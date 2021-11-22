Racial Disparity in Dental Care during Pregnancy: An Analysis of the Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System from 2012 to 2015

Am J Cardiol. 2021 Dec 15;161:36-41. doi: 10.1016/j.amjcard.2021.08.070. The 2018 American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Guideline on the Management of Blood Cholesterol recommends statin therapy for eligible patients to reduce the risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). We extracted electronic health record data for patients with at least one primary care or cardiology visit between October 2018 and January 2020 at an urban, academic medical center in New York City. Clinical and demographic data were used to identify patients eligible for primary prevention statin therapy. Statin prescription status was extracted from the electronic health record, and multivariate logistic regression was used to assess the association between statin prescription and age, gender, race, ethnicity, and other clinical and demographic covariables. In 7,550 patients eligible for primary prevention statin therapy, 3,994 (52.9%) were prescribed statins on at least 1 visit. Statin prescription was highest in patients with diabetes mellitus (73.6%) and with a 10-year ASCVD risk ≥20% (60.6%) and was lowest for those with a 10-year ASCVD risk between 5% and 7.5% (18.7%). Compared with those never prescribed statins, patients prescribed statins were less likely to be women, mainly driven by lower statin prescription rates for women with diabetes. In a fully adjusted model, women remained less likely to be prescribed statin therapy (adjusted odds ratios 0.79, 95% confidence interval 0.71 to 0.88). In conclusion, primary prevention statin therapy remains underutilized.

