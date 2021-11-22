How to process a DataFrame with millions of rows in seconds?

A deeper insight into what makes Residual Networks so efficient. Today, we are all familiar with the role neural networks play in empowering machines to be artificially intelligent, in almost every field, ranging from medical industry to space exploration. Machine Learning enthusiasts and researchers from all over the world, are finding ways to make these networks as robust and efficient as possible. One such network is the Residual Network (ResNets), a ubiquitously used architecture which has enabled efficient implementation of deeper and bigger networks. In this article, first, we will go through a brief overview about the classic networks like LeNet-5, AlexNet and VGGNet-16/19 and then we will discuss about the functionality of Residual Network (RenNets) and how it mitigates some limitations of the formerly discussed classic networks and enables efficient training through deep networks. This will help you brush through these concepts, and smoothly clear your path to understanding ResNets more conceptually. If you don’t wish to go through the classic architectures, skip the next section and move straight to ResNets (2. How Deep can we Go?).

