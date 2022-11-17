How To Watch 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' on TV and Online in 2022

Courtesy of Classic Media

With Christmas approaching sooner than we're ready to admit, it’s the perfect time to cozy up with some hot cocoa and enjoy classic holiday movies—and where better to start than with one of the most beloved Christmas TV specials ever made, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Airing every year since its release in 1964, Rudolph is apparently the longest-running holiday special in television history.

Narrated by Burl Ives as Sam the Snowman and animated in a charmingly retro stop-motion style, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer tells the classic story of a misfit reindeer who saves Christmas by guiding Santa’s sleigh with his glowing nose.

Similar to another Christmas special from around the same time, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer can be hard to find online. However, it will also air multiple times on TV in December on two different channels. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in 2022!

When is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on TV in 2022?

This year, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will air six times on the Freeform network as part of their ‘25 Days of Christmas’ lineup. It will air on the following dates and times (check Freeform.com or your local listings to confirm the details for your time zone):

Saturday, Dec. 3, 9:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 4, 5:35 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 22, 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 24, 5:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 25, 1 p.m. ET

You'll only have one opportunity to watch Rudolph on traditional network TV—on CBS on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 8 p.m. (Check local listings to confirm the time in your area.) You can also stream CBS live via Hulu Live.

How long is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has a running time of 47 minutes.

What channel is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on?

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is airing multiple times on Freeform this year as part of the network’s ‘25 Days of Christmas’ lineup. It will also air once on CBS on Nov. 29.

Is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on Netflix?

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is not currently available to stream on Netflix.

Can I rent Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is available to rent digitally on Prime Video.

Where can I buy Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is available to buy digitally on iTunes, and can also be purchased as a DVD from Amazon and other major retailers.

Next up, Holly Jolly Netflix! The Complete List of Holiday Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix in 2022