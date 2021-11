The holiday season is here. Inevitably you will need to make a trip to the store. Don't be a jerk while doing your last minute shopping. There is no bigger pain in the world than trying to pull into a parking spot and then seeing it blocked off by an abandoned shopping cart. Or even worse, coming out to find your car has been dinged by a shopping cart that someone left to roll its way around the parking lot.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO