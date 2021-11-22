Luxury boats smuggle migrants to Italy

Hundreds of migrants have been forced to disperse from a “prison” city by Mexican officials to prevent another caravan heading north towards the US border.The migrants, mostly from Haiti and other Latin American countries, were removed from the southern city of Tapachula by buses and taken to other states.The migrants had been in the city while waiting for asylum and visa requests to be processed by authorities.Migrant rights activist Luis Carcia Villagran labelled the city a “prison” as they were unable to leave without the correct paperwork.Two groups of migrants had left in caravans headed north in recent weeks, according...

IMMIGRATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO