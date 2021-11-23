ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Parkland Initiates Steps To Pause Refinery Processing Operations In Response To Ongoing Trans Mountain Pipeline Shut Down

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", the "Company", or "our") (TSX: PKI), announced today, that in response to the ongoing crisis in British Columbia that resulted in the shutdown of the Trans Mountain Pipeline on November 14, it has initiated steps to pause refinery processing operations at the Burnaby Refinery ("the refinery") and maintain the refinery in ready-mode. The Trans Mountain Pipeline is the primary source of crude oil feedstock to the refinery.

"Due to a lack of crude oil supply from the Trans Mountain Pipeline, we are maintaining the refinery in ready-mode," said Ryan Krogmeier, SVP Supply, Trading and Refining. "Ready-mode, is a state of operational readiness which positions us to recommence processing once sufficient crude oil feedstocks become available."

While the refinery's processing operations are being paused, its blending, shipping, terminal, and rack activities remain operational. This enables available fuels to be offloaded from ships and rail directly into the refinery, from where they can be stored and distributed across the lower mainland and Vancouver Island.

"We are focused on serving our customers and communities," added Krogmeier. "Our teams are working tirelessly to source and import available refined fuels. By leveraging our supply capabilities and infrastructure at the refinery, we are confident in our ability to keep our retail and commercial locations supplied with fuel."

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is a leading convenience store operator and independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage, and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). When used in this news release the words "expect", "will", "continue", "confident" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things: recommencing processing at the Burnaby refinery, importing refined fuels and supplying our retail and commercial locations.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Parkland does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic, market and business conditions; the ability of suppliers and other counterparties to meet commitments; actions by governmental authorities and other regulators including but not limited to increases in taxes or restricted access to markets; changes and developments in environmental and other regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkland. See also the risks and uncertainties described in "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in Parkland's Annual Information Form dated March 5, 2021, and "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in the Q3 2021 MD&A dated November 2, 2021 and the Q4 2020 MD&A dated March 4, 2021, each filed on SEDAR and available on the Parkland website at www.parkland.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parkland-initiates-steps-to-pause-refinery-processing-operations-in-response-to-ongoing-trans-mountain-pipeline-shut-down-301430439.html

SOURCE Parkland Corporation

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

CER Issues Mainline Contracting Regulatory Decision

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge or the Company) (TSX: ENB) (ENB) - Get Enbridge Inc. Report today received a decision from the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) on the Company's commercial proposal to offer transportation contracting on its Mainline pipeline system, which moves approximately 3 million barrels a day of liquids from Edmonton, AB to essential U.S. demand centers.
INDUSTRY
wtvbam.com

Rainstorms force evacuation of Canadian town, shut down major oil pipeline

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Huge rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia on Monday, triggering landslides, shutting roads, prompting the evacuation of an entire town and forcing an oil pipeline to close. Authorities in Merritt, some 124 miles (200 kilometers) north east of Vancouver, ordered all 8,000 citizens to leave...
ENVIRONMENT
jwnenergy.com

Trans Mountain pipeline shut down due to severe rain, flooding in B.C.

The Trans Mountain pipeline has been shut down temporarily due to widespread rains and flooding in British Columbia. Trans Mountain Corp. spokeswoman Ali Hounsell says the precautionary move was taken due to the flooding situation in the area of Hope, B.C. In addition, Hounsell says construction on the Trans Mountain...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnaby Refinery#Vancouver Island#Ab#Svp Supply Trading And
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
TheStreet

Evaluate And Track Procurement E-Commerce Logistics Market | Procurement Research Report| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Procurement E-Commerce Logistics will grow at a CAGR of 6.98% by 2024. Prices will increase by 3%- 5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Procurement E-Commerce Logistics requirements.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Prime Minister And Premier Of British Columbia Announce New Committee To Address Extreme Weather And Climate Resilience In The Province

VICTORIA, BC, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Throughout British Columbia and in other parts of the country, floods, landslides, wildfires, and extreme weather conditions are affecting the lives and livelihoods of thousands of Canadians. Climate change is a real and serious threat to our communities and our country, and we must take strong action together to protect Canadians and build a better and cleaner future for everyone.
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

Government-Industry Potato Working Group Assembles To Help Affected Farmers In Prince Edward Island

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. The Government of Canada is working with the Province of Prince Edward Island (PEI) and industry to support PEI farmers following the recent suspension of certification of fresh potatoes from PEI to the United States. The newly formed Government-Industry Potato Working Group met on Wednesday, November 24 for initial discussions.
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

Government Of Canada Announces Funding For COVID-19 Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites In British Columbia

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Health Agency of Canada. The Government of Canada is working with partners to protect the health and safety of Canadians and Temporary Foreign Workers in Canada, and to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its variants in Canada. Self-isolation is one of the most effective ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19. However, for some people in Canada, crowded housing conditions and high costs can make it unsafe or impossible to self-isolate, putting themselves, their families and communities at risk through no fault of their own.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Ascent Solar Files For Reverse Stock Split - Initiates Process To Allow For Nasdaq Up-listing, Additional Capital And Operational Efficiencies

THORNTON, CO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ASTI), a developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art, lightweight and flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions ("Ascent Solar", "Ascent" or the "Company"), announced that the Company has initiated the process for a proposed reverse stock split ("Reverse Split") as part of a broader plan to position Ascent Solar for continued growth, including an eventual proposed up-listing onto the Nasdaq Capital Market.
THORNTON, CO
freightwaves.com

One-day commodity diesel price decline greatest in more than 30 years

The decline in the price of ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) on the CME commodity exchange Friday was historic. Oil and equity markets fell broadly on fears of the economic impact of the new coronavirus variant. And in the case of the ULSD market on CME, the most basic building block for determining the ultimate retail price of diesel, its decline was one of the largest in the history of the contract going back to 1980.
TRAFFIC
dallassun.com

Russia & Saudi Arabia respond to US oil move

OPEC and Russia are mulling a pause in the previously agreed on increase in oil production after Washington's announcement of the release of strategic crude reserves, media reports say. According to the Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the talks, other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Why Oil Stocks Plunged on Friday

A new coronavirus strain has renewed fears of an economic slowdown. Potential travel restrictions, among other things, sent oil prices tumbling. Oil market players now are focused on a big event on Dec. 2. What happened. Oil stocks plunged this morning, and there was a lot more to the rout...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy