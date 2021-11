Engineering has always been among us. Since time immemorial, we have had people creating one thing after another and contributing to the advancement of human beings. From a simple stone ax in prehistoric times to nuclear weapons, abacus to scientific calculators, horse-driven carts to automatic vehicles, there is so much engineering has done for us. You are reading this article on your phone or other devices because engineers made them. So, it is understandable why engineering as an education and career option is in such huge demand.

