytokeratin 19-positive hepatocellular carcinoma to regorafenib

Cytokeratin 19-positive (CK19+) hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is an aggressive subtype characterized by early recurrence and chemotherapy tolerance. However, there is no specific therapeutic option for CK19+ HCC. The correlation between tumor recurrence and expression status of CK19 were studied in 206 patients undergoing liver transplantation for HCC. CK19âˆ’/+ HCC cells were isolated to screen effective antitumor drugs. The therapeutic effects of regorafenib were evaluated in patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models from 10 HCC patients. The mechanism of regorafenib on CK19+ HCC was investigated. CK19 positiveness indicated aggressiveness of tumor and higher recurrence risk of HCC after liver transplantation. The isolated CK19+ HCC cells had more aggressive behaviors than CK19âˆ’ cells. Regorafenib preferentially increased the growth inhibition and apoptosis of CK19+ cells in vitro, whereas sorafenib, apatinib, and 5-fluorouracil did not. In PDX models from CK19âˆ’/+ HCC patients, the tumor control rate of regorafenib achieved 80% for CK19+ HCCs, whereas 0% for CK19âˆ’ HCCs. RNA-sequencing revealed that CK19+ cells had elevated expression of mitochondrial ribosomal proteins, which are essential for mitochondrial function. Further experiments confirmed that regorafenib attenuated the mitochondrial respiratory capacity in CK19+ cells. However, the mitochondrial respiration in CK19âˆ’ cells were faint and hardly repressed by regorafenib. The mitochondrial respiration was regulated by the phosphorylation of signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3), which was inhibited by regorafenib in CK19+ cells. Hence, CK19 could be a potential marker of the therapeutic benefit of regorafenib, which facilitates the individualized therapy for HCC. STAT3/mitochondria axis determines the distinct response of CK19+ cells to regorafenib treatment.
Race and Ethnicity and Cardiometabolic Risk Profile: Disparities Across Income and Health Insurance in a National Sample of US Adults

J Public Health Manag Pract. 2022 Jan-Feb 01;28(Suppl 1):S91-S100. doi: 10.1097/PHH.0000000000001441. CONTEXT: Income and health insurance are important social determinants of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and may explain much racial/ethnic variation in CVD burden. However, racial/ethnic disparities in cumulative cardiometabolic (CMB) risk profile by insurance type and income level have not been studied on a national scale.
Oncology Overview: Regorafenib For Metastatic Colorectal Cancer, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor, Hepatocellular Carcinoma

The FDA initially approved regorafenib for chemorefractory metastatic colorectal cancer and unresectable gastrointestinal stromal tumor in 2012. Regorafenib (Stivarga) is an oral multikinase inhibitor approved for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) refractory to fluoropyrimidine-oxaliplatin and irinotecan-based chemotherapy, second line use in metastatic or unresectable gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in patients previously treated with sorafenib.1,2.
Study: Immunotherapy Results in Longer Treatment-Free Survival Than Targeted Therapy in Patients With Renal Cell Carcinoma

Patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who were given the combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab demonstrated a significantly longer overall survival than those who received sunitinib. The combination therapy of nivolumab plus ipilimumab resulted in longer treatment-free survival (TFS) over a 42-month period compared to the targeted therapy sunitinib in...
Does air pollution contribute to urban-rural disparity in male lung cancer diseases in China?

Environ Sci Pollut Res Int. 2021 Nov 24. doi: 10.1007/s11356-021-17406-5. Online ahead of print. It remains unknown whether exposure to ambient air pollution can be a mediator linking socioeconomic indicator to health outcome. The present study aims to examine the mediation effect of PM2.5 air pollution on the association between urban-rural division and the incidence (mortality) rate of male lung cancer. We performed a nationwide analysis in 353 counties (districts) of China between 2006 and 2015. A structural equation model was developed to determine the mediation effect of exposure to PM2.5. We also tested whether the findings of the mediation effect of exposure to PM2.5 are sensitive to the controls of smoking factors and additional air pollutant, and PM2.5 exposures with different lag structures. According to the results, we found that exposure to PM2.5 significantly mediated the association between urban-rural division and the incidence rate of male lung cancer. Specifically, there were significant associations between urban-rural division, exposure to PM2.5, and the incidence rate of male lung cancer, with PM2.5 exposure accounting for 29.80% of total urban-rural difference in incidence rates of male lung cancer. A similar pattern of results was observed for the mortality rate of male lung cancer. That is, there was a significant mediation effect by PM2.5 on the association of the mortality rate with urban-rural division. The findings of exposure to PM2.5 as a mediator were robust in the three sensitivity analyses. In conclusion, urban-rural difference in exposures to PM2.5 may be a potential factor that contributes to urban-rural disparity in male lung cancer diseases in China. The findings inform that air pollution management and control may be effective measures to alleviate the great difference in male lung cancer diseases between urban and rural areas in China.
Quantification of contrast agent uptake in the hepatobiliary phase helps to differentiate hepatocellular carcinoma grade

This study aimed to assess the degree of differentiation of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) using Gd-EOB-DTPA-assisted magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with T1 relaxometry. Thirty-three solitary HCC lesions were included in this retrospective study. This study's inclusion criteria were preoperative Gd-EOB-DTPA-assisted MRI of the liver and a histopathological evaluation after hepatic tumor resection. T1 maps of the liver were evaluated to determine the T1 relaxation time and reduction rate between the native phase and hepatobiliary phase (HBP) in liver lesions. These findings were correlated with the histopathologically determined degree of HCC differentiation (G1, well-differentiated; G2, moderately differentiated; G3, poorly differentiated). There was no significant difference between well-differentiated (950.2"‰Â±"‰140.2Â ms) and moderately/poorly differentiated (1009.4"‰Â±"‰202.0Â ms) HCCs in the native T1 maps. After contrast medium administration, a significant difference (p"‰â‰¤"‰0.001) in the mean T1 relaxation time in the HBP was found between well-differentiated (555.4"‰Â±"‰140.2Â ms) and moderately/poorly differentiated (750.9"‰Â±"‰146.4Â ms) HCCs. For well-differentiated HCCs, the reduction rate in the T1 time was significantly higher at 0.40"‰Â±"‰0.15 than for moderately/poorly differentiated HCCs (0.25"‰Â±"‰0.07; p"‰="‰0.006). In conclusion this study suggests that the uptake of Gd-EOB-DTPA in HCCs is correlated with tumor grade. Thus, Gd-EOB-DTPA-assisted T1 relaxometry can help to further differentiation of HCC.
Advancing Health Disparities Research: The Need to Include Asian American Subgroup Populations

J Racial Ethn Health Disparities. 2021 Nov 17:1-35. doi: 10.1007/s40615-021-01164-8. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Despite recognition that the health outcomes of Asian American subgroups are heterogeneous, research has mainly focused on the six largest subgroups. There is limited knowledge of smaller subgroups and their health outcomes. This scoping review identifies trends in the health outcomes, reveals those which are under-researched, and provide recommendations on data collection with 24 Asian American subgroups.
Association of chronic kidney disease with exposure to polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in the US population

Environ Sci Pollut Res Int. 2021 Nov 25. doi: 10.1007/s11356-021-17479-2. Online ahead of print. Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) are environmental pollutants formed from the incomplete combustion of carbon-containing products. Exposure can occur through ingestion or inhalation and has been linked to depression, stroke, liver disease, asthma, diabetes, heart failure, and cancer. Few studies have investigated the association between exposure to PAHs and chronic kidney disease (CKD) in humans. This study aims to investigate the association between seven urinary PAH concentrations (1-hydroxynaphthalene, 2-hydroxynaphthalene, 3-hydroxyfluorene 2-hydroxyfluorene, 1-hydroxyphenanthrene, 1-hydroxypyrene, and 2 & 3-hydroxyphenanthrene) and CKD in the US adult population. A cross-sectional analysis using the 2015-2016 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) dataset was conducted. CKD was defined with estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and albumin to creatinine ratio (ACR). Participants with an eGFR < 60 ml/min/1.73m2 or ACR > 30 mg/gm were considered to have CKD. A specialized complex survey design analysis package using R version 4.0.3 was used in the data analysis. Multivariate logistic regression was used to study the correlation between seven forms of urinary PAH concentrations and CKD associated with abnormal eGFR or ACR. The models were adjusted for lifestyle and demographic factors. The study included a total of 4117 adults aged ≥ 20 years, with 49.6% males and 50.4% females. Urinary 2-hydroxynaphthalene (OR: 1.600, 95% CI: 1.141, 2.243) was significantly associated with an increased odds of CKD; the other six forms of urinary PAHs were not associated with CKD. Non-Hispanic Black (OR: 1.569, 95% CI: 1.168, 2.108), age of 60 years and older (OR: 2.546, 95% CI: 1.865, 3.476), and BMIs of underweight (OR: 2.386, 95% CI: 1.259, 4.524) and obese (OR: 1.407, 95% CI: 1.113, 1.778) all had significantly increased odds for CKD. Our study concluded that urinary 2-hydroxynaphthalene, a form of PAH, is significantly associated with CKD.
Population-based study of multisystem inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 found that 36% of children had persistent symptoms

Acta Paediatr. 2021 Nov 22. doi: 10.1111/apa.16191. Online ahead of print. AIM: Our aim was to describe the outcomes of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 METHODS: This national, population-based, longitudinal, multicentre study used Swedish data that were prospectively collected between 1 December 2020 and 3 May 2021. All patients met the World Health Organization criteria for MIS-C. The outcomes 2 and 8 weeks after diagnosis are presented and follow-up protocols are suggested.
Dynamics and Predictors of Cognitive Impairment along the Disease Course in Multiple Sclerosis

J Pers Med. 2021 Oct 28;11(11):1107. doi: 10.3390/jpm11111107. (1) Background: The evolution and predictors of cognitive impairment (CI) in multiple sclerosis (MS) are poorly understood. We aimed to define the temporal dynamics of cognition throughout the disease course and identify clinical and neuroimaging measures that predict CI. (2) Methods: This paper features a longitudinal study with 212 patients who underwent several cognitive examinations at different time points. Dynamics of cognition were assessed using mixed-effects linear spline models. Machine learning techniques were used to identify which baseline demographic, clinical, and neuroimaging measures best predicted CI. (3) Results: In the first 5 years of MS, we detected an increase in the z-scores of global cognition, verbal memory, and information processing speed, which was followed by a decline in global cognition and memory (p < 0.05) between years 5 and 15. From 15 to 30 years of disease onset, cognitive decline continued, affecting global cognition and verbal memory. The baseline measures that best predicted CI were education, disease severity, lesion burden, and hippocampus and anterior cingulate cortex volume. (4) Conclusions: In MS, cognition deteriorates 5 years after disease onset, declining steadily over the next 25 years and more markedly affecting verbal memory. Education, disease severity, lesion burden, and volume of limbic structures predict future CI and may be helpful when identifying at-risk patients.
Elevated expression of RIT1 hyperactivates RAS/MAPK signal and sensitizes hepatocellular carcinoma to combined treatment with sorafenib and AKT inhibitor

Hyperactivation of RAS/MAPK signaling is commonly observed in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Gain-of-function mutations of canonical RAS genes, however, are rarely detected and it remains unclear how the activity of this pathway is turned on during hepatocarcinogenesis. We performed a comprehensive analysis of RAS superfamily genetic alterations across ten subfamilies, 152 members in 377 HCC patients from the Cancer Genome Atlas database. RIT1 (Ras-like without CAAX 1) was the most frequently altered RAS member amplified in 13% of the HCC cohort. Both genomic amplification and CREB-mediated transcriptional activation contributed to the elevated RIT1 expression, and its overexpression correlated with RAS/MAPK activation and poor prognosis. Then, we found that RIT1-induced angiogenesis via the MEK/ERK/EIF4E/HIF1-Î±/VEGFA axis. MAP3K11 and MAP3K12, in addition to CRAF, could mediate this process by binding to RIT1. Moreover, RIT1 increased the phosphorylation of p38 MAPK and AKT to promote cell survival under reactive oxygen species stress. Based on this mechanistic understanding, we treated RIT1-overexpressing HCC with combined regimen sorafenib plus AKT inhibitor, and achieved enhanced antitumor effects in vivo. Our study reveals RAS "orphan" member RIT1 as the most common genetic alteration of RAS family in HCC and combination of sorafenib with AKT inhibitor might be a promising treatment strategy for RIT1-overexpressing HCC.
