Braves trade for reliever Jay Jackson

The Toronto Blue Jays may need to dip into their big league talent to find improvements. Does that mean Lourdes is a goner?. The Toronto Blue Jays are going to be a fun team to watch for the next few seasons, but that is particularly true this winter. CBA aside, the Blue Jays should be tied to a lot of big names and the subject of much speculation, which by itself is annoying, but when paired with the reality that they may actually land these big names, it is exciting. But, with all of that chatter comes the inevitable discussion of what pieces the Blue Jays have to offer via trade. Names like Alejandro Kirk and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.come up, even if Randal Grichuk would be the preferred piece moved, Gurriel is an interesting subject of conversation.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO