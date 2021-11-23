ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Braves trade for reliever Jay Jackson

By Talking Chop
 4 days ago

With all Braves fans' eyes on whether or not the Braves are going to re-sign Freddie Freeman, it is easy to...

sportstalkatl.com

The Braves make a flurry of roster moves, including a trade with the Giants

The Braves have made a handful of roster moves, including acquiring RHP Jay Jackson from the San Francisco Giants. I’m kind of shocked that Yoan López never got a shot with the Braves, especially when the team was scrambling for bullpen help. The Braves traded for López in May of 2021, but he did not make an appearance with the big league club.
