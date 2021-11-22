ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Northland shopping mall creates 'Winter Wonderland' for the holidays

Kansas City, MO – An outdoor shopping mall in the Kansas City Northland is setting up a 'winter wonderland' experience to draw shoppers during the holidays.

"It's kinda common throughout the shopping center industry to provide holiday experiences," said Scott Zigler, Zona Rosa general manager.

Zona Rosa has installed a temporary ice rink and is offering skate rentals through February.

There's also a holiday selfie station set up by a large Christmas tree.

"We got a bench with a reindeer named Willard, where you can sit and put your arm around him and take a photo," said Zigler.

Photo credit Mike Phillips / KMBZ

A week after Thanksgiving, Zona Rosa is putting on a drive-thru pajama party with Santa. Kids get milk and cookies, and they're asking that each car bring a box of mac n’ cheese or instant oatmeal cups as a donation to Feed Northland Kids.

