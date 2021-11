Three RTCA Lady Crusaders Chosen for State All-Star Game. L-R: Madison Williams, Morgan Newsome, Ellie Graham. Robert Toombs Christian Academy is excited to announce that seniors Ellie Graham, Morgan Newsom and Madison Williams were selected to play in the Gisa all-star senior classic held October 25 at Georgia Southwestern University. Morgan had a fantastic year defensively for the Lady Crusaders only committing 3 errors on the season. Ellie led the Crusader offense with a .508 batting average and runs scored with 31. Madison was able to come back from major knee surgery to help lead the Crusader outfield and was a team leader in rbi's.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO