Greeley, CO

Grain market close

By Writers
High Plains Journal
 6 days ago

The USDA Market News Service, Greeley, Colorado, in the closing grain report for Nov. 16, reported in futures trading that Chicago December soft red winter wheat was $8.10 1/4; December corn, $5.71; and January 22 soybeans, $12.51 1/4. The export bid for direct Gulf delivery of No. 1 hard...

DTN Grain Close: Wheat Fails to Hold New Contract High

Chicago and Kansas City wheat both soared to new contract highs again but ran into roadblocks as markets had become excessively overbought and fund managers chose to take profits. Chicago March wheat appears to have formed a bearish chart pattern, called a bearish engulfing bar. Minneapolis wheat ended with modest gains. Corn and soybeans also faltered with corn rebuffed by the same chart area for about the sixth time.
Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- As we near the closing bell, December corn is down 3/4 cents per bushel, January soybeans are down 5 3/4 cents, March KC wheat is down 2 cents, March Chicago wheat is down 11 3/4 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is up 4 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 43.8 points and January crude oil is down $0.10 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up .411 and December gold is up $0.20 per ounce. U.S. dollar strength is a bearish feature for the grains this session, while profit-taking is seen ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Hard red spring wheat futures and soybean oil futures are poised for a third consecutive higher close, both reaching multi-day highs. USDA issued a correction to this morning's Daily Export Sales report to include 30,000 mt of soybean oil sold to India for 2021-22, in addition to the 330,000 mt of soybeans sold to unknown destinations and 100,000 mt of corn sold to Mexico that was previously reported.
High Plains Journal

Cash bids mixed

Compared to last week, cash bids for were mostly mixed for wheat, corn, sorghum and soybeans according to USDA reported prices, Nov. 16. For the week ending Nov. 11, an increase of 206,675 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while a decrease of 836,521 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed an increase of 137,291 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported a decrease of 201 metric tons.
High Plains Journal

Colorado corn harvest has been a good one, grower reports

Yuma, Colorado-based farmer Mike Lefever works primarily with corn and millet and this year’s corn crop had a consistent theme—drought—but still yielded mostly pleasant surprises. One exception was an encouraging dryland corn crop in Washington County lost about 30 bushels per acre when a wind storm knocked many ears off...
COLUMBIA GRAIN CULTIVATES GROWTH

Columbia Grain personnel came to the Turner School recently to present the teachers/school with some classroom items that were on a wish list that normally may not be ordered. Columbia's grain logo is Cultivating Growth. One way they want to stand for their logo is to give back and support our local communities. They have established a giving committee and asked each location to reach out to the committee with ways that they can give back in their communities. When Columbia has an idea they fill out an application stating what they want to do, or how it will "cultivate growth" and how much money they would like. The committee then reads the application and approves the idea. Some other things that Columbia has done through the giving program recently was to help with the Annual Tristan Billmayer Suicide Awareness walk, and donated money to the pool and the park foundation in Chinook. They are currently working on other ideas from other communities in the area as well.
High Plains Journal

Father-son duo from Meade top Kansas entries in the 2021 National Wheat Yield Contest

Tyler Ediger and his father, Darwin, are seasoned veterans of the National Wheat Yield Contest, having submitted entries from their farming operation near Meade since the start of the contest six years ago. That experience—combined with informed management and nearly perfect growing conditions—made it no surprise that the father-son duo took first and second place for the state of Kansas in the 2021 contest.
College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
Stimulus Payments: Know The Cash Boosts Scheduled Before Christmas

U.S. citizens will get a financial boost ahead of Christmas. The governments of several U.S. states have decided to issue stimulus checks to their residents. The additional monetary support will be a welcome relief for the citizens before the holidays. According to an article published by MARCA on November 26, the government authorities have planned to provide these benefits as universal basic income.
Bowl projections: College Football Playoff coming into focus, New Year's Six locks

