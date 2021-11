Saturday, November 13, 2021 || PRESS RELEASE || @maywoodnews. Empowerment Church and Empowerment Foundation are poised to do what it does best: Empower people. During the pandemic we have held online services and hosted a few parking lot services outside but this time, we are taking it indoors and hosting an in-person Sunday service. For the first time since 2019 Empowerment Church is opening its door to residents this Sunday evening, Nov. 14, at Proviso West High School’s Theater for a night of in-person worship experience – a night of worship, word, and revival.

RELIGION ・ 14 DAYS AGO