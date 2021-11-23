Kansas football releases depth chart ahead of Big 12 Conference matchup with West Virginia

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Football Team Matchup Preview (11/14/21) The last time Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a bye week, they came out of it winning 8 straight games en route to an iconic Super Bowl victory. On Sunday, this Tampa team looks to initiate a similar run, opening up the second half of their season against a faltering Washington Football Team. The Football Team, meanwhile, looks to salvage what remains of a season that feels all but lost at the moment. Though we don’t know what the future holds for this team at quarterback, we do know that their defensive front is young, and likely to be around for years to come. While this unit hasn’t lived up to expectations so far this season, they’ve improved week-to-week, and this weekend’s game against the defending Super Bowl champs marks a perfect time to make a statement.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO