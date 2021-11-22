ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Luxury boats smuggle migrants to Italy

Salamanca Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharp increase in arrivals on lesser-known route to Europe which now...

The Associated Press

Cyprus: pope will transfer migrants to Italy after visit

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Pope Francis is arranging to transfer a number of migrants to Italy from the east Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus, where he is opening a three-day visit next week, a Cypriot government official said on Thursday. Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos told The Associated Press the Vatican...
PBS NewsHour

Dozens perish as migrant boat capsizes in English Channel

CALAIS, France (AP) — At least 31 migrants bound for Britain died Wednesday when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France’s interior minister called the biggest migration tragedy on the dangerous crossing to date. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 34 people were believed to have been on...
BBC

Migrant boats continue to arrive despite Channel deaths

Migrant boats continued to arrive on the English coast, just one day after 27 people died crossing the English Channel. About 40 migrants arrived in Dover early on Thursday and were driven away from the port on a red double-decker bus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron...
WKBN

Sailboats with migrants seek Italy in latest tactic

For years, most political, humanitarian and media attention has focused on the hundreds of thousands of migrants, most of them Africans, who cross the central Mediterranean aboard unseaworthy vessels launched by smugglers from Libya and Tunisia.
New York Post

Hundreds form migrant caravan on way to US border

Yet another caravan of migrants has set off from southern Mexico, saying they are determined to make their way to the US border. Like similar caravans in recent months, hundreds of migrants, who are mainly from Haiti, Central America and Venezuela, began walking Friday from Tapachula, a city on the Guatemalan border, according to a report.
Reuters

Tunisia navy rescues 487 migrants from overloaded boat

TUNIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Tunisian navy rescued 487 migrants on Friday from an overloaded boat that ran into difficulty in rough seas in the Mediterranean as they tried to reach Europe. The vessel was carrying migrants from Egypt, Syria, Sudan, Pakistan, Ethiopia and the Palestinian territories. The navy...
The Independent

Mexico starts dispersing hundreds of migrants from ‘prison city’

Hundreds of migrants have been forced to disperse from a “prison” city by Mexican officials to prevent another caravan heading north towards the US border.The migrants, mostly from Haiti and other Latin American countries, were removed from the southern city of Tapachula by buses and taken to other states.The migrants had been in the city while waiting for asylum and visa requests to be processed by authorities.Migrant rights activist Luis Carcia Villagran labelled the city a “prison” as they were unable to leave without the correct paperwork.Two groups of migrants had left in caravans headed north in recent weeks, according...
Reuters

Caravan migrants accept Mexico visa deal to disperse

TAPACHULA, Mexico (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants in southern Mexico have accepted a government offer to quit a U.S.-bound caravan in exchange for Mexican visas, officials said on Tuesday night. The caravan is one of two large groups of migrants, many from Central America and the Caribbean, that left the...
