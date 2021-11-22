ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Witness: 'truly horrific' scene at Waukesha parade

Salamanca Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who was at the Christmas parade in Wisconsin where a...

www.salamancapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
AOL Corp

Waukesha holiday parade witness: "You just saw multiple bodies"

The holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday turned from celebration to horror in an instant. At least five people were killed and more than 40 were injured when the driver of an SUV plowed into the crowd. The suspect was fleeing another crime scene, possibly a knife fight, a...
WAUKESHA, WI
Salamanca Press

Hundreds gather to honor Wis. parade crash victims

Hundreds gather at a downtown park in Waukesha, Wisconsin, for a candlelight vigil in honor of those lost and hurt in a deadly Christmas parade crash (Nov. 23) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d0b36031a8ce446687730340640851b7.
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Accident#Ap Archive
WISN

10 injured Waukesha parade victims are children in ICU

MILWAUKEE — Children's Wisconsin released new details Monday about the victims doctors treated after an SUV plowed through a crowd at the Waukesha Christmas Parade. It happened Sunday evening. Doctors said they received 18 patients at Children's Wisconsin. They ranged in age from 3 to 16 years old. Among those...
WAUKESHA, WI
Salamanca Press

Jacob Blake's uncle leads march through Kenosha

Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, led several dozen people on a march through the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, in protest of the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse (Nov. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/6760cb80adaf4c64a2f7fcf38e50c631.
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
erienewsnow.com

'I'm still shaking': Witnesses of Waukesha Christmas Parade still processing what happened

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) -- The Waukesha community is dealing with the emotions behind an attack on the annual Christmas parade. Lisa Salb watched on with joy as her granddaughter danced with the Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team in the Christmas Parade on Sunday. Minutes after her granddaughter passed by, a red SUV raced through the parade route, headed straight for the dance team.
WAUKESHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'It was like the world had paused': Witnesses recall chaos in Waukesha tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The first 24 hours following the tragedy in downtown Waukesha were hard to process for witnesses like Alex Ciriaco. The 19-year-old joined his family Sunday for an evening he thought would be filled with fun and holiday cheer. That however, soon turned into chaos and fear. Capturing on video the moment a red SUV sped through barricades barreling into crowds of parade goers, Ciriaco and his family ran towards the road to help anyone they could.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha Mayor and Police Chief update parade incident

WAUKESHA, Wis. — At least six children injured when an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee are listed in critical condition. Waukesha police say that all told, at least five people were killed and more than 40 hurt in the tragedy Sunday.
WAUKESHA, WI
Fox News

Waukesha congressman responds to Christmas parade tragedy

A Wisconsin congressman told Fox News the impact felt from the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy reaches beyond city limits. "It's not just the city of Waukesha, but there were so many people participating in the parade that aren't from the city, necessarily," Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., whose district includes Waukesha, said. "It's becoming not just a city of Waukesha story, but a statewide story."
WAUKESHA, WI
deseret.com

Waukesha Christmas parade: Who is Darrell Brooks?

A joyous Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, turned deadly Sunday after a driver of a red SUV sped through the parade, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others, The Washington Post reports. Darrell Brooks Jr., the man suspected of being the driver, is the main suspect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-girlfriend of Waukesha parade attack suspect says she is ‘mortified’ that she fathered his child

The former girlfriend of the man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade crowd near Waukesha, Wisconsin, said she was embarrassed to be the mother to his children. Darrell Brooks, 38, was charged on Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide after he allegedly drove his car into a crowd watching a Christmas parade on Sunday. Six people were killed and more than 50 others injured. A former girlfriend spoke with The New York Post, telling the outlet she was "mortified" by the violent event and could not sleep. The woman, who was not named by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy