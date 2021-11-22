Luxury boats smuggle migrants to Italy

Thousands of migrants risked their lives to cross the Channel before the tragic drowning of 27 people on Wednesday, in what is thought to be the biggest loss of life in the current crisis. 25,700 people, more than three times the numbers who made the crossing last year, have attempted...
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Pope Francis is arranging to transfer a number of migrants to Italy from the east Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus, where he is opening a three-day visit next week, a Cypriot government official said on Thursday. Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos told The Associated Press the Vatican...
CALAIS, France (AP) — At least 31 migrants bound for Britain died Wednesday when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France’s interior minister called the biggest migration tragedy on the dangerous crossing to date. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 34 people were believed to have been on...
Migrant boats continued to arrive on the English coast, just one day after 27 people died crossing the English Channel. About 40 migrants arrived in Dover early on Thursday and were driven away from the port on a red double-decker bus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron...
For years, most political, humanitarian and media attention has focused on the hundreds of thousands of migrants, most of them Africans, who cross the central Mediterranean aboard unseaworthy vessels launched by smugglers from Libya and Tunisia.
Tensions between the UK and France over migrant boats making it across the Channel rose on Wednesday after French officials rejected British claims they had agreed to prevent “100% of crossings”. The new episode in the long-running row erupted 48 hours after the UK home secretary, Priti Patel, met her...
ORLA/BIALYSTOK, Poland (Reuters) - Syrian friends Anas Kanaan, 34, and Mouein al-Hadi, 36, were told by people smugglers that they would easily be able to get to Germany from Belarus. They just had to pay 3,000 euros ($3,390) each to an intermediary in Turkey. But the safe crossings from Belarus...
Yet another caravan of migrants has set off from southern Mexico, saying they are determined to make their way to the US border. Like similar caravans in recent months, hundreds of migrants, who are mainly from Haiti, Central America and Venezuela, began walking Friday from Tapachula, a city on the Guatemalan border, according to a report.
TUNIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Tunisian navy rescued 487 migrants on Friday from an overloaded boat that ran into difficulty in rough seas in the Mediterranean as they tried to reach Europe. The vessel was carrying migrants from Egypt, Syria, Sudan, Pakistan, Ethiopia and the Palestinian territories. The navy...
Hundreds of migrants have been forced to disperse from a “prison” city by Mexican officials to prevent another caravan heading north towards the US border.The migrants, mostly from Haiti and other Latin American countries, were removed from the southern city of Tapachula by buses and taken to other states.The migrants had been in the city while waiting for asylum and visa requests to be processed by authorities.Migrant rights activist Luis Carcia Villagran labelled the city a “prison” as they were unable to leave without the correct paperwork.Two groups of migrants had left in caravans headed north in recent weeks, according...
DUNKIRK, France, Nov 25 (Reuters) - For the past month, Mahdi, 31, has been holed up in a makeshift camp in northern France, waiting for his place in a dinghy run by people smugglers to reach Britain. The drowning of 27 migrants like him in the Channel has not curbed his resolve.
VILNIUS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Lithuania may close border crossing points with Belarus if migrants continue to be smuggled into its territory on trucks, Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said on Friday. "We have decided to increase checks on vehicles crossing into Lithuania. If we see this trend increasing, we will...
Migrants must be moved from Calais to the middle of France – even if by force, the city’s MP has said. Pierre-Henri Dumont told Sky News that migrants will continue to try to cross the English Channel as long as they are based in Calais. Currently, most migrant boats set...
Q&A: Why do migrants risk their lives in Channel over staying in France?. Illegal migrants are crossing the Channel in droves because they know they can find work on the black market in Britain, the French interior minister has said. Talking on French radio this morning, Gérald Darmanin said the...
Dozens more desperate families attempted to cross the Channel to Britain on Thursday after the disaster which claimed the lives of 27 migrants. An RNLI lifeboat and Border Force vessel BF Valiant intercepted two flimsy boats attempting to make the crossing just hours after a similar vessel sank seven miles off the coast of France.
TAPACHULA, Mexico (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants in southern Mexico have accepted a government offer to quit a U.S.-bound caravan in exchange for Mexican visas, officials said on Tuesday night. The caravan is one of two large groups of migrants, many from Central America and the Caribbean, that left the...
