Racial Disparity in Dental Care during Pregnancy: An Analysis of the Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System from 2012 to 2015

J Health Care Poor Underserved. 2021;32(4):2086-2109. doi: 10.1353/hpu.2021.0184. Black women are less likely to visit dentists during pregnancy than White women when controlling for other socio-demographic variables. Using PRAMS data from 2012...

Related
Excess saliva during pregnancy

It's normal to have excess saliva during pregnancy. Excessive salivation is called ptyalism, or sialorrhea – in pregnant women, it's called ptyalism gravidarum – and the condition won't affect your baby. Under normal circumstances, your salivary glands produce about 1 1/2 quarts of saliva a day, but you generally don't...
Gaps and Disparities in Primary Prevention Statin Prescription During Outpatient Care

Am J Cardiol. 2021 Dec 15;161:36-41. doi: 10.1016/j.amjcard.2021.08.070. The 2018 American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Guideline on the Management of Blood Cholesterol recommends statin therapy for eligible patients to reduce the risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). We extracted electronic health record data for patients with at least one primary care or cardiology visit between October 2018 and January 2020 at an urban, academic medical center in New York City. Clinical and demographic data were used to identify patients eligible for primary prevention statin therapy. Statin prescription status was extracted from the electronic health record, and multivariate logistic regression was used to assess the association between statin prescription and age, gender, race, ethnicity, and other clinical and demographic covariables. In 7,550 patients eligible for primary prevention statin therapy, 3,994 (52.9%) were prescribed statins on at least 1 visit. Statin prescription was highest in patients with diabetes mellitus (73.6%) and with a 10-year ASCVD risk ≥20% (60.6%) and was lowest for those with a 10-year ASCVD risk between 5% and 7.5% (18.7%). Compared with those never prescribed statins, patients prescribed statins were less likely to be women, mainly driven by lower statin prescription rates for women with diabetes. In a fully adjusted model, women remained less likely to be prescribed statin therapy (adjusted odds ratios 0.79, 95% confidence interval 0.71 to 0.88). In conclusion, primary prevention statin therapy remains underutilized.
Using cannabis during pregnancy may predispose babies to stress susceptibility and anxiety

In a study examining 322 mother-child pairs, children of cannabis-using mothers showed higher anxiety, aggression, hyperactivity and levels of the stress hormone cortisol. New York researchers suggest pregnant women who use cannabis, perhaps to relieve their stress and anxiety, may inadvertently be predisposing their babies to those two conditions. Investigators...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dental Care#Black Women#Risk Assessment#Disparity#Pmid
Doctors warn hospital labour wards are at breaking point as pregnant women who refuse Covid jabs plunge maternity services into 'crisis' with healthy mothers being 'abandoned' mid-labour, midwives self-isolating and birth units forced to close

The growing number of unvaccinated pregnant women with Covid on labour wards is pushing some maternity services to the brink, NHS doctors have warned. Senior midwives and obstetricians have revealed that units in certain areas are in a 'crisis situation', where already time-stretched staff are being forced to abandon healthy women mid-labour in order to tend to the complex needs of Covid-positive expectant mothers.
Delta Variant Ups Risk of Stillbirth, Death During Pregnancy, Reports Show

The Delta variant is proving to be dangerous for pregnant women, raising the odds of both stillbirth and death, new government reports reveal. In one study, researchers analyzed Mississippi State Department of Health data and discovered that among women with COVID-19, the death rate was three times higher among pregnant women than non-pregnant women of reproductive age, and the death rate among pregnant women increased five-fold once the Delta variant became prevalent.
The Value of Specialized Care for Diabetes in Pregnancy

For many women, pregnancy can be a time to reconnect with their bodies and focus on creating a healthy environment for their baby to develop and grow. This is especially important if a woman has Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes or is at risk of developing gestational diabetes during pregnancy. To provide specialized support, the University of Chicago Medicine has launched a new Diabetes in Pregnancy Program at UChicago Medicine Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine in Hyde Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
High Cholesterol During Pregnancy: Treatment And Ways To Manage It

Cholesterol is a waxy substance liver produces to run several functions, such as hormone synthesis (1). Your body also gets cholesterol from foods, such as full-fat dairy and poultry. Generally, the desirable total cholesterol level for adults is less than 200mg/dL (2). However, these levels naturally rise during pregnancy to support healthy fetal development (3).
FDA questions safety of COVID-19 pill during pregnancy

WASHINGTON – Federal health regulators say an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems in pregnant women. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of...
Cannabis Use During Pregnancy Has Been Linked With These Childhood Problems

A new study finds further evidence that suggests women should avoid cannabis when pregnant. Here’s why. Cannabis use among pregnant women has long been a controversial issue, with too many unknown factors for anyone to endorseme the behavior. Now, a new study shows evidence that consuming cannabis while pregnant could put the unborn child at risk for developing mental and behavioral problems in infancy and childhood. And this isn’t the first study of its kind.
New reports confirm threats from the delta variant during pregnancy

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released two new reports Friday highlighting the dangers of covid-19 to pregnant people and their fetuses or babies, particularly since July, when the highly contagious delta variant took hold in the U.S.
COVID-19 increases stillbirths during pregnancy: research

Pregnant women who become infected with the delta variant face a significantly higher risk of a stillbirth or dying during childbirth, new studies show. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report Friday that examined 1.2 million deliveries in 736 hospitals nationwide from March 2020 through September 2021.
Geriatric Pregnancy: What Is It, Risks And Benefits

Geriatric pregnancy is a medical term used to describe pregnancy in women older than 35 years. American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) states that a woman intending to be pregnant after the age of 35 is considered in advanced maternal age. This may increase the risk of complications in her pregnancies (1). Nevertheless, there could be benefits of pregnancy after 35, and you may be able to reduce the risk of pregnancy problems.
Common Painkiller Creates a Cause for Alarm During Pregnancy

More than half of pregnant women in the United States routinely use over-the-counter (OTC) meds that include acetaminophen. Now, in a consensus statement published in the journal Nature Reviews Endocrinology, a team of 91 health experts from all over the world caution that this common painkiller and fever reducer may be partly to blame for an increase in cognitive, learning and behavioral problems in kids and reproductive disorders in men, reports a press release from the Yale School of Public Health.
Study: Abortion medically safe, unwanted pregnancy poses greater health risk

Debate rages over access to abortion, but experts say the collected medical evidence makes one thing clear -- it is a fundamentally safe procedure for women. Abortion is safer than childbirth and it's also safer than a host of other common procedures -- colonoscopy, tonsillectomy and plastic surgery, said Dr. Sarah Prager, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Washington in Seattle.
