Despite Hamilton and Mercedes dominating the past few weeks in Formula 1, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko remains confident ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Marko commented that he is confident Mercedes’ new engine will not give Lewis Hamilton the same performance he enjoyed in Brazil in the final two races of the season due to the high degradation of their engines. Hamilton took a new fifth engine in Brazil due to which he also served a five-grid penalty but damaged limitation as he very easily won the Brazilian GP as he flew past everyone with a new engine on his back.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO