Governor Northam Announces Manufacturer to Expand in Scott County, Creating 30 New Jobs
~ VFP Inc. to invest $7.2 million to increase production capacity of its custom-designed enclosures used to protect critical infrastructure ~. RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that VFP Inc., a producer of custom-designed enclosures used to protect critical infrastructure for telecommunications, public-safety radio, data centers, and utility projects, will invest $7.2...hamptonroadsmessenger.com
