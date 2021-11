The Wall Street Journal reports and the United Auto Workers union reached a third tentative agreement on a contract in the latest bid to end a strike that started Oct. 14. The UAW, which represents more than 10,000 Deere employees at the Moline-based agricultural equipment maker, tells the Journal the latest offer included “modest modifications” to a proposal that union members rejected Nov. 2 by a margin of 55% to 45%. Workers also turned down an offer on Oct. 10. Deere confirmed to the Journal that a new agreement had been reached, declining through a spokeswoman to comment further. The timing for a ratification vote also has not been released.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO