Disparities in Hepatocellular Carcinoma Survival by Insurance Status: A Population-Based Study in China

Environ Sci Pollut Res Int. 2021 Nov 25. doi: 10.1007/s11356-021-17479-2. Online ahead of print. Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) are environmental pollutants formed from the incomplete combustion of carbon-containing products. Exposure can occur through ingestion or inhalation and has been linked to depression, stroke, liver disease, asthma, diabetes, heart failure, and cancer. Few studies have investigated the association between exposure to PAHs and chronic kidney disease (CKD) in humans. This study aims to investigate the association between seven urinary PAH concentrations (1-hydroxynaphthalene, 2-hydroxynaphthalene, 3-hydroxyfluorene 2-hydroxyfluorene, 1-hydroxyphenanthrene, 1-hydroxypyrene, and 2 & 3-hydroxyphenanthrene) and CKD in the US adult population. A cross-sectional analysis using the 2015-2016 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) dataset was conducted. CKD was defined with estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and albumin to creatinine ratio (ACR). Participants with an eGFR < 60 ml/min/1.73m2 or ACR > 30 mg/gm were considered to have CKD. A specialized complex survey design analysis package using R version 4.0.3 was used in the data analysis. Multivariate logistic regression was used to study the correlation between seven forms of urinary PAH concentrations and CKD associated with abnormal eGFR or ACR. The models were adjusted for lifestyle and demographic factors. The study included a total of 4117 adults aged ≥ 20 years, with 49.6% males and 50.4% females. Urinary 2-hydroxynaphthalene (OR: 1.600, 95% CI: 1.141, 2.243) was significantly associated with an increased odds of CKD; the other six forms of urinary PAHs were not associated with CKD. Non-Hispanic Black (OR: 1.569, 95% CI: 1.168, 2.108), age of 60 years and older (OR: 2.546, 95% CI: 1.865, 3.476), and BMIs of underweight (OR: 2.386, 95% CI: 1.259, 4.524) and obese (OR: 1.407, 95% CI: 1.113, 1.778) all had significantly increased odds for CKD. Our study concluded that urinary 2-hydroxynaphthalene, a form of PAH, is significantly associated with CKD.
