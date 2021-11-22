Witness: 'truly horrific' scene at Waukesha parade

President Biden took a moment to address the tragedy in Waukesha, Wis., where a driver in an SUV drove through a Christmas parade injuring more than 40 people and killing several. The president offered his sympathies to the families and called the incident a "horrific act of violence."Nov. 22, 2021.
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others. One...
A small Wisconsin community was reeling Monday after at least five people were killed and more than 40 injured by a man who plowed his SUV into a Christmas parade Sunday in an apparently deliberate act captured on stomach-turning video.
The holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday turned from celebration to horror in an instant. At least five people were killed and more than 40 were injured when the driver of an SUV plowed into the crowd. The suspect was fleeing another crime scene, possibly a knife fight, a...
Hundreds gather at a downtown park in Waukesha, Wisconsin, for a candlelight vigil in honor of those lost and hurt in a deadly Christmas parade crash (Nov. 23)
Witnesses to the deadly Christmas parade horror in Wisconsin described "surreal" scenes of chaos. One witness told "Fox & Friends" that an SUV "just came barreling right in front of us." Five people were killed and dozens injured when an SUV plowed through crowds at the parade Sunday. Witnesses to...
MILWAUKEE — Children's Wisconsin released new details Monday about the victims doctors treated after an SUV plowed through a crowd at the Waukesha Christmas Parade. It happened Sunday evening. Doctors said they received 18 patients at Children's Wisconsin. They ranged in age from 3 to 16 years old. Among those...
Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, led several dozen people on a march through the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, in protest of the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse (Nov. 21)
With the dust still settling after a red SUV mowed down Christmas parade marchers in a Milwaukee suburb Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring dozens – including children – law enforcement and witnesses at the scene are praising first responders’ handling of the chaos that unfolded. Brayden Kowalski,...
WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) -- The Waukesha community is dealing with the emotions behind an attack on the annual Christmas parade. Lisa Salb watched on with joy as her granddaughter danced with the Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team in the Christmas Parade on Sunday. Minutes after her granddaughter passed by, a red SUV raced through the parade route, headed straight for the dance team.
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The first 24 hours following the tragedy in downtown Waukesha were hard to process for witnesses like Alex Ciriaco. The 19-year-old joined his family Sunday for an evening he thought would be filled with fun and holiday cheer. That however, soon turned into chaos and fear. Capturing on video the moment a red SUV sped through barricades barreling into crowds of parade goers, Ciriaco and his family ran towards the road to help anyone they could.
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58)-- The Waukesha community is still grieving after five people were killed and at least 48 injured during a Christmas parade on Sunday. A Brookfield licensed professional counselor, Rachelle Coffey, cleared her schedule and opened her door to people impacted by the traumatic incident. The images of...
WAUKESHA, Wis. — At least six children injured when an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee are listed in critical condition. Waukesha police say that all told, at least five people were killed and more than 40 hurt in the tragedy Sunday.
A Wisconsin congressman told Fox News the impact felt from the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy reaches beyond city limits. "It's not just the city of Waukesha, but there were so many people participating in the parade that aren't from the city, necessarily," Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., whose district includes Waukesha, said. "It's becoming not just a city of Waukesha story, but a statewide story."
A joyous Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, turned deadly Sunday after a driver of a red SUV sped through the parade, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others, The Washington Post reports. Darrell Brooks Jr., the man suspected of being the driver, is the main suspect...
The former girlfriend of the man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade crowd near Waukesha, Wisconsin, said she was embarrassed to be the mother to his children. Darrell Brooks, 38, was charged on Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide after he allegedly drove his car into a crowd watching a Christmas parade on Sunday. Six people were killed and more than 50 others injured. A former girlfriend spoke with The New York Post, telling the outlet she was "mortified" by the violent event and could not sleep. The woman, who was not named by the...
