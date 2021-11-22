Witness: 'truly horrific' scene at Waukesha parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The first 24 hours following the tragedy in downtown Waukesha were hard to process for witnesses like Alex Ciriaco. The 19-year-old joined his family Sunday for an evening he thought would be filled with fun and holiday cheer. That however, soon turned into chaos and fear. Capturing on video the moment a red SUV sped through barricades barreling into crowds of parade goers, Ciriaco and his family ran towards the road to help anyone they could.

