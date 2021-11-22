ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visualize GitHub Social Network with PyGraphistry

By Editors' Picks
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this article, we will use the data that consists of a large social network of GitHub developers to answer exactly that. We will also use PyGraphistry to visualize how different types of developers are connected to each other. Edges are mutual follower relationships between these developers. Analyze the...

Thomas Smith

I am experimenting with the new BitClout blockchain social network

Bitclout is among the most successful companies in a new wave of apps collectively dubbed Web3. Bitclout functions like a social network. People can create accounts on the Bitclout platform and post textual updates, photos, videos and more, just like on a traditional social network such as Twitter. Unlike traditional social media apps, though, Bitclout is powered by the blockchain. Posts on the app flow from creators to users without the need for a centralized company sitting in the middle, running servers, policing content, and slurping up personal information.
Can Social Networks Become Decentralised?

Twitter has responded to users’ rising interest in decentralised technologies and will try to contribute to their development and to make them part of its user experience. The appointment of Tess Renearsson has caused a stir in Silicon Valley against the backdrop of the growing Web 3.0 initiative of big data companies. The services that will be using such technologies will not have ownership of the user data they collect and will not be able to monetise them. On the contrary, users may start earning from the personal information they provide online, and a share of the revenues from ads can start going to the users directly.
Remote work and the collapse of the social network (no, not that one)

We’ve been practically living (and working) on video for the past 20 months or so, and I’ve written about some of the problems that have cropped up involving employee engagement, management, and the need for side conversation tools. When thinking about the “Great Resignation” and the massive number of employees looking to leave their companies, I see another issue emerging.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web Developers#Github#Machine Learning#Covid
ResNets: Why Do They Perform Better than Classic ConvNets? (Conceptual Analysis)

A deeper insight into what makes Residual Networks so efficient. Today, we are all familiar with the role neural networks play in empowering machines to be artificially intelligent, in almost every field, ranging from medical industry to space exploration. Machine Learning enthusiasts and researchers from all over the world, are finding ways to make these networks as robust and efficient as possible. One such network is the Residual Network (ResNets), a ubiquitously used architecture which has enabled efficient implementation of deeper and bigger networks. In this article, first, we will go through a brief overview about the classic networks like LeNet-5, AlexNet and VGGNet-16/19 and then we will discuss about the functionality of Residual Network (RenNets) and how it mitigates some limitations of the formerly discussed classic networks and enables efficient training through deep networks. This will help you brush through these concepts, and smoothly clear your path to understanding ResNets more conceptually. If you don’t wish to go through the classic architectures, skip the next section and move straight to ResNets (2. How Deep can we Go?).
Collect Data from Twitter: A Step-by-Step Implementation Using Tweepy

This article is a comprehensive overview of collecting data from Twitter using tweepy. Getting data comes as the second step in any data science/machine learning project lifecycle, right after framing the problem you want to solve, which would make this step be the backbone of the rest of the phases. Also, social media are great places to collect data, especially for competitor analysis, topic research, sentiment analysis, etc. This article aims to perform a step-by-step implementation on how to get credentials and the implementation on a simple use case.
Statistical Tests for Comparing Classification Algorithms

Comparing prediction methods to define which one should be used for the task at hand is a daily activity for most data scientists. Usually, one will have a pool of classification models and will validate them using cross-validation to define which one is best. Another goal, however, is not to...
Opening the Black Box: An Explanation of Explainable AI

Imagine that you went to a hospital feeling unwell and are in need of medical tests. One might assume that results can be trusted, but there is a catch. A human isn’t the one who interprets the results and forms a diagnosis. That job is given to an AI model.
Technology
Internet
Computers
Transfer Learning for Robust Image Classification

It is well known that Google Colab is a very useful tool to develop machine learning projects using the hardware made available by Google. It is also true that it is sometimes complicated to structure a project using a single page on Colab, while it would be much easier to manage everything using an IDE like VScode. Well, there is a solution!
Docker In Pieces

