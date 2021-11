England forward Tammy Abraham says his move to AS Roma in the summer is helping him improve his all-round game, thanks to manager Jose Mourinho’s pointers.The 24-year-old departed Stamford Bridge for Serie A as he bid to make himself a first-choice No9 at club level and boost his international chances, having been down the order of preference under Thomas Tuchel.He has five goals so far for his new club, but tellingly he has already played almost as many minutes in 2021/22 for Roma as he did in the whole of 20/21 at Chelsea, where he barely featured from March onwards.Asked...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO