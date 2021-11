We’re hoping that as we drive all over Southern California to cover this week’s playoff semifinal games, we’ll see you in the stands! Long Beach teams made history with four teams in the semis, including Jordan making it for the first time ever and Compton making it for the first time since 1979. All tickets are digital, and we’ve got the links for you right here. All games are at 7 p.m.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO