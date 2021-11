The guy who won the National League MVP Award is the rare superstar who’s also scrappy, some sort of long-haired hybrid of Albert Pujols and Skip Schumaker; the guy who came in second sparkled last season at just age 22, yet it was his fourth-consecutive season with an OPS of .900 or higher; the guy who came in third, bedazzled with jewelry that reflects of his style of play, led the league in homers — and was 22, too.

