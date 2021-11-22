ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

How to process a DataFrame with millions of rows in seconds?

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI learned about this new Data Processing Engine only recently in a conversation with a colleague, also a Data Scientist. We had a discussion about Big Data processing, which is at the forefront of innovation in the field, and this new tool popped up. Researchers were confronted with this...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Smart devices are listening to more than our words

This episode was originally published May 17, 2021. Picture this: You’re not feeling so hot and you say to your smart speaker, “Robot, I’m hungry,” and you cough. And the device says, “Would you like a recipe for chicken soup?” And then, “By the way, would you like to order cough drops with one-hour delivery?”
TECHNOLOGY
The Motley Fool

How Process Mining and Automation Are Reshaping Appian

In its third quarter, Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) continued to make strides in unifying its low-code platform after its recent acquisition of process mining firm Lana Labs. Appian says "the goal of process mining is to capture insights and take action." In this episode of "Beat and Raise," Fool contributor Trevor Jennewine...
MARKETS
chartattack.com

How to Effectively Organize IT Processes in a Company

In their pursuance of digital transformation, companies are asking themselves: how to organize the work on IT tasks with maximum efficiency? There are various approaches to this – you can assemble a team and create the software from scratch within your company, cooperate with outsourcing software development organizations, or purchase an off-the-shelf solution.
TECHNOLOGY
Brookings Institution

How robotic process and intelligent automation are altering government performance

Government agencies are changing to become more efficient and effective. Set up for industrial-era operations, many public sector organizations are hierarchical, function on command and control principles, are labor intensive, and do not sufficiently employ digital tools for handling routine processes. The results are high costs, unresponsive organizations, and public...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data#Cloud Storage#Data Processing Engine#Data Scientist
HackerNoon

Data Labeling for AI Products: How to Process Thousands of Data Labels

The global AI market is v[alued at over $40 billion] and continues to grow at a rapid pace. Data labeling has emerged as one of the bedrocks of the current AI boom. Some sources predict that the global data-labeling market will exceed $8 billion by 2030. The data labeling market is also growing, in fact growing at almost 30% per year**. This is because whoever can get their hands on more data and whoever can label this data faster, cheaper, and more accurately – has a competitive advantage.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to highlight Rows with Dates using Conditional Formatting in Excel

Excel is a spreadsheet program from Microsoft that you can use for different purposes, like creating a budget plan, income and expenditure records, etc. While creating data in an Excel spreadsheet, there might be cases when you need to highlight the rows with dates less than a specific date. In this post, we will see how to highlight rows with dates before today or a specific date in Microsoft Excel.
COMPUTERS
Andre Oentoro

How Digital Transformation Enhances Your Business Processes

Digital transformation is the reimaging of business in the digital era. That is the process of using the latest technologies to create new or update existing business processes. It benefits your business on multiple levels, from boosting customer collaborations, marketing strategy to business process automation.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Python
towardsdatascience.com

How to Perform Real-Time Speech Recognition with Python

Performing real-time Speech-to-Text using AssemblyAI API in Python. In one of my latest articles we explored how to perform offline speech recognition with AssemblyAI API and Python. In other words, we uploaded the desired audio file to a hosting service and then we used the transcript endpoint of the API in order to perform speech-to-text.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Adapting Project Management Methodologies to Data Science

In recent years, data scientists have risen to prominence in a variety of enterprises. Data scientists are in high demand for both technical and non-technical talents. As a result, data practitioners must continue to improve their skills in order to stay relevant. Currently, many firms recognize the value that data scientists bring to the table. Most businesses, on the other hand, appear to have incorrect preconceptions about data science and how to support it. Some argue that because data scientists utilize the R or Python programming languages, the same approach that works for software development would work for model construction. That is not the case because models differ, and applying the incorrect methodology could result in a major issue.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

ResNets: Why Do They Perform Better than Classic ConvNets? (Conceptual Analysis)