College football chaos is here thanks to rivalry weekend following Michigan's stunning win over Ohio State and Oklahoma State's thrilling Bedlam victory, results that tossed this week's College Football Playoff and bowl projections into a blender. Jim Harbaugh's first victory over the Buckeyes snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series and pushes the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship, one win away from the program's first playoff berth.
The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires and more than 25% live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
NOAA Outlook For Early December Keeps Colorado Warm And Dry

DENVER (CBS4) – NOAA released their outlook for the first two weeks of December on Saturday and if you’re hoping for a change to the recent dry and warm weather pattern then you’ll be disappointed. With Colorado’s worsening drought conditions we can only hope that there’s something in the pipeline to make this outlook end up being wrong. NOAA released their 6-10 day and 8-14 day outlooks this morning. Needless to say they are depressing! Here's to hoping they are wrong! (6-10 day below … the 8-14 is basically the same) #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/YrffccI08G — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) November 27, 2021 The 6-10...
High Plains Journal

Kansas water conference marks a decade of work

In Gov. Laura Kelly’s assessment, Kansas has made strides in water stewardship but will need to continue seeking creative solutions with new research, technology and private partners to address quality and quantity needs. The 10th Governor’s Conference on the Future of Water in Kansas was conducted in a virtual format...
3.0 magnitude earthquake hits southern Utah on Black Friday

PANGUITCH, Utah (ABC4) – If you live near Panguitch, Utah, you may have felt a bit of a rumble to start your Black Friday. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reports a 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit the western edge of Garfield County between Parowan and Panguitch shortly before 6:40 a.m. The quake happened just over 7.5 miles west of Panguitch and about 29 miles east-northeast of Cedar City.
Colorado Weather: At Least Another Week With No Good Chance For Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – The last weekend of November will be mild and dry across Colorado as a big ridge of high pressure continues to influence the forecast. Saturday will feature highs in the 40s and 50s statewide with a few places on the southeast plains near 60 degrees. If you will be at or above tree line the temps will be in the 30s. Sunday will be another dry and mild day around the state with highs in Denver jumping roughly 10 degrees. Wind speeds should be light with no problems expected if you are planning to go to the Broncos...
Minnesota Weather: Slight Rain And Snow, But Mostly Clear Travel Conditions Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday will see some good travel weather for those returning home after visiting friends and family for Thanksgiving. A weak system is moving through the southwestern part of Minnesota, traveling parallel to Interstate 94. The area is slightly warmer than the rest of the state, seeing temperatures in the mid-30s to start out the day. North of the system, there are some quick bursts of snow hitting the north metro, though since it is so warm, the flakes are mostly evaporating before they reach the ground. WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says there’s a possibility of freezing rain in Benson up to...
High Plains Journal

Beef Sticks for Backpacks program gives kids needed protein on weekends

Without the work there isn’t a solution. Without a solution, there’s still a problem. Jordan Levi has found a solution to help alleviate some of the food insecurity for Colorado kids on the weekends. There are around 360,000 school-aged children in the state and for many the meals they receive at school are their only source of nutrition.
Colorado Sees Drop In Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19

DENVER (CBS4) — There is some positive news in the battle to against COVID-19 in Colorado — hospitals are reporting a drop in patients. (credit: CBS) As of Thursday, there were 1,527 people hospitalized with COVID. That’s down 50 from earlier this week. Officials report 82-percent of those patients are unvaccinated. Health officials say vaccinated patients tend to be older or at a higher risk of COVID complications. RELATED: Department Of Defense Team Deployed To Help Overwhelmed Northern Colorado Hospital Staff
Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
High Plains Journal

Farmer U women’s panel discusses female roles in ag industry

At High Plains Journal’s first-ever Farmer U & Trade Show event, which took place Aug. 18 to 19 in Mulvane, Kansas, women were in the spotlight for an agricultural panel. The discussion was moderated by Michelle Miller, also known as the Farm Babe. The panel consisted of Blayne Arthur, Oklahoma’s...
