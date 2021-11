This is a really weird time in football. We’re seeing legendary teams like Manchester United fall apart under former coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. We’re also seeing superteams like PSG not live up to what was expected from them, at least for now. All of this has resulted in Manchester United wanting the services of PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, and the French club wanting to get Real Madrid legend, Zinedine Zidane, into the team in case Pochettino leaves, per source.