A deeper insight into what makes Residual Networks so efficient. Today, we are all familiar with the role neural networks play in empowering machines to be artificially intelligent, in almost every field, ranging from medical industry to space exploration. Machine Learning enthusiasts and researchers from all over the world, are finding ways to make these networks as robust and efficient as possible. One such network is the Residual Network (ResNets), a ubiquitously used architecture which has enabled efficient implementation of deeper and bigger networks. In this article, first, we will go through a brief overview about the classic networks like LeNet-5, AlexNet and VGGNet-16/19 and then we will discuss about the functionality of Residual Network (RenNets) and how it mitigates some limitations of the formerly discussed classic networks and enables efficient training through deep networks. This will help you brush through these concepts, and smoothly clear your path to understanding ResNets more conceptually. If you don’t wish to go through the classic architectures, skip the next section and move straight to ResNets (2. How Deep can we Go?).
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Read and Edit Image Metadata with Python

For every photo, there is more than meets the eye. The images taken with digital cameras and smartphones contain rich information (known as metadata) beyond the visible pixels. This metadata can be helpful in many business cases. For instance, fraud detection systems for insurance claims analyze metadata of submitted photographs...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Linearly Dependent Quantum Variables

Practical data science is all about variables and their effect on each other. For instance, a person’s height affects whether this person has to duck in a particular situation. Of course, not all the variables are alike. For example, while the height of a person can vary a lot, we...
MATHEMATICS
towardsdatascience.com

Decision Tree Models in Python — Build, Visualize, Evaluate

Guide and example from MITx Analytics Edge using Python. Classification and Regression Trees (CART) can be translated into a graph or set of rules for predictive classification. They help when logistic regression models cannot provide sufficient decision boundaries to predict the label. In addition, decision tree models are more interpretable as they simulate the human decision-making process. In addition, CART models do not assume a linear relation.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Write Awesome Python Classes

Python is the go-to language for most data science and machine learning projects. However, not every data scientist is necessarily a seasoned Python developer who knows and exploits all the nice features the language offers. This is of course understandable but also unfortunate at the same time. Why? Because knowing the specifics of a language allows you to write code that is less repetitive, more readable, and better maintainable. Overall, when making full use of a language your code quality will become higher, and even more important you and your colleague will have more fun, which I think we all like to have.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Opening the Black Box: An Explanation of Explainable AI

Imagine that you went to a hospital feeling unwell and are in need of medical tests. One might assume that results can be trusted, but there is a catch. A human isn’t the one who interprets the results and forms a diagnosis. That job is given to an AI model.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Beyond Codex: A Code Generation Model That You Can Train

An overview and hands-on tutorial of the codeT5 model. With the recent release of the OpenAI Codex model, code generation is becoming a hot topic in the NLP world, and is it not just hype. If you watch one of the Codex demos, you will see how these models will shape the future of software programming. However, from a researcher’s perspective, working with a Codex model might be unreachable if the needs go beyond trying it via the API since the pre-trained models are not publicly available. Technically, you can replicate Codex using the published paper, but you will need a large GPU cluster that only a few have access to or can afford. This limitation will, in my opinion, slows down research. Imagine how many fewer BERT downstream applications we would have if the authors did not share the pre-trained weights. Hopefully, Codex is not the only code generation model out there.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
howtogeek.com

How to Insert Multiple Rows in Microsoft Excel

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Inserting multiple rows into your Microsoft Excel spreadsheet...
SOFTWARE
readwrite.com

How 5G Will Impact Payment Processing in 2021 and Beyond

If you keep up with current events, you’ve likely heard talk of 5G and how it will transform life as we know it. Indeed, 5G is becoming more widely adopted and quickly revealing its impacts and potential. For payment processing, 5G will affect its latency, scalability, and efficiency. Through innovation,...
CELL PHONES
towardsdatascience.com

Statistical Tests for Comparing Classification Algorithms

Comparing prediction methods to define which one should be used for the task at hand is a daily activity for most data scientists. Usually, one will have a pool of classification models and will validate them using cross-validation to define which one is best. Another goal, however, is not to...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy