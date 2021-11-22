ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics, Writing, and Foreign Language Placement

As a first-year student, we know you’re eager to choose your semester courses at Clark. Before you do that, however, we will need to assess your skills in mathematics and writing to help determine which classes...

Writing Lab

Whether your struggling with homework, working on a job application, need help writing a scholarship essay, or even need an extra pencil, Parkland College’s Writing Lab, located in the Center for Academic Success, is there for you. “We’ll help with any stage of the process,” says Lauren O’Connor, Writing Lab faculty member and English professor here at Parkland. “From brainstorming ideas, to organizing ideas, and editing.”
Elementary students increasing fluency in foreign languages

When it comes to foreign language instruction, local elementary school students not only walk the walk, but are increasingly fluent at talking the talk as well. That message came through loud and clear this week as a dozen or so students representing their polyglot peers provided school committee members with a first-hand look at how world languages -- in this case, Spanish -- are taught at the elementary level.
Meet Jessica Schirle, the SciComm Fellow for the UCI Department of Mathematics

Math Ph.D. student Jessica Schirle has a tattoo on her chest. It’s a tattoo from an illustration made for a band she likes called Opeth, and it’s a stylized Yin Yang. If a tattoo is a sort of tweet telling you a bit about a person, then Schirle’s tattoo gets right to the heart of things, because as a mathematician in the UCI Department of Mathematics she studies symmetry, and a Yin Yang, in Chinese philosophy, represents two contrasting forces that together form a kind of mirror symmetry. Symmetry, she explained, reminds her that there are many different ways of looking at the same thing — a truism that comes in handy when you’re a teacher. “One of my professors introduced me to my current area of research,” she said. “She taught in a way that made math very clear.” And it’s that idea — that it doesn’t matter what the subject at hand is, if you have an able teacher on hand to convey the concept to you in a way you can relate to, you’ll learn it — that she takes with her not only into math classrooms where she works to discover how each of her students can relate to the subject she’s teaching that day, but also to her work as the School of Physical Sciences Science Communication Fellow for her department, which finds her working to make social media posts that explain math concepts and the research going on in UCI math in clear ways. “I’d like for people to engage with math in a bit of a friendlier way,” said Schirle, which is why she likes to post things like math jokes on her department’s social media feeds. “I’ve used memes in class,” she said, like one showing two identical Spiderman superheroes pointing at each other, upon which Schirle posted two math formulae that look similar on first glance, but which are actually the same thing. “I like to think of using memes in this way as a more contemporary sort of mnemonic device,” she said. “I’m hoping to work with researchers to explain theoretical mathematics using analogies that are accessible to everyone who stopped taking math after high school.”
Students compete in Mathematics Contest

On November 16th, 15 “Mathletes” from Sauk Prairie Middle School traveled to Wisconsin Dells to participate in the Math Matters Mathematics Contest. Students from 15 area schools solved math questions ranging from geometry, measurement, and logical thinking, to probability, problem solving, and estimation, both individually and as teams. Full text...
Clark’s new data science major prepares students for an information-driven world

Every day, we produce vast quantities of data — in the last second alone, you generated at least 1.7 megabytes. Multiplied by the number of global internet users (around 3.7 billion), that’s an enormous amount of data that could be applied to virtually every field. But how can it be transformed into useful information?
Schools are surveying students to improve teaching. But many teachers find the feedback too difficult to act on

Education departments have been investing in feedback-based tools to assess school performance. These include student perception surveys, where students provide feedback on the quality of their learning and their experiences in the classroom or at school. The hope is such feedback will provide teachers and other school staff with information to help foster a positive learning environment. But our recent study shows teachers don’t know how to act on the data from the surveys, and that students question the value of them. It’s one thing to invest in and gather feedback, but without the ability to act on it, the feedback...
A Short Guide to Preparing for Campus Placements

The campus placement season is an exciting yet hectic affair. All students look forward to sitting for interviews and scoring a job. At the same time, they are apprehensive of all kinds of possibilities that may not be favorable to them. So, naturally, one cannot take lightly campus placements, and it becomes really important to ensure that we have done whatever possible to perform during the season.
Dress codes affect student learning

A student gets pulled out of class for wearing a cropped shirt, and because they do not have a set of clothes to change into, they are sent home and miss the rest of the school day. Having missed a lesson and needing to make up work, the student may fall behind.
For a brighter educational future, the US must reform its century-old schooling structure

It’s almost become comedic at this point when the American public points out how behind the U.S. educational system is in comparison with other countries. Around the world, students get an active say in what they want to learn and the education they wish to receive. Meanwhile, the United States has maintained the same rigid curriculum since 1918, meaning that the way that classes are structured and taught has quite literally not been changed for over 100 years. The content of classes has, of course, expanded to include new historical events, new literature and new scientific discoveries. But the “core” structure of a history, math, English and science class has not been altered since most children’s great-grandparents were elementary students. This structure means that modern necessities are relegated to elective Information technology classes or after-school programs, and students are not developing important soft skills while they are most capable of learning them. The U.S. education system needs to get out of the 20th century in order to benefit the coming generations of American students.
Top Mathematical Physicist Nicolai Reshetikhin Joins Elite Chinese University

(Yicai Global) Nov. 19 -- Nicolai Reshetikhin, one of the world’s leading mathematical physicists, recently joined China’s elite Tsinghua University and started teaching courses in the fall semester, according to the university’s own news publication. Reshetikhin accepted an invitation last winter from fellow mathematician Qiu Chengtong, director of the Yau...
Cambridge Mathematics School aims to increase diversity in subject

A state-funded Cambridge Mathematics School will open in Cambridge in September 2023. The multi-academy trust will run a specialist sixth form in collaboration with Cambridge University, with a focus on widening participation in STEM. It aims to attract more female students, students from minority ethnic groups, and students from socially...
More colleges face bankruptcy even as top schools experience record wealth

Since 2019, undergraduate enrollment nationwide has fallen 8%, putting some colleges in severe financial distress. Only the country's top universities are faring better than ever. Across the country, colleges are in crisis. Fewer students went back to school again this year, dragging undergraduate enrollment down another 3.5% from last year,...
Report: New Jersey schools fall short in serving students who are learning English

The pandemic worsened long-existing deficiencies in how New Jersey public school districts educate students who are learning to speak English, according to a recent report by three groups that advocate on education and immigration issues. English learners are disproportionately students of color and poor, so schools’ failure to meet their needs during the pandemic — and […] The post Report: New Jersey schools fall short in serving students who are learning English appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
A Chance to Do Education Differently in Kentucky

In September, I celebrated my first year as Kentucky’s commissioner of education by co-teaching a class at my alma mater, Meade County High School in Brandenburg. I spent the day alongside ninth-grade science educator Jonathan Mangin, a former veterinarian who teaches in the room that once housed my fourth-grade class.  One of the few good […]