Learn the basic concepts of docker, how it works, and how to use docker to build Machine Learning Rest APIs. Docker is a tool that is used to combine a software application code and its dependencies as a single package, that can run independently in any computer’s environment. Docker is a very useful DevOps tool to build and package software applications, that can be used across multiple platforms in software engineering. A developed software application may depend on a tone of dependencies and the dependencies of a software may fail to install due to differences in coding environments such as operating systems or poor environment setup. If we can isolate the software in such a way that it will be independent of the computer’s environment, the frustrations of failed dependencies to use a software will be greatly reduced. This is where docker comes in as a handy tool. The goal of docker is to organize the software code and its dependencies into a single package, that can be installed and used in an independent environment.
2.3.5 Is Here! Learn What’s New

On the new functionalities added in PyCaret’s recent release. PyCaret is an open-source, low-code machine learning library in Python that automates machine learning workflows. It is an end-to-end machine learning and model management tool that speeds up the experiment cycle exponentially and makes you more productive. To learn more about PyCaret, you can check the official website or GitHub.
Data Domains and Data Products

All clients I work with are either interested in or planning their next generation of a modern data platform. In this transition, data mesh architecture is gaining a lot of traction. At the same time there are concerns about interpreting this concept: practical guidance is missing. About data mesh. Data...
Shifting left with Acunetix Premium and GitHub

To develop an application, you usually perform multiple iterations of the following activities:. Commit the source code to implement a new or changed feature or a bug fix. Run QA tests against the test environment to confirm whether the tests pass. Notify the development team of test failures or of...
Why ADE and FDE are not the best metrics to score motion prediction

Modern self-driving technologies usually imply three types of tasks: perception, prediction, and planning tasks. Perception provides information about surroundings, static and movable obstacles. Prediction provides future trajectories of observed movable objects. During planning, this information is processed and then future trajectory with respect to the robot goal is created. There...
Data Science Workflows — Notebook to Production

Reduce the time from research to production using various MLOps tools and techniques. Refactoring a project developed in a notebook to a production-ready state can be challenging and consume our time and resources. At DagsHub, we’ve interviewed data science practitioners and ML engineers from hundreds of companies, trying to get to the bottom of their workflow problems and solutions. In this blog, I will construct our two years of research into a structured workflow that will help YOU reduce the iteration time between research and production using MLOps tools and techniques.
The Ethics Of Data Science

Big Data: Fair use or potential breach of privacy?. When thinking of Data Science, one of the first mechanisms you will think about is Big Data. But as you think more about data, you might think about what type of data is stored: full names, email addresses, phone numbers, or even someone’s home address. Depending on how specific the data is, you may even have gender, age, occupation, and so on. At first, I disregarded this collection of data to improve things such as predictive analysis or even targeted marketing.
Visualizing Geospatial traffic data in Kepler.gl

Fast, elegant geospatial visualizations of hundreds of thousands of traffic data points using Kepler.gl and HERE traffic data. Kepler.gl is Uber’s open source geospatial toolbox. Often, visualizing large-scale geospatial data sets can be quite challenging . There are many Python packages including Folium, GeoPandas, and Plotly that do a great job; but it can be a challenge to find the right plot backgrounds. It can also be computationally challenging on a local machine to plot thousands or hundreds of thousands of data points.
Uncovering How the Spotify Algorithm Works

Nowadays, Spotify is the biggest player (with 365 Mio. users and 165 Mio. subscribers [1] ) in the music streaming market but has to maintain its position between American giants like Apple (Apple Music), Amazon (Amazon Music), and Google (YouTube Music). To do so, two peer groups have to be in the focus of Spotify: artists and users. To deliver the best service to them, there is one thing at the heart of Spotify: Algorithms & Machine Learning. The better Spotify understands the users and the greater the customer experience is, the more users can be convinced, converted to paying customers, and held as customers. In other words, data and algorithms are Spotify’s opportunity to not be crunched between Apple, Amazon, and Google and so far they do a pretty good job. So, let’s take a closer look at how the Spotify algorithm works, but first the basics:
Present and Future of Blockchain Social Networks

Blockchain has taken the world in many areas. This technology has evolved tremendously a few decades young and is continuously revolutionizing many areas of modern human lives. Today social media with more than 3 billion users, has become a critical part of our life. However, people are increasingly becoming skeptical...
