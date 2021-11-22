Grain market close

Columbia Grain personnel came to the Turner School recently to present the teachers/school with some classroom items that were on a wish list that normally may not be ordered. Columbia's grain logo is Cultivating Growth. One way they want to stand for their logo is to give back and support our local communities. They have established a giving committee and asked each location to reach out to the committee with ways that they can give back in their communities. When Columbia has an idea they fill out an application stating what they want to do, or how it will "cultivate growth" and how much money they would like. The committee then reads the application and approves the idea. Some other things that Columbia has done through the giving program recently was to help with the Annual Tristan Billmayer Suicide Awareness walk, and donated money to the pool and the park foundation in Chinook. They are currently working on other ideas from other communities in the area as well.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO