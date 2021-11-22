ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Demetrius Brown Request (Cross County Circuit Clerk)

muckrock.com
 6 days ago

Subject: Arkansas Freedom of Information Act Request: Demetrius Brown Request (Cross County Circuit Clerk) Pursuant to the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, I hereby request the following records:. To Whom It May Concern:. Pursuant to the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, I hereby request the following records:. Wynne Police...

www.muckrock.com

Slate

Republicans Will Be Sorry if the Supreme Court Overturns Roe

Next week, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. The suit, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, involves a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, about two months earlier than states can currently prohibit abortions under Roe. The statute’s defenders have suggested that a 15-week ban would enjoy wide public backing. In an amicus brief, for instance, 44 senators and 184 members of the House assured the justices that “two-thirds or more of Americans support limiting abortion after twelve weeks’ gestation.” And some scholars have argued in op-eds that a “moderate ruling,” upholding the Mississippi law and setting a 15-week limit, could establish a “new equilibrium.”
State
Arkansas State
thecinemaholic.com

Where Are Travis and Gregory McMichael Now?

In February 2020, an unarmed 25-year-old Ahmaud Marquez Arbery was jogging through Satilla Shores, a neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia, when he was pursued and shot to death by three local men. One of them had filmed the incident, yet it still took nationwide cries of outrage over racial injustice and about ten weeks for the investigators to make the arrests. After more than a year, though, as examined on ABC’s ’20/20,’ Gregory McMichael, his son Travis, and William “Roddie” Bryan, have finally faced the law. So, here’s what we know of the father-son duo now.
BRUNSWICK, GA
The Independent

Man convicted of raping The Lovely Bones author Alice Sebold has conviction overturned after 16 years in prison

A man wrongfully convicted of raping The Lovely Bones author Alice Sebold in 1981, a crime described in her 1999 memoir, has had his conviction overturned.Anthony Broadwater, 61, shook with emotion and sobbed with his head in his hands as a judge vacated the conviction at the request of prosecutors on Monday.“I never, ever, ever thought I would see the day that I would be exonerated,” said Mr Broadwater, who spent 16 years in prison for the raping the celebrated author while she was a first-year student at Syracuse University in 1981.Ms Sebold, 58, wrote of being attacked in her memoir Lucky,...
International Business Times

Man Arrested For Raping 2 Minor Sisters, Impregnating 16-Year-Old

A 35-year-old man in Delta State, Nigeria, has been arrested for raping two minor sisters and impregnating one of them, authorities said. The suspect was identified as Jude Nduka, a resident of Obi Onuwe Street behind Kowen Plaza, Asaba. He is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl and her 13-year-old sister, whose names were not disclosed in a police release obtained by Sahara Reporters.
CBS Minnesota

Former Twin Cities Principal Chris Endicott Found Dead Inside Crow Wing County Jail

Originally published on Nov. 23, 2021 BRAINERD, Minn. (WCCO) — A former Lakeville middle school principal was found dead Saturday inside a central Minnesota jail. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says staff found 53-year-old Christopher Jerome Endicott unresponsive, and life-saving measures were unsuccessful. Endicott was convicted in Dakota County in 2019 of burglary, identity theft and stalking, and was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison. Chris Endicott (credit: Dakota County Sheriff’s Office) Investigators say Endicott hacked into a neighboring school district’s database and amassed a large amount of personal and financial informational about employees and their families. Endicott later admitted to stealing the data because he was in “financial ruin.” After he was arrested and posted bail in early 2018, Endicott started stalking the Apple Valley police detective in charge of his case. The detective put a GPS tracker on Endicott’s car, and discovered Endicott drove by his home twice. He was then re-arrested and charged with stalking. He was also later charged with burglarizing one of his neighbors’ homes. Crow Wing County authorities say Endicott “was being held in jail on a Department of Corrections warrant” at the time of his death. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Remains of missing mother found Saturday

The remains of the 33-year-old mother of four Ashley Miller Carlson, who had been missing since Sept. 23, were found Saturday. Carlson was last seen near the Lake Lena community, on the Mille Lacs Band's reservation. Two months later, after spending the day on scene, law enforcement confirmed her remains were found there.
lostcoastoutpost.com

(PHOTOS) Would-Be Burglar at Eureka Safeway Refuses to Pay For Half-Eaten Donut Before Brandishing Gun at Store Clerk Who Wasn’t Having It

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 14, 2021, at about 6:42 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a grocery store on the 2500 block of Harris Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka, for the report of an attempted robbery. According to a store...
EUREKA, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bossip

Justice For Ahmaud Arbery: Ex-District Attorney Jackie Johnson Booked For Obstructing Justice On Same Day Killers Were Convicted

You had one job! Girl, go to jail and then go to hell!. True justice would be a world where Ahmaud Arbery is at home enjoying the holidays with his loved ones. However, former district attorney of Glynn County Jackie Johnson thought only the white men who killed him deserved that kind of freedom and safety. BOSSIP previously reported in September that Johnson was criminally charged with obstruction for showing favor to Arbery’s killers and delaying their arrest for months.
New University Newspaper

Orange County Drug Dealers May Now Face Murder Charges for Overdoses

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced his initiative to charge convicted drug dealers with murder if their manuafacturing and/or distribution of illegal substances kills an individual on Nov. 9. Present at the announcement were neighboring county representatives, fellow law enforcement and families affected by fentanyl poisoning. The decision stems...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
BET

R. Kelly Associate Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison

An associate of R.Kelly’s has been sentenced to eight years in prison for witness intimidation in connection to the singer’s sex crime and racketeering case. According to the Chicago Tribune, The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York officially sentenced Michael Williams on Wednesday (Nov. 17). The 38-year-old Georgia resident pleaded guilty to an arson charge about seven months ago and admitted to traveling to the home of one the disgraced R&B artist’s accusers in June 2020, setting her vehicle on fire that was parked outside her Florida residence.
CBS Denver

Deadly Head-On Crash On Highway 86 Happened ‘Short Time’ After Deputy Tried To Stop Driver, Sheriff’s Office Says

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The deadly head-on crash that happened Friday morning on Highway 86, just east of Elizabeth, occurred just a “short time” after a deputy attempted to stop the driver of a Hyundai, officials say. The driver of the Hyundai and the driver of a Ford Mustang were both killed in the crash. State records show the driver of the Hyundai, Greg Mosely, had a lengthy criminal history — including previous instances of eluding police, as well as child endangerment. (credit: CBS) The driver of the Ford Mustang has been identified as 26-year-old Cary Gertie from Elizabeth. Cary Gertie (courtesy: Trisha Gertie) Police say Mosley, 33, from Denver, was driving the Hyundai. His two passengers, a 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were transported to Parker Adventist with serious injuries. (credit: CBS) The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy initiated a stop on the Hyundai and pursued the vehicle for “about 10 seconds,” with lights and sirens, before terminating the pursuit. The sheriff’s office did not specify why they attempted to stop the driver. On Saturday, Gertie’s mother shared photos of a growing roadside memorial to her son at the crash scene. (credit: Trisha Gertie)
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
Philip Popovic

The GoFundMe For Kevin Strickland Blew Past $1 Million After The Wrongfully Convicted Man Was Released From Jail

One week after Kevin Strickland was exonerated in relation to a 1978 triple homicide he says he didn't commit, a GoFundMe fundraiser for him grew to more than $1 million. It was established by a group called Midwest Innocence Project at the end of June, when the group said it was confident he would be released, but would face "many hurdles" in adjusting to life on the outside. To help Strickland cover basic expenses and a place to live, the organization was seeking donations.

