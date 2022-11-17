ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

How To Watch 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' on TV and Online in 2022

By Lindsay Lowe
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x1uT0_0d4WU5BV00
Courtesy of Classic Media

With Christmas approaching sooner than we're ready to admit, it’s the perfect time to cozy up with some hot cocoa and enjoy classic holiday movies—and where better to start than with one of the most beloved Christmas TV specials ever made, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Airing every year since its release in 1964, Rudolph is apparently the longest-running holiday special in television history.

Narrated by Burl Ives as Sam the Snowman and animated in a charmingly retro stop-motion style, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer tells the classic story of a misfit reindeer who saves Christmas by guiding Santa’s sleigh with his glowing nose.

Similar to another Christmas special from around the same time, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer can be hard to find online. However, it will also air multiple times on TV in December on two different channels. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in 2022!

When is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on TV in 2022?

This year, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will air six times on the Freeform network as part of their ‘25 Days of Christmas’ lineup. It will air on the following dates and times (check Freeform.com or your local listings to confirm the details for your time zone):

  • Saturday, Dec. 3, 9:15 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, Dec. 4, 5:35 p.m. ET
  • Wednesday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m. ET
  • Thursday, Dec. 22, 8 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, Dec. 24, 5:45 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, Dec. 25, 1 p.m. ET

You'll only have one opportunity to watch Rudolph on traditional network TV—on CBS on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 8 p.m. (Check local listings to confirm the time in your area.) You can also stream CBS live via Hulu Live.

How long is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has a running time of 47 minutes.

What channel is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on?

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is airing multiple times on Freeform this year as part of the network’s ‘25 Days of Christmas’ lineup. It will also air once on CBS on Nov. 29.

Is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on Netflix?

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is not currently available to stream on Netflix.

Can I rent Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is available to rent digitally on Prime Video.

Where can I buy Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is available to buy digitally on iTunes, and can also be purchased as a DVD from Amazon and other major retailers.

Next up, Holly Jolly Netflix! The Complete List of Holiday Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix in 2022

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The Point

No Watching “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” On TV This Year

Pretty sure it's safe to say that the holiday season is in full swing for 2022. If you're someone waiting to decorate, well ready or not, Thanksgiving is next week, so it's coming fast. No doubt, at the very least, you've already figured out the perfect placement for all of your Christmas decorations this year.
ETOnline.com

How to Watch The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 Without Cable

Aside from stuffing our faces with turkey and catching up with friends and family, one of the things we're most looking forward to this Thanksgiving is the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. From Broadway performances to marching bands and the famous Radio City Rockettes, the annual celebration through the streets of New York City is back for the 96th year in a row on November 24, and airs on NBC from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVLine

Classic Christmas Movies Guide: Where to Watch It's a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, Elf, Die Hard and Others

It was just two years ago that those looking to curl up next to the fire with the OG Miracle on 34th Street instead got left a lump of coal, when the Christmas classic was nowhere to be seen. Let’s avoid such Yuletide trauma this holiday season, shall we? Already, TVLine has gift-wrapped for you a joyfully thorough guide to the 150 (!) new and original holiday movies that will be coming at you via Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix and other outlets. But what is Christmas without Charlie Brown’s sad little tree, the fear of shooting your eye with a Red Ryder carbine action,...
Herbie J Pilato

"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well

He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
OK! Magazine

Camila Cabello Booed On 'The Voice' After Shading Fellow Judge Blake Shelton

Newly-minted The Voice Judge Camila Cabello sparked controversy on the latest installment of the long-running competition series this week, facing a round of audience boos after throwing some shade at longtime panelist Blake Shelton. It all started on Monday, October 24, when the 25-year-old singer offered critiques for contestant Sasha...
Women's Health

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After The Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. And fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding. We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts...
Radio Ink

FOX News Star Launches Another

FOX News Audio will debut Common Ground hosted by FOX News Channel’s chief political anchor and executive editor and anchor of Special Report Bret Baier on November 1st, 2022. In the series, Baier will speak with lawmakers, business leaders and public figures from different perspectives to discuss issues of...
pethelpful.com

Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up

It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...
Looper

Chicago P.D. Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Upzek Moment In Season 10, Episode 7

The following article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 7 — "Into the Deep." There are plenty of strong friendships that light up the dark, dangerous streets of NBC's One Chicago universe. On "Chicago P.D.," there's the connection between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), which has superseded job-related strife to become one of the show's closest platonic bonds. There's Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) who have created a fun and fiery friendship that has bonded them together over the years. And who can forget Voight's deep, brotherlike connection to the still-mourned Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas)?
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Popculture

John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed

Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
ETOnline.com

Hallmark Favorite Tyler Hynes on Why It's an 'Exciting Time' to Be at the Network (Exclusive)

What happens when you put three grown men in charge of a baby? A lot of mishaps and comedy gold!. In Hallmark Channel's latest holiday movie, Three Wise Men and a Baby, network staples Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell team up to play brothers who unexpectedly find themselves babysitting a newborn over the Christmas holiday. What starts off as a trial-by-error experience for the trio, who all have distinct personalities and perspectives on life (one's a firefighter, another's a game coder and the third works with animals), becomes a journey of self-discovery and reconciliation as they rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the romantic and professional bonds that may have gone by the wayside. Margaret Colin plays their mother.
Parade

Parade

62K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy