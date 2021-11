Your POS system has the capability to store all the data you need to improve your business, but how do you know what information you need? How do you use that data in your restaurant? Those were the topics at hand in the webinar "Restaurant Analytics: The Art of Asking the Right Questions" sponsored by SpeedLine Solutions. The webinar was hosted by Brad Brooks, VP sales & marketing and Sean Crocker Sr., corporate account manager at SpeedLine Solutions. The webinar teaches POS users how to ask the right questions when approaching data analysis, how to use data to understand the problem better and how to develop ideas, implement and measure results.

